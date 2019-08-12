Surveilling The Laggards, Part I: Playing The 20-Year Breakout In Coca-Cola's Stock

The dividend is now 100% of free cash flow after the bottling divestiture and the quality of earnings remains one issue.

Quality of earnings for Coke is still an issue but free cash flow is improving dramatically.

The beverage giant is still trying to transition from the capital intensive bottling operations to a less capital intensive syrup distributor.

Trading over $50, Coke has broken the 20-year trading range that started with its peak around the time of the Long Term Capital Management Crisis in August 1998.

There is a constant litany of "late-in-the-cycle" commentary from the mainstream financial pundits on CNBC and Bloomberg these days, even though the 10-year old secular bull market is - well - just 10 years old. The pundits talk about an impending recession, and the end of the business cycle, etc., but if you look at the last 2-3 recessions, none seemed to be caused by a petering out or natural death of the business cycle.

But if readers want to protect themselves against bear markets and recessions, one way (or really one lesson learned) when March 2000 came was to watch what had underperformed, and maybe underperformed dramatically, and when the leadership rotates, the long-time laggards often become leaders as we explained to blog readers here in the last few weeks.

Another way to look at this topic is from the perspective of Joel Greenblatt, the famed Columbia B-school professor who came through Chicago and talked to the CFA Society of Chicago in December 2018, and noted that of those managers that were in the top 10% decile for their 10-year track record, anywhere from 41% to 47% of those managers spent a few years in the bottom 10% decile of their respective performance rankings (the full blog post here).

The point is keep an eye on what isn't performing well as the financial news media constantly focuses on what's hot and what's "making money".

Coke's chart:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) peaked in early August 1998, just as the Long Term Capital Management Crisis was about to unfold at $44.47 per share, and while it traded above that level - $47 - in early 2016, it was the recent move over $50 per share that has really shaken the stock from its 20-year consolidation.

No doubt some of today's price action in the shares might be a function of a flight-to-safety in those Consumer Staples stocks that are thought to generate stability and consistency of earnings growth despite volatile markets, but when Coke reported their Q2 '19 financial results, organic revenue growth grew 6% on 3% unit case volume. Since the late 1990s, unit case volume has remained in the low single digits, and I don't expect that to change. In addition, KO's management raised "organic" revenue guidance from 4% to 5% with the 2nd quarter report. So I'm sure the Street is grateful for Coke finally moving the growth needle.

Coke's EPS and Revenue Revisions the last 4 quarters:

Q2 '19 (actual) Q1 '19 Q4 '18 Q3 '18 2021 EPS est $2.47 $2.42 $2.42 $2.61 2020 EPS est $2.29 $2.26 $2.26 $2.40 2019 EPS est $2.11 $2.10 $2.10 $2.23 2021 PE 21x 20x 20x 18x 2020 PE 23x 21x 22x 19x 2019 PE 25x 23x 23x 21x 2021 est EPS gro rt 8% 7% 7% 9% 2020 est EPS gro rt 9% 8% 8% 8% 2019 est EPS gro rt 1% 0% 0% 7% 2021 rev est ($'s bls) $40.9 $37.8 $37.8 $36.7 2020 rev est $40.1 $36.2 $36.2 $34.7 2019 rev est $37.2 $34.7 $34.8 $33.0 2021 est rev gro rt 5% 5% 4% 6% 2020 est rev gro rt 1% 1% 1% 1% 2019 est rev gro rt 17% 9% 9% 4%

Source: IBES by Refinitiv estimates and financial modeling s/sheet

If readers look at Coke's PE, the rise in the stock is being driven by some PE expansion for now, but the beverage giant is also starting to show some better growth in EPS for 2020 and 2021 calendar years, which we haven't seen in a while.

Coke's recent acquisitions - the biggest of which was Costa with a $5 billion price tag in 2018 - are further diversifying them away from the CSD (carbonated soft drink) market, and give the beverage giant some options in an increasingly fragmented beverage market.

What should investors worry about?

Because of the bottling divestiture, Coke's annual dividend is consuming all of the beverage giant's free cash flow (FCF) so share repurchases have virtually stopped, unless the beverage giant wants to issue debt to repurchase the stock, which at given interest rate levels may make more sense today than the end of 2018.

However, after years of $0.02-$0.03 (and higher) annual dividend increases, Coke increased their last dividend by just $0.01 a share to buy it some time.

The quality of Coke's earnings (net income relative to cash flow and free cash flow) we addressed in this article here.

Here is an updated table looking at Coke's "earnings quality" which includes the Q2 '19:

Readers can see how free cash flow as a percentage of net income rose to its highest level since 2015, but is still short of the 100% threshold that we like to see with our companies.

Cash flow improved this quarter too.

We'd like to see these trends continue, to give shareholders some comfort that the dividend and additional share repurchases can be funded from free cash rather than debt (although that sure didn't hurt Home Depot (NYSE:HD)).

Performance since Coke's peak in August 1998

Readers can see how Coke has lagged the S&P 500 since its prior bull market peak in 1998 by a little over 200 bps a year for the 21-year time period.

Are we on the cusp of a change in relative performance?

Summary/Conclusion: Most investors have preferred PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) over the last 10-15 years and for good reason since PEP has beaten both Coke and the S&P 500 since early August 1998, but with the change in management, and the ascension of James Quincey to the CEO role, I'm expecting that the staid corporate environment of the last 20 years might give way to something more growth-oriented for investors.

With all of my Coke articles over the years, you still get the "dividend" crowd buying the stock, and I have to say to readers that with the divestiture of bottling and the hit free cash flow took from that, the dividend increases might not be what your're used to, although a 1.7% 10-year Treasury still leaves Coke's annual 2.98% annual dividend yield (as of Friday, August 9th's close) looking not too shabby.

One brutally tough lesson I've learned over the years is "trust the technicals" of a stock, and the trade in Coke this year and the firm breakout over $50 (despite the so-so volume) is worth staying with the stock.

Coke is no "value" stock with its 25x multiple on 2919 earnings and its 25x and 30x cash flow valuation.

However, Coke has been a laggard and that is always worth paying attention to for relative performance.

Watch how the stock trades if the S&P 500 has bottomed and we get a rally that lasts longer than a month. If the recent action in the stock is a flight-to- quality trade, then a bull market might see the stock retreat a little. If the stock is sniffing out better revenue and EPS growth next year and maybe a weaker dollar (a 6% headwind to operating income per the last earnings report), then the rally in the stock should continue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.