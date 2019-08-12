B2Gold: Disposal Of Nicaraguan Assets Will Bode Well For The Company

Thesis

B2Gold Corporation (BTG) delivered a strong Q2 2019 on both financial and operational fronts. The operational growth was evident in both production and cost metrics. The financial improvement followed through increased revenues, stronger margins, and solid EPS. Although the technicals indicate some caution, fundamentals are strong as ever. The disposal of BTG’s Nicaragua assets would improve management’s focus on more productive and cost-efficient mining assets, and would simultaneously enhance its liquidity position. This would enable BTG to lower its debt, and/or fund its development CAPEX. Nevertheless, a large number of outstanding shares indicate that BTG would witness slow but steady price growth following the expansion of Fekola mine as per plan. The stock is capable of yielding stronger returns in case gold prices retain their upward trajectory.

Operational profile

BTG's Q2 2019 gold production stood at ~246 Koz (annualized production at this rate = ~1 Moz) recording a 2% y/y increase. The company projected full-year AISC to lie within the range of $835-875/oz. At mid-point value of this range, it comes out at ~$855/oz. In essence, BTG's Q2 AISC was $807/oz, and that's a roughly $50/oz saving from the estimate. When applied to the ~1 MM ounces of annualized production, this creates a hefty ~$46-50 MM in annual cost savings for the company.

[Note: This calculation assumes that average AISC comes out at exactly the mid-point value of annual guidance range. Similarly, the 1 MM annualized output is based on Q2 results. Variations in quarterly production and/or cost metrics would impact the cost-saving estimate accordingly].

A look at BTG's reserves and resource estimates shows its capacity to deliver long-term sustainability in operations. The company reported ~6.58 Moz in probable reserves, and another ~28.75 Moz in measured, indicated and inferred resources. Based on its reserves category that reflects a more probable estimate of mining potential, BTG could sustain production for the next 6-7 years if it produces at an annualized rate of ~1 MM ounces of gold. More production upside would follow from the planned expansion at Fekola mill and the development of the Gramalote property.

Besides, BTG has shown noticeable improvement in its HSE (read: Health & Safety) related performance. There is a substantial reduction in lost-time-injury frequency rates across BTG's major mining assets (Figure-2). In my view, this is a rather underrated management KPI which, when left unattended, has haunted other miners in the past (for instance, Sibanye Gold) through continued labour strikes and ongoing negotiations with mining unions.

Financial strength

BTG's Q2 revenues came out at ~$267 MM, recording a whopping 10% y/y increase. The company reported GAAP EPS of $0.05 that beat expectations by $0.02. With gold prices edging close to $1,500/oz and AISC at ~$800/oz, the margin gap is expanding for BTG. It has arguably one of the lowest average AISC in the industry. These stronger margins provide for higher earnings. However, the positive impact on EPS is limited due to a large number of outstanding shares. At the end of Q2, BTG had ~1 BB and ~1.01 BB in basic and diluted shares respectively. This is the current situation, and we shall see how BTG tries to go for increasing shareholder value. Will it go for improving its earnings profile through business expansion or proceed with a buy-back?

Expansion opportunities

In my view, the company is in an expansion stage. BTG's Fekola mine is its flagship asset that was acquired over a year ago and provides nearly one half (currently 44%) of BTG's full-year production (Figure-3). The mine provides low-cost mining prospects with the potential for further capacity expansion (consider the upside in Fekola gold contribution from FY 2019E to FY 2020E, as shown in Figure-3). BTG allocates ~40% of its $43.3 MM exploration budget to Fekola and expects to raise mine throughput from 5.6-6.0 Mtpa to ~7.5 Mtpa by the end of Q3 2020. This would result in an increase of ~2 Mtpa in nameplate capacity which I believe is a perfect fit for BTG's mining dynamics since Fekola has the most attractive cost metrics among BTG's mining assets.

Apart from the Fekola expansion plan, BTG is also eyeing the development of the Gramalote project in Columbia. The company owns a 49% ownership stake in the project, which is believed to contain ~3.93 Moz in indicated gold resource and another 2.1 Moz in inferred gold resource. At 49%, this would mean ~2.95 Moz added in BTG's gold production portfolio, but with a lower level of certainty.

Disposal of Nicaraguan assets

The above chart also identifies two Nicaraguan mines namely El Limon and La Libertad that negatively impact BTG's mining profile. These mines recorded AISC of $1,617/oz and $1,577/oz respectively during Q2 2019. BTG plans to sell its Nicaraguan assets to Calibre Mining against consideration of $100 MM. This deal would be positive for BTG as it could get rid of these high-cost assets and management can focus on assets that deliver comparatively higher production at a lower cost. Figure-4 shows the relative output and costs of each mine. Additionally, the political risks in the country are another significant catalyst leading to the proposed sell-off. BTG can come off both these risks together with added liquidity of ~$100 MM.

The additional funds could possibly be distributed among shareholders. Alternatively, they could be used to reduce BTG's current LTD of ~$450 MM, or for its exploration/development projects. In my view, the latter two options are more likely since BTG currently boasts a D/E ratio of 26%, and also has a pressing need for cash to fund its expansion CAPEX. Both these options would eventually improve long-term shareholder value. It's worth noting that over the next 1.5 years, BTG expects to incur ~$50 MM for expansion of its Fekola processing plant and the sale proceeds from the Nicaraguan assets would timely provide for the requisite funds. As for the dividends, BTG has not yet given the taste to the investors and I doubt it will do so anytime soon.

Risks and opportunities

As highlighted earlier, long-term-debt together with a large number of shares appear to be the two key risk factors. However, the loan matures in FY 2023 and BTG has some time to arrange for the funds. Plus, it generated ~$180 MM in operating cash flows during H1 2019 (annualized operating cash flows=$ 360 MM). In my view, given the recent uptrend in gold prices, BTG is likely to generate stronger cash flows during H2 2019. Besides, the disposal proceeds from Nicaraguan assets would further improve its liquidity position. When considered in tandem, I believe the LTD is manageable.

The second problem is more severe in my view since it limits the positive impact on BTG's earnings profile. Even if BTG is to buy back say, ~100 MM shares (approx. 10% of the currently outstanding shares), it would need an additional ~$360-375 MM in cash (at current prices). At present, BTG is hard-pressed for cash due to the need to provide expansion CAPEX that will bear long-term fruit for the company. Thus, it seems difficult that BTG would opt for a buyback. What it can do, however, is to timely develop the projects and leverage on the rising gold prices through increased production. This would improve the long-term growth outlook. Meanwhile, if gold prices continue their upward trajectory (less likely, since gold is already dangerously higher) BTG would follow suit.

Investor Takeaway

With a 52-week price range between $2.10 and $4.02, BTG is currently trading 20% above its 52-week's median. The technical price chart (Figure-5) also suggests that the stock should lie between $3.40-3.60. Although the company has strong fundamentals, its technical picture could not be ignored altogether.

For short-term investors, it would be unwise to enter at this point since growth opportunities are expected to be realized over the long term, and in its current situation, rising gold prices would provide the only significant catalyst for price appreciation. However, for long investors, the current pricing matters little since BTG has solid growth prospects from its existing assets as well as future projects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.