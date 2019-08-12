Omega Healthcare: Top 10 Tenant Stops Paying Rent, Stock Price Goes Up

Fundamentals have stabilized slightly. This could be bottom, or it could be a plateau before the next fall.

A look at 4 other top 10 tenants that could reasonably be headed for bankruptcy in the next two years.

One top 10 tenant has already filed bankruptcy, the resulting carnage was a 10%+ drop in FFO and a dividend that is barely covered.

Reading the headline, "Omega Healthcare Investors FFO beats by $0.01, beats on revenue" many investors no doubt concluded that Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) reported a strong quarter.

On the surface, while not spectacular, OHI saw small increases in revenue, FFO, AFFO and FAD compared to Q1. A bull might take solace in that at least OHI is "moving in the right direction". The dividend might not really be covered by cash-flow now, but with a little more growth it could be. Maybe everything is going to be alright.

Being a bear in a generally bullish market can be difficult, being a bear with some skin in a short position can be even more difficult. The inherent problem is that the types of catalysts that send a stock screaming down usually do not develop overnight.

The Orianna (fka Ark) bankruptcy was not a surprise, it had been telegraphed by OHI management several quarters before it happened. Chronic OHI bull Brad Thomas wrote,

This operator that Booth is referring to is Ark that represents around 6% of Omega’s revenue, or approximately $44 million annually. My back-of-the-napkin analysis suggests that the worst case for Omega is to reposition all of the Ark properties and rent them out for $35 to $38 million. At the midpoint this re-trade would cost Omega around $.01/share in quarterly FFO.

The process was not quite so smooth or quick as the collapse of Ark created shockwaves through OHI. Q2 of 2017 AFFO was $0.8661/share, FAD was $0.7838/share and leverage was 4.8x Adjusted EBITDA. Two years later, Q2 2019 AFFO was $0.7676/share, FAD was $0.6831/share and leverage is up to 5.37x Adjusted EBITDA. Ironically, while the share price initially collapsed, it has recovered strongly and OHI is substantially more expensive today than it was in 2017.

The market is clearly pricing in a strong recovery for OHI. Yet when we look at the details, we can see that there are more cracks, more struggling tenants and this time, OHI does not have any cushion to absorb the hit without cutting the dividend.

Daybreak

From the press release,

Mr. Pickett continued, “During the quarter, the Texas State Legislature failed to pass any form of skilled nursing Medicaid rate relief, meaning that operators in the State will have to deal with the same Medicaid reimbursement rates which are one of the lowest in the country. As a result, we do not envision Daybreak reverting to their contractual rent for the foreseeable future and are actively working with Daybreak’s management team and third party consultants to maximize future Daybreak cash flows.

Back in February, I wrote,

Furthermore, there are plenty of reasons to believe that guidance might not be met. Daybreak was supposed to repay its back rent in 2019, and now we learn it cannot even pay current rent in the first half. Would it really be a shock if it is announced in Q2 that the rent reduction is extended?

These companies are not running into temporary cash-flow squeezes. They have structural problems where revenues are consistently failing to be large enough to cover their expenses. Signature, Daybreak and Genesis (GEN) have all gone to their landlords to arrange for rent reductions and deferments. Now it turns out that there is no chance of recovering the deferred revenue from Daybreak and it is likely we will see more "operator transitions" to operators that are paying permanently lower rent.

In the conference call, management disclosed that Daybreak revenue is being recorded on a cash basis, they failed to meet their escrow obligations for property taxes and so far they have received nothing in Q3.

Guidance is assuming $3-$5 million per quarter, which translates to $0.013 to $0.022 per quarter. Including anything from Daybreak in guidance seems to be just begging for a negative surprise.

If Daybreak doesn't pay, then OHI not only is losing out on the revenue they thought they would get, they also experience increased costs as they have to pay expenses usually paid by the tenant like property taxes and would incur legal expenses. In that scenario, OHI's dividend would not be covered by cash-flow.

Source: OHI Q2 Supplemental

OHI's exposure to Texas goes well beyond Daybreak. In fact, with the MRT acquisition, they have increased exposure to Texas from 114 properties to 132 properties and Texas is now their largest state.

OHI's second-largest exposure is to Florida, which is the only state in the nation to reduce Medicaid rates.

OHI has announced a large new deal, buying a $735 million portfolio, but has provided few details. What we know is that the portfolio consists of 2 operators who will be paying a combined $64 million in gross rent in 2020. If we assume only 5% property-level expenses, that would indicate a cap-rate below 8.3%. At least one of the operators, possibly both, will become new top 10 tenants.

The problem is that top 10 tenants are dropping off as fast as OHI finds new ones. To put that in perspective, Daybreak was contractually obligated to pay $29.8 million in annualized rent, and OHI is currently hoping that they decide to pay $12-$20 million.

Other Top 10 Troubles

Source: OHI Q1 Presentation

OHI has several other top 10 tenants that have required rent reductions, modifications to the leases and we have good reason to believe they are at risk.

#10 Diversicare

Joining Daybreak's troubles is Diversicare (DVCR), who recently reported an abysmal quarter with losses that continue to increase.

Source: DVCR 10-Q

DVCR is very close to violating several of their bond covenants and their tangible property plus their accounts receivable are used as collateral for their credit facility and revolver, meaning that there is unlikely to be much left over for OHI to recover.

OHI is selling 10 of the facilities in Kentucky for $84.5 million, details of how much rent will be lost has not been released, but if it is proportional to their total properties, OHI will be losing roughly $8.5 million in annual rent. The cap-rate for their disposition will clearly be well into the double-digits. Given how tenuous DVCR's cash flow and balance sheet is, there is high-risk that OHI will have to transition more facilities to different operators at a lower rent, modify the existing rental contracts and/or sell more facilities at a loss.

#4 Signature

Discussion of Signature (aka Agemo) was lacking in the earnings report and the conference call. OHI deferred $6.3 million in annual rent, extended an additional revolving loan for up to $25 million and obligated themselves to pay $4.5 million/year in capital expenditures which were previously the obligation of the tenant.

While Signature is apparently "current" on paying their new subsidized rent, it is far from certain whether they will be able to pay the deferred rent at the end of the agreement. What happens when the rent deferment period ends, OHI is no longer paying $4.5 million/year in cap-ex and Signatures $25 million loan is maxed out?

#2 Genesis

The big shoe waiting to drop is Genesis Healthcare (GEN). Over the last several years, OHI has actually increased their exposure to GEN, from 50 properties in 2017 to 60 properties today. They have also extended over $70 million in loans to GEN with interest that is partially being paid "in-kind" with warrants to be GEN common equity.

Since it is a publicly-traded company, we can follow GEN for ourselves. It is hard to view GEN as a great risk, especially when they are larger than Orianna was. With no cushion, any troubles from GEN could spell disaster for OHI.

Source: GEN Presentation

GEN has been pointing towards their daily census, which has improved on a same-store basis. However, it is only slightly above 2018 levels and far below 2015 and 2016 levels. Additionally, the census has primarily been driven by Medicaid, which now accounts for 75.9% of their patients.

Source: Company SEC Filings, Chart Author's

The percentage of patient days that are Medicaid has risen from 70.4% in 2013 to 75.9% year to date. The reason this is a big deal is that Medicaid reimburses providers 60% less than Medicare. GEN averages $528/day from Medicare but only $211/day from Medicaid.

More patients do not solve GEN's financial troubles if the growth is being fueled by Medicaid patients.

That is 4 out of OHI's top 10 tenants which could realistically be headed for bankruptcy within the next two years. Daybreak is likely next in line, while looking at DVCR and GEN's numbers should be enough to scare anyone. Signature is a great unknown, along with the rest of OHI's portfolio since they are not publicly traded; we have no way to really gauge whether or not they are improving.

Fundamentals

Source: OHI Q1 Presentation

EBITDAR (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Rent) coverage for OHI's tenants has been on a steady downward trend. In Q1 of 2019, it hit a new low at 1.31x. While this is only a modest decrease from the 1.32x the previous quarter, it speaks to the continued pressure on cash-flow for operators.

To understand what this means, let's look at a real-life example of an EBITDAR calculation. This is a calculation of the last 5-quarters EBITDAR coverage for DVCR. The calculation is done by adding "Lease Expense" to Adj EBITDA to get EBITDAR. Then EBITDAR is divided by the lease expense to arrive at the ratio.

In June 2018, it was 1.34x, above OHI's average. By June 2019, coverage has dropped to 1.04x. This shows how precarious such low coverage can be, going from above average to troubled in a few quarters.

Also, keep in mind that Adj. EBITDA is what the company has left after paying rent. They have necessary expenses such as interest and taxes, plus they need to invest some money in cap-ex. DVCR's interest payments run from $1.5-$1.7 million per quarter. So even in June, when they had a "strong" quarter, they only had $3 million left over out of over $140 million in revenue for things like cap-ex.

As soon as there are any headwinds like declining revenue or increasing labor costs, the 1.3x rent coverage can disappear very quickly. It does not leave a lot of cushion. SNF's have been attempting to fight low margins by cutting labor, overhead, G&A costs and deferring cap-ex.

While such techniques help in the short-term, they can have a long-term impact on the quality of the product. Stretching a labor force too thin leads to unpleasant working conditions, unhappy workers, high turnover, and increased risk of mistakes and inefficiencies from lower quality employees or employees who are simply tired.

There is a fine line between efficiency in overhead and G&A, and not paying for essentials needed to run a business efficiently. Austerity can just as easily lead to inefficiency because the company is unwilling to pay for the tools that can help get things done as it can eliminate those costs that weren't really doing anything useful.

Deferring cap-ex can be great to solve short-term problems, but equipment does deteriorate and it does need to be repaired/replaced eventually. The cost is put off to the future, not eliminated entirely, and allowing it to build up can create the necessity of coming up with a very large lump sum of cash instead of several smaller payments over time.

OHI has been very bullish on PDPM and the pending Medicare increase. PDPM is revenue-neutral, it is a different method of determining who gets Medicare dollars, not changing what is actually being paid out. For every company that is a "winner" and gets more revenue from the system, there will be another company that is a loser.

Given that 4 of OHI's top 10 tenants have already demonstrated considerable financial difficulty, there does not seem to be a lot of reason to believe that OHI's tenants are top-notch companies that will win. Especially when you consider that a company with cash-flow issues is more likely to decide to have a limited training budget, to train employees on how to maximize PDPM rules.

The Medicare increase is separate and will be 2.8%, as opposed to the 3.0% originally proposed. While a raise will help, the fundamental problem that SNFs have experienced is a migration from Medicare patients to Medicaid patients. A 2.8% boost is not much more than keeping pace with inflation. It might delay some insolvency problems a few quarters, but it is hardly going to turn the SNF industry around.

Insider Trading

Collectively, OHI insiders have been large sellers of stock.

Source: Nasdaq

The most aggressive seller has been CEO Taylor Pickett who has sold 145,064 shares since April for over $5.5 million. In total, he has sold over 40% of his holdings, using a 10b5-1 plan. The plan has kicked in and sold large blocks of shares every time OHI has traded over $38.

While it is frequently possible to read too much into insider trades, a CEO selling such a large volume of shares in a short time-frame is noteworthy. At the very least, Taylor Pickett does not appear to believe that the shares are worth more than $38.

Conclusion

Mr. Market is acting like there has been an "all-clear" signal from OHI. This despite another top 10 tenant that stopped paying rent and hired advisors who very well might advise "file for bankruptcy". Also, there are 3 other top 10 tenants that we have very good reason to believe could run into more financial difficulties in the near future. We can see for ourselves the rough condition of DVCR and GEN, these are companies that are clearly at an elevated risk of bankruptcy.

Those 4 tenants account for over $170 million in base rent- approximately 20% of OHI's total rents. There is also little reason to believe that other tenants that are not publicly traded are in materially better positions.

SNF fundamentals have enjoyed a small rebound in occupancy, higher than last year but still much lower than 2015-2017. To some extent, the rebound in occupancy is explained by the bankruptcies and closing of SNFs reducing the number of beds. It is yet to be seen if actual demand has hit bottom.

This small bit of good news is offset by the reality that most of the increased use comes from Medicaid, which pays very little and has very low to negative profit margins.

Many in the industry are hopeful that PDPM and the 2.8% increase in Medicare will change things. But for every winner getting more under PDPM, there is a loser getting less. We have no way of knowing how OHI's tenants will fare. A 2.8% increase in Medicare is not going to turn things around.

It is possible that SNFs have hit bottom, but the scary thing for OHI is that their tenants need the fundamentals to be at the bottom. They do not have room on their balance sheets to survive another downturn in occupancy and even higher levels of Medicaid patients.

OHI is expensive relative to its own history and investors should proceed with caution. Like their tenants, OHI no longer has a cushion to absorb more tenant bankruptcies, yet they are trading at prices higher than when they had that cushion.

