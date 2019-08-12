Unimpressive Quarter At PAR Technology Corp.

We still think the patient investor will be rewarded, but it seems that it's going to take a little longer for things to turn up in a material way.

Management argues that the groundwork has been laid for accelerating growth from Q4 onward.

Another quarter with losses, considerable revenue shrink, and without an acceleration of growth in its Brink SaaS software.

PAR Technology Corp. (NYSE:PAR) is a somewhat odd combination of hardware and SaaS software for the restaurant and government defense business. As we argued in previous articles, that obscures the growth and potential of its SaaS POS solution called Brink, which is really growing fast.

Take for instance the five-year development:

Data by YCharts

This really doesn't look like a promising business, does it? In fact, it looks more like a failing business. But looks can be deceptive, and in this case, they are. These seemingly bad developments are the result of:

Contraction in the company's POS hardware business

Contraction in its government business

These still continued in Q2; the hardware POS business is simply suffering from long replacement cycles. Take for instance McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), a big PAR customer which just did a hardware replacement cycle; it's not going to embark on a new one anytime soon.

So PAR's hardware business was down 29.5% y/y in Q2, and this was compounded by a 9.9% decline in its government business. Together this produced an ugly headline revenue decline of 16% to $44.2M and a non-GAAP EPS miss of $0.07 to -$0.18. (GAAP EPS was bolstered by a one-off tax credit of $4M).

But the government business is already turning around after a number of contract wins, with backlog now over $152.5M and a trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio of 1.7.

Despite the shrinking revenue, the hardware business actually managed to become profitable.

Brink

Here are some Q2 figures from Brink:

Product revenue related to Brink was $4.2M (+65% y/y).

Brink service revenue (including SaaS) was $3.2M (+40% y/y).

764 new Brink restaurant sites were activated, and it now has 1,800 sites on Brink (which is obviously a mistake in the CC transcript as it had 8,000 deployments at the end of Q1).

Bookings were 760 for the quarter.

Recurring revenue is $16.4M.

Average monthly subscription rate for new customers was roughly $200 per site.

While these figures were a little disappointing, the company has been laying the groundwork for faster growth starting in Q4 and then in 2020. What's more, management argues that it has multiple growth avenues in front of it:

Tier 3 and 4 restaurant chains.

Ecosystem: JVs can make more than its SaaS product.

Merchant systems.

ARPU increases.

We start with the ARPU increases, and Adam Wyden, the founder of ADW Capital Management, noted that the company is far cheaper than the competition (Q2CC):

We're seeing your peers charge $5,000 or $6,000 for an enterprise grade cloud like Aloha, that they hate, and doesn't even include merchant services. We see SMB customers clipping close to $10,000 on an $800,000 AUV restaurant, including merchant services... I mean is this a business that out 5 or 6 years, you could be clipping $8,000, $10,000 a year? And on 50,000, 60,000, 70,000, 80,000 units

And here is the CEO's response (Q2CC):

Actually, I think the numbers you suggested are very, very doable inside of 6 years.

It's on 1,800 units and a little below $2,000 ARPU. How does it get there? Well, six years is a long time, and the first big boost to the ARPU is the upcoming merchant services.

Here is a little calculation we made for a previous article, but we reproduce it because not everybody will have access to that article:

Service SaaS YRR 2019 10K 2020 20K 2020 30K Brink 2400 24M 48M 72M Pay Module 480 2.4M 4.8M 7.2M Processing 7500 37.5M 75M 112.5M TOTAL 63.9M 127.8M 191.7M

YRR stands for yearly revenue rate.

Merchant services: 50bp on $1.5M in yearly throughput per box = $7,500 per box.

Merchant services (here called processing as it takes a cut from processing transactions) will give a big boost to ARPU even if only half of the customers sign up for it.

Another source for increasing ARPU is the ecosystem, where the company gets a cut of the take when clients use a partner application. In some cases, this could double the ARPU (Q2CC):

We expect, at certain stores, us to make more revenues from our partnership than we do from our SaaS product. Now that's not every store, but there's a selection of our stores where there are as an example extremely high delivery users and we can have a deal where we can make a per-transaction fee on delivery.

But to put this into perspective, last quarter the revenue from partnership was essentially zero, so it will take time for this to ramp into significant levels.

Two additional avenues are international growth and tier-4 restaurants. The first is driven by customer demand, as some of the chains the company serves have significant business overseas and is frustrated it can't use Brink software outside of the US.

Tier 4 restaurants (with only a few branches) is a really competitive space and involves a trade-off. Basic SaaS revenue is likely to be lower, but the take rate on merchant services could well be higher.

Disappointing

When looking at the table above, it becomes clear that 30K deployments by the end of 2020 now seem out of reach and even 20K will be quite a stretch.

The company has signed up big customers which it hasn't even formally announced yet, like Dairy Queen, but it's clear these targets which were panned out not so long ago have shifted considerably and growth itself isn't accelerating:

Q1 18 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 19 Q2 Bookings 940 700 886 800 719 760 Deployments 962 1365 651 752 683 764

While PAR does have enough restaurants signed up, the bottleneck is accelerating in connecting these. During the previous (Q1CC), management argued it was laying the foundations for exactly that, and in light of that, Q2 results are disappointing, even if the real acceleration should happen in H2 and especially Q4.

That remains to be seen. To get to 20K restaurants at the end of next year, it needs to accelerate deployments to 2,500 a quarter; the 30K target which was talked about last year seems out of sight to us.

Margins

Data by YCharts

The hardware and government businesses aren't commanding substantial margins, and the revenue declines have worsened operating margins.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash flows have deteriorated really considerably, but with the $80M financing in April, the company still has enough funds to last a couple of years - $58.6M to be precise.

Divesting SureCheck

The company put its SureCheck business up for sale. Here is the CEO on the company's long-term strategy:

To begin, we see strong market indications that our long-term strategy is gaining momentum and that the hard work across the company is paying off. PAR is getting stronger and more focused on developing and delivering the Cloud technology solutions that restaurants large and small will require for the years to come.

In the light of this statement, it's puzzling why it has decided to sell its SureCheck business, which seems much more complementary to Brink and aligned with this long-term strategy than its government/defense business. And take the following (Q2CC):

What we've learned in the last few months is the role of point-of-sale provider is evolving in the eyes of our customers. We'll bring on the opportunity for Brink to provide a lot more beyond its current offering. Our ability to partner, refer and retail ecosystem partners will continue to grow our ARPU per site. (inaudible) with our soon-to-be released merchant service offering and our desire to be strategically acquisitive will allow us to grow into tangential markets, allowing PAR to become a stronger partner for our customers.

Another reason for keeping SureCheck, we are inclined to argue. At one stage, management argued that this could bring as much revenue as Brink.

Valuation

Brink's 2019 valuation isn't all that hard to calculate. At 2,000 ARPU with 10K restaurants producing $20M in recurring revenues, putting a 10x sales multiple on that, and you end up with a $200M business.

The market capitalization of the company is double that (to which we have to add the shares coming from the convertible notes or the $60M debt), so valuation seems quite rich on today's state of affairs.

Conclusion

With the further contraction in its hardware and government business, the headline figures are downright ugly, masking the promising development of Brink.

Growth from Brink itself still isn't accelerating (if anything, the contrary), and this has likely frustrated some shareholders losing patience. We still think significantly better times are ahead, but it's going to take more time than even we expected.

Acceleration is promised from Q4 onward, so patient investors can already participate; others might want to wait until signs of this acceleration actually emerge.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.