Zynex: More Bullish Developments For This Fast-Growing Company

Since Q1, the CEO has made huge strides in building a company structure that can manage in an orderly way its growth to - and past - $400M rev/year.

[Unless otherwise specified, all quotes are drawn from the Q2 2019 earnings call.]

Considering the company's history (especially pre-2015), investors had reason to be concerned Zynex (ZYXI) would not be able to seize the extraordinary opportunity presented by the exit of its competitors in the electrotherapy pain management market. But the significant steps forward it has made in developing its business should give us confidence. It now looks like the successful medical device company that can carry the sort of market capitalization its earnings will soon justify. And, the direction this growth has taken has clarified the longer-term potentials for the company.

(from FairlyValued.com)

Impressive Growth Management

Rather than simply building out a large, commission-based sales force, Zynex has shown caution through managing still-rapid growth in an orderly way. Building out the independent force would have been fast and cheap. And, the commission-based pay structure had to have been tempting for a company with serious cash flow issues in its near past (2015's near-bankruptcy). But it seems management decided to use this market opportunity to build a major prescription devices sales company, rather than just grabbing the NexWave revenue. Hiring a new Vice President for Sales and building a layer of regional sales management (to "hold the hands of the sales reps in those regions") were two important steps. More recently, they hired a Chief Operating Officer that not only brings senior-level experience at a major company (Arrow Electronics) but is specifically skilled in "scaling companies rapidly (e.g. +25% quarter on quarter growth)."

The Zynex CEO, Thomas Sangaard, explains that the new COO "will play an important role in scaling our sales force and infrastructure," while also dropping a hint as to the company's longer-term plans once the domestic direct sales force is built, mentioning that the COO's skills are relevant to "adding more products that fit within our reach in the pain and rehabilitation markets, nationally as well as internationally."

This management team looks sufficient to get the company through this phase of its growth - the NexWave - focused development of a nationwide direct sales force (and its capture of the existing electrotherapy pain management market). This is likely the team we'll have for at least the next year.

In parallel with the build-out in upper- and mid-level management, Zynex has also been building out its claims, billing, patient care, and call center staff, as well as its facilities.

Shift in Sales Vision

A critical nugget of information in the recent earnings call was that management's estimation of the size of the sales force at year end dropped from 250 (as stated in the Q1 2019 call) to 200.

In the Q1 call, management stated they expected to have 150 direct sales reps at the end of 2019, in addition to the 100 independent (commission only) sales reps that are considered "legacy reps" (Zynex only began hiring direct, salaried sales reps in 2018).

Management revised that expectation in two significant ways in the Q2 call, stating they expect to have "around 200 sales reps by the end of 2019 with reduction in our independent sales reps down to approximately 60 reps … and approximately 140 direct new sales reps, all added in 2018 and 2019."

So, most of that drop in the estimate can be attributed to culling 40 independent sales reps, a process that looks like it will continue through the year. Their intention is to "aggressively trim … the independent sales reps that are not as productive," while keeping the "legacy reps that have been with us for many, many years that don't necessarily fit into the territories we defined, which is very computer-based and based on population." The exact current sales force count was not disclosed (nor was it disclosed in Q1).

With that shift, the company announced a change in vision for its sales force, that "compared to how the sales force looked in the past, which was comprised of primarily independent sales reps carrying many, many different product lines, [it will be] a much more unified sales force that is aligned more with the company rather than many different scenarios." (Q2 call) Independent reps carry many different products from many different companies to sales meetings. Zynex's direct sales force is dedicated to Zynex's products and committed to its sales approaches.

As explained in last quarter's call, all new sales reps attend a new training program at headquarters. That training program seems to be effective. Management stated in the Q2 call that new direct sales reps in their first 90 days of selling are now producing 50% more in revenue than did new reps hired one year ago.

The remaining 10 reps in the quarter-to-quarter discrepancy (in that they expect to have 140 direct sales reps at the end of the year instead of 150) is explained by attrition. Management has been cutting direct sales reps that don't meet targets. They continue to hire 10 reps a month, putting each batch through their new training program. But they are cutting 20-25% of those hires and plan to continue doing so. This attrition was not assumed in the Q1 forecast. But I read it is a further refinement of the company's sales approach and testament to its ability to attract and retain high-quality reps. Indeed, management has grown confident enough in its sales force that it has started to move past the lowest-hanging fruit, re-initiating its Medicare program in March 2019.

They are managing the growth in the sales force well. Despite bringing on about 10 new direct reps monthly, the overall size of the sales force has been growing slowly, with, overall, about half replacing departing independent reps and a quarter being cut for not meeting targets. Consequently, over the past few quarters, they have managed to keep sales rep productivity growing steadily, to a current rate of around $260 thousand a year.

The CEO has stated (in the Q1 call and elsewhere) that a ramped-up sales rep will deliver $1 million a year in revenue. That figure now appears more than reachable. In fact, if the market is there, a rep should be able to exceed that target, understanding that a NexWave device is used on average for nine months to a year (along with the safe assumption that the independent reps aren't skewing that productivity average too far to the upside - independent sales reps did about $230 thousand a year in revenue in 2017 on average (according to that year's 10-k), and through 2018, the still independent-rep-dominated force did only $175 thousand for the year on average). The direct sales reps now have on average barely six months tenure, a point when they are likely still growing their monthly device sales and have only begun the process of ramping up resupply orders for those devices - orders that will continue to increase as the rep gets more devices into the field.

The CEO added in the recent call that he is "especially excited about our year-over-year growth in orders of 65% compared to our revenue growth of 36%." As an investor, I might be almost as excited by the fact that the number of new customers (and new devices sent) increased by an unprecedented (from what I can find in previous reports) 65%. That the new customer increase is so far above the quarter's revenue jump reflects that the Zynex sales force is now dominated by quickly ramping direct sales reps and is a clear signal that revenues are preparing for a similar ramp.

Part of the discrepancy between new orders and revenue can be explained by the lag time between order placement and revenue recognition (recognized when a device is shipped to the user), and possibly that a larger portion of devices were leased rather than sold. Regardless, that increase in orders will translate to increasing revenues in the coming quarters and years.

Since the sales force is now salaried, receiving only small commissions, and considering the ~80% gross margins, as the SG&A ramp concludes the majority of that rapidly increasing revenue will flow straight to the bottom line.

Long-term Growth

As discussed in previous articles on this company, Zynex's success story began when both the major companies in electrotherapy pain management - EMPI and RS Medical - were pushed out of the market after they failed inspections by the Office of the Inspector General (Zynex was also inspected, but passed). Those companies had developed a market worth $400 million a year. After Zynex emerged from its own near-bankruptcy due in part to the shakeup in the insurance market of that period (and in part to several management misadventures), it brought on over 70 of the sales reps from those companies and began its current quest to seize that $400 million market for itself.

The CEO summed up the current situation in the 2018 Q2 earnings call: "We don't really see any competitors coming into the market. And the competition we have is very limited, very localized. And we're really the only provider with a national footprint and [we're] expanding rapidly into a market that used to be well served and really well developed by a couple of very large competitors that have either closed the business or have changed the business model."

So, Zynex is in the enviable position of being the only major company in a market worth $400 million a year. This could change, but the company (and investors) will have warning well in advance if a major medical device company applies for 510k clearance for a comparable device. But that possibility becomes less threatening with every month Zynex has to build its sales force and grab market share. If a major competitor does enter, Zynex will now also be a major competitor, with a deep footprint in the marketplace.

Zynex is currently fully focused on building a nationwide NexWave-focused direct sales force to capture that market. They expressed their plan for building the sales force in the Q2 call: "In terms of how we expect to add sales reps, we mapped it so we ultimately will have sales reps in 400 territories across the United States with a little less than a million citizens in each territory, and we expect to get there in approximately 23-24 months from today."

Assuming a serious competitor does not enter the market, and Zynex's growth plan doesn't somehow derail, that goal is eminently achievable, despite it representing over 1,000% growth in revenue. And, that is just the low-hanging fruit. There is much greater attention now given to the opioid epidemic, and Zynex has developed a new sales message that emphasizes the NexWave as a viable alternative to opioids. This should lower resistance in new sales channels.

And by developing a well-trained, on-message direct sales force, Zynex is better positioned to exploit that opportunity. As the CEO explained in the recent call,

"The quality of those sales reps are obviously very important, as the better the quality of the sales reps and the message we can deliver, the more efficient they should be in terms of convincing the physician to write prescriptions for our device before they start heading into prescribing a whole lot of opioids for patients in pain."

One of the first hurdles in understanding the company is addressing the distinctions between the NexWave and the TENS electrotherapy that one can find on Amazon and at drugstores for under $50. There is simply no public awareness of the differences. One way to dramatically grow their market would be to develop that awareness. Pharmaceutical companies spend fortunes to ensure that consumers will approach their physicians and inquire about their medications. Zynex, of course, doesn't have those resources at this point. The CEO was asked about the possibility of marketing directly to patients/consumers in the 2018 Q4 call. His response:

"Oh, it smells more like the over-the-counter market. I shouldn't say cheap but a lot less expensive and maybe less efficient TENS devices and all that. There is an effort from a few companies to address that market. It's not really something we see impact the prescription market. ... I don't think the revenue levels versus the amount of the investments that would be required to actually make a dent in that would make things come together. So at this point, let's develop the 400-man sales force, have them become productive, let's get up to $400 million in annual revenue. And maybe it's a way to further develop the market for better pain management to maybe go the to-patient route. But I think we are few years away. And I think, it's probably something we'd consider once we've run out of opportunities through that direct sales force."

The CEO also noted that pursuing that market could "possibly get into the billions of revenue in the very long term."

So, at the beginning of the year at least, mainstream consumer marketing could be counted among the potential long-term strategies for Zynex. But that outcome has grown less likely with their new focus on developing a direct sales force with nationwide coverage.

When the NexWave does start to hit barriers to further growth, Zynex will have two powerful assets as a business (beyond its products): a well-trained and dedicated sales force with nationwide coverage and a thoroughly refined claims management and billing system. They may acquire other by-prescription medical devices (utilizing the skills of their new COO), or they may return focus to the NeuroMove, a product they had success in selling in the past. As the CEO explains,

"more than 10 years ago, when it was introduced…nearly half of the revenue came from the NeuroMove device…. We've, until recently, had fairly limited resources. We saw a bigger opportunity in terms of growing revenue, and therefore also creating profits for the company in growing the pain management market, so it's been a very deliberate decision to focus on that." But, "fortunately, it's somewhat of the same call point for our sales force." (Q2 call)

That said, reports on the opioid epidemic are a consistent news feature, and perhaps, the news media will at some point do the marketing work for Zynex.

The Blood Volume Monitor

Another possibility for growth past the NexWave lies in the CM1500 monitoring device, a device the company developed, patented, and filed for Filed FDA 510(k) approval…. in 2015. Historically, 95% of devices receive 510(k) clearance within a year, and the record for the longest application period ever is 3,037 calendar days (via the Emergo Group). So, Zynex is over halfway to setting a new record.

That is a record we don't want to see set. Management has been honest about its difficulties in gaining approval: "In the beginning, it was very much … our inability to literally write up the application so that it fit their framework." (Q2 call) But Zynex is now a very different company than it was just a few years ago, and "with a bit of luck, the next response, they won't have any further questions or suggestions … or we'll just keep answering the questions." That said, though progress has certainly been made and (judging by the questions the FDA is now asking) it seems they are close to approval, it is impossible to say when approval will come through. It is also impossible to say if the marketplace will embrace the product as it has the NexWave. But it does represent an exciting possibility for the company.

Conclusion

Going into the second quarter, Zynex had confirmed and reconfirmed its turnaround through 11 consecutive quarters of positive earnings, and they had established a dramatic growth rate. Through this quarter, they have completed their transformation into a company that can support a nationwide sales force, sell multiple products, and I believe support a market cap north of a billion dollars.

The core question in attempting to value ZYXI right now is "How likely is it that the company will seize the existing $400-plus million a year market for electrotherapy pain management devices?" Toward the end of 2020, as we're seeing earnings north of $1 (and are entering the period of even more rapid earnings growth), we should start seeing a clearer vision for "What are the company's growth prospects following saturation of the NexWave market"?

[Note: If we assume the 60 direct reps added in 2018 are each doing the equivalent of $1 million annually (~$80 thousand monthly) at the end of 2020, and the other 240 reps are doing only $400 thousand on average, as well as that sales and marketing expenses increased 150% from Q2 levels, while general and administrative increased by 50% and gross margins remained stable at 80%, earnings will be $0.58 for Q4 2020 alone.]

Zynex's path through 2022 is very clear as they build their sales force, and it may take as much as two years beyond that for the built-out sales force to fully exploit the NexWave's domestic market. In the meantime, most of the same risks remain, most notably the entrance of a larger competition and disruptions in the insurance market. But now, it is much clearer that Zynex will be able to manage its growth in an orderly fashion. At the end of 2022, Zynex will have a large cash reserve and the established ability to sell and manage billing for prescription medical devices. As investors, we just need to watch for the development of risks and for more hints of the company's longer-term plans.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZYXI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.