Climate Change Affects Due Diligence

After six days of deliberation, the IPCC has presented its first special report on land use and climate change.

Introduction

As a liberal, I believe that the state should interfere as little as possible in the market. Nevertheless, he sometimes has to set a framework for interacting in this market and intervene in order to protect market and competition.

External conditions can also force the state to intervene. When it comes to the climate, the pressure on politicians to take action is increasing. After six days of deliberation, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has presented its first special report on land use and climate change.

(Source: Climate change and land - IPCC report)

According to the report, 75 percent of the ice-free land surface of the earth has been changed by humans, and much of it is used intensively by man for agricultural purposes. Additionally, the report says that the high consumption of meat and dairy produce is fuelling global warming. Furthermore, animal agriculture is not very effective and produces a lot of methane. The report also proposes unusually concrete measures. Sustainable land management can be improved by increasing the availability and accessibility of data and information relating to the effectiveness, co-benefits and risks of emerging response options and increasing the efficiency of land use. Given that, switching to plant based food could also provide a solution to increase the efficiency.

Whether investors find certain policy decisions right or not, they are forced to respond to realities. Given this, investors have to carry out thorough due diligence for each of their investments. The decisive factors are the business models and how these business models would react to antitrust regulation.

Implication for companies: Meat, meatless, crop, flight and cloud/tech

Investors must therefore be aware of possible actions by governments. It is not unlikely that some of them will influence the business of companies. This applies in particular to the implementation of taxes. This can, for example, incentivise consumers to stop buying certain products like meat. Looking at the pure data, this step does not seem unlikely. While global meat consumption is constantly increasing, meat prices are still away from their all time highs.

(Source: Global consumption of meat)

(Source: FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations) meat price index)

This is also surprising because organic meat is much more expensive than normal meat and the trend towards organic meat is also getting stronger. The global sales of organic food have increased steadily. In 2017, sales of organic food amounted to 97 billion U.S. dollars, up from nearly 18 billion dollars in 2000.

(Source: Worldwide sales of organic food from 1999 to 2017 (in billion U.S. dollars)

Furthermore, a reduction in meat consumption is essential if the world wants to meet climate targets, because food has a huge impact on the total greenhouse gas emissions.

(Source: Impact of food on climate)

Measures taken by governments to protect the climate can affect almost all sectors and offer companies and investors opportunities, but can also make business more difficult.

In view of possible measures against meat consumption, investors must consider increasing VAT on meat products. This is already being discussed in Germany. Such an increase would have two effects, especially for fast food companies like Burger King (QSR), MC Donalds (MCD), Kentucky Fried Chicken (YUM) etc. Firstly, companies in this market segment have to decide whether they decrease prices to compensate the higher VAT or to trust that higher taxes won't scare costumers. Secondly, companies which offer meatless products would benefit from such a decision. This applies in particular to companies such as Beyond Meat (BYND). Conversely, it is also quite possible that McDonald's and Co will change and also offer more meatless products. Conversely, it is also possible that McDonald's and Co will change and also offer more meatless products.

Another group of companies which would be affected by the proposed measures are crop companies like BASF (OTCQX:BASFY; OTCQX:BFFAF) and Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF; OTCPK:BAYRY) and agriculture companies like Deere & Company (DE). For seed companies, there is an opportunity to grow very effective seeds that can provide yields even in extreme climatic conditions.

In addition, there are other groups of companies which could be affected by political measures: f.e. flight companies with a high fuel usage and (surprisingly) tech companies with a high energy usage. The discussion about measures taken by the governments is especially true for companies with high data consumption and storage requirements, i.e. cloud providers (AMZN; GOOG; MSFT; IBM). According to the think tank "The shift project", direct and indirect environmental impacts related to the growing use of digital are constantly underestimated (rebound effects). In this respect, it would even be conceivable to implement an electricity tax in which companies would have to pay additional taxes according to the amount of their electricity consumption.

Investors takeaway

The pressure on politicians to take action is increasing. Investors must be aware of possible actions by governments and should therefore follow developments closely and review the potential impact on their investments. As always, there will be winners and losers. As an investor, I will choose very carefully here.

