Closed-End Funds For The Next Recession (Podcast)

Mortgage bonds are on area that it is bullish on at present, a contrarian view in light of what happened during the last recession.

Alpha Gen Capital discusses his closed-end fund allocation strategy and how he is positioning his portfolio in anticipation of the next recession.

By Nathaniel E. Baker

Alpha Gen Capital joins the Marketplace Roundtable podcast to discuss his approach to investing in closed-end funds, as plays out on his Marketplace service, Yield Hunting.

Alpha Gen prefers closed-end funds due to the income flows and strong risk-adjusted returns. It typically looks at "high quality, closed-end bond funds," including taxable and tax-free products but is constantly looking for how to position its portfolio.

"The positioning in terms of the sub-sectors of the bond market is much more important than the actual selection of the security," says Alpha Gen, which wants to be in a section of the market that offers the best risk-adjusted return going forward. It adjusts the portfolio's target weights on a monthly basis to take advantage of where it sees the most upside.

At the start of the year, the firm was heavily positioned in municipal bonds and high-yield products due to what it saw as "a rare, non-recessionary bear market." There was an opportunity to capture the decline in high-yield spreads and the tightening in closed-end fund discounts. Munis were "beaten down pretty significantly in the second half of last year."

More recently, Alpha Gen has been reducing high-yield exposure and moving it into mortgages. "During the next recession, we want to be centered primarily in the mortgage and muni spaces." It views this space safer even than investment grade because of over-leveraged corporate bonds.

Alpha Gen's allocation strategy is heavily data dependent but it will "absolutely" invest in closed-end funds that are trading at a premium to net-asset value. "That's like saying 'never own a bond that's at a premium,' or 'never own a stock that trades above its normalized P/E ratio" says Alpha Gen. "That just never made sense to me." If a portfolio is superior then sometimes it warrants an investment even if it is trading at a premium to NAV.

Ultimately, investing success comes in minimizing mistakes and "hitting singles and doubles consistently every year" rather than "hitting home runs." For this reason it focuses on a 6% to 8% net return every year. Closed-end funds can supply income, greatly helping returns over the long term. To this end, Alpha Gen provided the following chart to illustrate his point:

Contents:

2:15 - Tell us about your investing strategy. Why the emphasis on closed-end funds?

4:30 - What's your current positioning?

6:30 - Wouldn't mortgage products be sensitive to inflation?

8:00 - How do you select closed-end funds?

12:30 - Key lessons learned.

14:00 - Prediction in bond markets for coming months

18:40 - What scares you about the markets right now?

22:30 - Picks

27:30 - Anything to avoid in the Muni space?

