Kroger: Wait On The Sidelines

Kroger (KR) doesn’t seem to have fully absorbed the impact of the convenience store divestiture or the merger with Home Chef yet. The company is still grappling with revenue growth, which is why it needs to highlight growth, excluding items like fuel, the sale of its stores, and the Home Chef merger. The truth is, Kroger is still struggling to redefine itself for the omnichannel retail landscape. In such a situation, I’d wait and watch for some signs that Restock Kroger is actually working. Here’s why.

ID Sales (Identical Store Sales)

Quarter Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Identical Sales Growth % .7 1.1 1.5 1.9 1.6 1.6 1.9 1.5 Digital Sales Growth % 126 109 90 66 50 60 58 42 Revenue Growth % (excluding impact of fuel, convenience store sell-off and Home Chef merger) 3.9 4.5 12.4 3.4 (2.8) 1 (1.8) -.3 (1.7) -9.5 (1.6) -1 (2)

Prior to the first quarter of 2018, Kroger was reporting supermarket comps (comparative store sales) as a growth metric. As of Q1 2018, Kroger started reporting company-wide comps, so it equally represents other interests that the company is currently investing in. On that basis, we can see that Kroger hasn’t been able to push through the 2% ceiling on comps growth.

In stark contrast, Kroger’s much larger competitor, Walmart (WMT), posted a 3.4% increase in its U.S. comps for Q1 2020, with an overall U.S. comps growth rate of 3%. Walmart is losing money in international markets, but its domestic revenue growth more than adequately offset it. And even that was the result of currency headwinds, which brought down international revenue growth from 1.2% to -4.9%. So, when Walmart can grow on the back of digital sales and U.S. comps, why can’t Kroger?

One plausible reason is that they didn’t move fast enough on the digital front. The Jet acquisition was tremendously beneficial to Walmart, but Kroger didn’t have such an accretive acquisition to grow on the back of. The Kroger Grocery Pickup service, formerly called ClickList, didn’t give them the same kind of growth potential; nor have the introduction of Kroger Ship, expansion with InstaCart, Simple Truth in China via TMall, and other initiatives shown up at the top line in any significant way.

Another possibility - and I’m treading lightly here - is that Restock Kroger’s objectives might be out of alignment with the ultimate objective of growing sales. This is not to say that Restock Kroger is failing at its objectives. Far from it: Since fall 2017, when the initiative was kickstarted, Kroger’s transformation plan appears to be going according to schedule:

“We are on track to generate the free cash flow and incremental FIFO operating profit that we committed to in Restock Kroger for 2018-2020” - Q2 2018 Press Release “We reached our FIFO operating profit goal and finished the year with sales and business momentum.” - Q4 2018 Press Release "We are on track to generate the free cash flow and incremental adjusted FIFO operating profit that we committed to in 2019 as part of Restock Kroger. We are confident in our ability to deliver on our plans for the year” - Q1 2019 Press Release

The company remains confident of hitting its goals for 2020 as committed to in the Restock Kroger plan. The problem is not with their strategic plan to shake things up inside Kroger, because they’re definitely on the right track; rather, it is the absence of revenue growth as a key success metric. A “$400 million in incremental FIFO operating profit growth and $6.5 billion in cumulative Restock cash flow by the end of 2020” might not be the answer to Kroger’s problems. Strong revenue growth is, and there is evidence to believe that year-over-year revenue growth might not be as high on the company’s priority list as profitability is.

Take the sale of the convenience store business as an example. Despite being very confident about future prospects for its convenience store business when Restock Kroger was first announced, the end result was that it was better to part ways. According to CFO Mike Schlotman in October 2017:

“Our convenience stores are strong, successful and growing with the potential to grow even more. We want to look at all options to ensure this part of the business is meeting its full potential. Considering the current premium multiples for convenience stores, we feel it is our obligation as a management team to undertake this review.”

The review obviously resulted in the sale of this business unit the very following quarter. However, the fact that it was tagged as a high-potential business hints at Kroger's management possibly trading off short-term revenue growth for profitability. After all, it doesn’t make sense to sell off a business that is “strong, successful and growing with the potential to grow even more” unless it was struggling in other areas - specifically, profitability. Why was a unit that made $4 billion in revenues and posted 62 consecutive quarters of positive comps growth as of 2016 sold for $2.15 billion less than two years later?

The decision to sell may not have been based on the unit’s ability to grow revenues, but to better streamline the company with the objectives of Restock Kroger. In other words, the convenience stores may not have been aligned with the objective of doubling free cash flow over the three-year period.

There’s also another way to look at this. Restock Kroger is a holistic approach to improving the company’s brand and health. If they work on these details now, it means sustainable growth in the future. The only question that remains is: when is that future going to be realized?

Investor’s Angle

Kroger is currently facing multiple challenges. Strong revenue growth is absent, and debt is still high (current net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio still stands at 2.54 against an upper target range ratio of 2.5.) Moreover, one critical component of the Restock Kroger plan hasn’t yet fallen into place: tangible benefits from the Home Chef acquisition and the partnership with Ocado.

The hard part is to resist the temptation of Kroger’s current stock price and relative valuation multiples. P/E (forward) ratio is the lowest of the top three retailers, and KR was recently trading close to its 52-week lows but has picked up some momentum.

It might look like a good time to move in, but it might be better to wait for some improvement in revenue growth, excluding special items and fuel. Unless the rate of growth, as indicated by identical store sales, improves organically and surpasses the 2% mark on a consistent basis and shows some sequential momentum, Kroger will continue to depend on future growth promised by both Home Chef and the Ocado partnership. Neither of those has yet been significantly accretive to net sales, but it’s possible that this will happen in the next two quarters.

On the comps front, the company expects 2019 identical sales growth at 2.0% to 2.25%, and that in itself is a major challenge for a company whose Y-o-Y comps growth rates have been stuck at the sub-2% levels for the past two years. For now, I suggest waiting and watching.

