Dexcom: An Interested Bet On CGM Dominance

Investment Thesis:

Dexcom is an undervalued growth play on the CGM market, one that remains underpenetrated. The company develops devices that allow diabetes patients to monitor blood sugar levels on a continuous basis without the need for pricking fingers. The company will benefit from further widespread adoption of CGM tech, increased reimbursement from healthcare companies, and enhanced technology in the near future related to the G7 launch sometime next year. A DCF analysis with fair assumptions shows a fair value of $171, and the stock recently closed at $155, representing a nice margin of safety.

Why the Need for CGM?

Continuous Glucose Monitoring is a recent advent in the world of diabetes treatment. Previously, diabetes patients had to settle for a painful prick on the finger every time they wanted to check their glucose levels. Dexcom decided to turn this problem that millions of people face into a business opportunity. With Dexcom’s G6 product, patients use a simple auto-applicator to insert a small sensor just beneath the skin. This sensor transmits glucose level readings to their smart device. Patients can enjoy the comfort of receiving a new reading as fast as every 5 minutes, without the need for time-consuming finger pricks or drawing blood.

It’s easy to see why this would be an intriguing product for someone who lives with diabetes. Since Dexcom’s inception, the company has primarily focused on marketing to Type 1 Diabetes patients. That has begun to change as the company has begun designing its next product, the G7 system. This product is being developed in conjunction with Verily (Alphabet’s life sciences arm). It certainly helps to have a company like Alphabet helping design your next product. The G7 is slated to debut sometime in late 2020, with widespread adoption planned for 2021. Some highlights about the upcoming launch include lower cost, extended wear (14 to 15 days vs. 10 for the G6) and fully disposable design (reference). What's Coming from Dexcom in 2020? A Low-Cost, Slimmer, Fully Disposable CGM

Impressive Growth Prospects

Dexcom has shown substantial growth numbers, both since inception and through the last few quarters. The last 5 quarters, starting with the most recent, resulted in revenue growth numbers (YOY) of 38%, 52%, 53%, 44%, and 42%. After the 2019 Q2 results were released, bears focused on the fact that the company’s most recent YOY growth number of 38% is the lowest of the past 5 quarters. This is true, the growth did slow down a bit in 2019 Q2. However, the 38% number is still higher than the CAGR of the revenue growth between FY 2015 and 2018 (37%). It’s also higher than the median growth number for the industry (16%), when comparing against firms such as Tandem, CareDx, and Abbott Labs. Growth is still increasing when compared to the longer-term results. You should be focusing on this more-so than the growth numbers from 3 months ago. The growth story is still very much intact. Additionally, EBITDA increased 11-fold on a YOY basis in 2019 Q2 (from $1.8M to 20.6M). Look for the company to take advantage of the budding CGM market, which is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16% from this year until 2025.

It’s not all rosey for Dexcom, however. Gross margins have been contracting sequentially from 68% in 2018 Q1 to 62% in 2019 Q2. Companies such as Abbott Labs and Medtronic have released competing products such as the FreeStyle Libre and the Guardian Connect. As mentioned, it’s possible that revenue with decelerate drastically in the near future, though I wouldn’t count on it. If G7 is indeed going to be a lower-cost remodel of the G6, widespread G7 adoption might further margin contraction (depending on the firm’s cost structure). However, it’s obvious that mass G7 adoption would spark further revenue growth. The margins still look healthy at this stage so I would not be concerned.

Competition and Potential Headwinds

Dexcom has a few competitors in the CGM arena, including Medtronic, Abbott Labs, and Senseonics. In September 2018, Medtronic returned to the standalone CGM market with their Guardian Connect product. Abbott Labs launched their FreeStyle LIbre system in Europe in 2014, and the system was approved for use in the U.S. in July 2018. Senseonics’ Eversense 90-day temporarily implantable CGM device was also approved for U.S. use in 2018. There are some important differences between these products:

Dexcom’s G6 gives predictive alerts to help avoid extreme blood sugar levels; similar features are present in both Medtronic’s and Senseonic’s product, but not in the FreeStyle Libre offered by Abbott.

Both the G6 and the Libre from Abbott are approved by the FDA for therapeutic dosing. This is important as approval is required to market and sell a CGM with prickless design, something that is sought-after by diabetes patients worldwide.

Both the G5 and the Libre are covered by Medicare, whereas the Guardian Connect is not.

A deeper look into differences between Dexcom and its competitors can be found on page 15 of this investor presentation from March of this year.

From an industry analysis standpoint, it’s clear that there are direct competitors in the space. However, I don’t see any product that has a significant advantage over Dexcom. The G5’s alert features, prickless design and reimbursement from Medicare indeed set it apart in this space.

One potential headwind for this company is the looming presidential election and possible results thereof. A potential Medicare-for-All system would drive profits lower for companies selling medical devices, as margins would erode substantially. I don’t foresee this as a real issue but it’s something to keep in mind if you’re thinking of investing in any of these companies.

Business Strategy

Dexcom is prioritizing growth through multiple avenues. The company has partnerships with other companies such as Eli Lilly, Insulet, Novo Nordisk, and Tandem Diabetes. Management intends on directing growth through technological integration and collaboration with these firms. The company is also directing efforts towards wider reimbursement opportunities for its customers, so its G5, G6 and eventual G7 will be more affordable. Note that this strategy will cause the company to incur higher lobbying costs. Currently, the company’s products are primarily used at home. Management has stated that they want to see their products used at hospitals as well.

Another very interesting strategy is their potential penetration of the market of Type 2 Diabetes patients. Dexcom’s current products are mainly used by Type 1 patients. However, only 5 to 10 percent of the diabetes patient population in the U.S. have Type 1. This seems like a great opportunity for Dexcom to increase its total addressable market, and they’ve publicly stated that they intend to do just that. So far, the company has done a great job of executing their strategy, which bodes well for the future.

Valuation

As this is a high-flying stock, it’s going to come with a high multiple. The company doesn’t have sustainable earnings yet, so P/E isn’t an option. Here, we can use Price to Sales, a common metric for companies with no earnings. On this front, Dexcom boasts a 10.9, which is actually the median of peers including CareDx, Tandem Diabetes, Insulet, and Atrion. It’s encouraging to know that the valuation isn’t on the higher side of the comparable universe, but rather in the middle. A P/S close to 11 is a steep valuation, though in this case it seems justified. As previously mentioned, Dexcom has a 3-year revenue CAGR of 37% and is poised to eclipse that in 2019 with showings of 52% and 38% this year. To check the valuation against the potential future results of the company, I ran a DCF model with a handful of important assumptions:

Revenue grows 32% in Year 1 (per company’s midpoint of guidance), 20% for Years 2-5, 15% for Years 6-10, and 2.5% in the terminal year.

Pre-tax operating margin steadily increases from the base-year figure of -13% to a terminal year value of 25%. Atrion Corporation, with a pre-tax margin of 27%, is an example of one peer who has proven this to be feasible in this industry.

Cost of capital is estimated at 7% (the company has two notes that it plans to redeem in shares, and the beta is lower than expected at 1.1.

With these assumptions, I computed a fair value of $171, about 10% higher than shares traded as of the close on Friday, August 9nd. My model also shows terminal year revenue of $5.8 billion. To account for the possibility that these estimates might be proven incorrect, I performed a sensitivity analysis for terminal year revenue and pre-tax operating margin. Both metrics were manipulated to hover on either side of the model’s assumptions.

Pre-Tax Operating Margin 20% 25% 30% 35% Revenues (Terminal $M) $ 5,000 $119 $149 $178 $208 $ 5,500 $129 $161 $194 $226 $ 6,000 $138 $173 $208 $243 $ 6,500 $147 $185 $223 $261 $ 7,000 $155 $196 $236 $277

As you can see in the preceding table, most of the assumptions here would lead us to believe that this security is undervalued, relative to its potential growth prospects. This represents a buying opportunity if you believe that the assumptions listed here are reasonable.

Conclusion

In sum, Dexcom looks like an interesting opportunity for someone willing to take a longer view on both the industry and the company, I wouldn’t trade this stock as the downside risk is too great for my taste in the short-term. This might fit someone’s taste for a minimum 1 to 2-year time horizon, giving the company at least 4 to 8 quarters to prove themselves. Their execution so far has been outstanding, and their flagship product is getting great reviews from both patients and doctors. I’m excited to see how G7 and other future product offerings can add value to the lives of both patients and doctors, as that will truly be the driver of this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DXCM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.