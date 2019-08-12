More On My Favorite Market Dataset

This article looked at the maximum returns over ten years for each of the size and volatility-sorted portfolios.

Small cap stocks tend to outperform outside of the highest volatility cohort, which is the worst performing part of the market.

In a series of articles, I have been examining a dataset of the U.S. stock market with portfolios formed based on size and realized volatility.

In a recent article, I shared for readers "My Favorite Market Dataset", which subdivides U.S. stocks into 25 portfolios based on size and return variability over the previous sixty days. From the depiction of annualized returns below, one can see that small caps and low volatility stocks tend to outperform over time. The worst returns come from the highest volatility segments with the smallest, highest volatility cohort delivering the worst absolute and risk-adjusted returns.

In a follow-up article, I answered a question from a reader about the impact of the interest rate regime on volatility-sorted returns. I subdivided the dataset from 1963-1981, a period of steadily higher rates, and 1981-2019 a period of falling interest rates. Low volatility stocks outperformed higher volatility stocks in both market environments. The relative gains for smaller capitalization stocks were narrower in the more recent dataset.

As part of the original article on the data, I had included minimum annualized returns over 10 years. I believe that the high 6% returns from low volatility small caps in their worst decade was illustrative.

In an effort to build on insights from this data, reader Andrew Clum asked what the maximum annualized returns over 10 years would be for the various portfolios. I went back into the dataset and did those calculations as depicted below.

Part of that reader's hypothesis was that looking at only minimum ten-year returns unduly benefited the low volatility strategies. After looking at the data, the best ten year returns were still in the low volatility small cap portfolios. Lowest to medium volatility outperformed the high and highest volatility except for in the largest cohorts.

Small cap stocks tended to have their best returns between 1975 and 1984. The large high volatility stocks had their best returns in the decade ending with the inflation of the tech bubble. The smallest, highest volatility stocks again produced the worst returns - limited upside and healthy downside is a bad combination.

I hope this article was illustrative, and adds additional credence to low volatility stocks, especially the low volatility small cap stocks (XSLV) that started this multi-article examination in the first place.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XSLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.