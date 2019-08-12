Masco Turbulence Causes Undervaluation

Masco earnings per share in the second quarter grew 21% to 82 cents per share, but the stock fell 8% to 39 dollars per share.

Masco (MAS) has produced good sales and earnings growth from the repair and remodeling business. Its long-term investors are upset by declining sales and the changes the board of directors made to maximize shareholder value. The changes are correct and Masco is undervalued making it a strong buy.

Second-Quarter Performance

The performance in the second quarter is summarized below. The largest segment is plumbing products. Its most common brand is Delta faucet. The second group of products are decorative an architectural products. There is Behr paint, which is sold through Home Depot. This also includes Kichler Lighting fixtures.

These segments represent eighty percent of the revenue and ninety percent of the operating income. The operating margins are 20 percent. The windows and cabinet businesses have much lower margins. Masco expects these businesses, which are good businesses by normal standards, will bring a good price. The money from the sales could be used for acquisitions, but only if Masco can find businesses with 20% margins through Masco distribution channels. That is difficult, so most up the money will be returned to shareholders through stock repurchase.

The board of directors is controlled by the founding family. The family cannot be happy with the P/E ratio of 15 when the Standard and Poor's index is over 20. This is driving share repurchase and divestiture of businesses with relatively low margins. This chart indicates that operating income grew 8%, but operating income per share grows 20%. This reflexes the large-scale share repurchases.

Tariff on Chinese Parts

Imports from China run at $600 million per year. With the 25% tariff, Masco pays $150 million. Masco did not expect that tariff would be this high. They planned on 10%. The bulk of the tariffs are in the lighting and decorative hardware. That is not as bad as it seems, because most of their competitors also import from China.

Masco set up a task force to deal with tariffs. They planned to move to other lower cost countries, bring some of it into the U.S., reduce costs and respond with higher prices. Most of the reaction was higher prices. They are gradually moving out of China, but they moving slowly to maintaining product quality and schedule. This will stretch over a period of years.

Pricing to Keep Up With Inflation

Masco has also faced the challenge of pricing to catch up with inflation. Management has decided to price to both catch up with inflation and tariffs. The shock of this was felt in the market for lighting and hardware. U.S. plumbing grew by three percent and paint grew well. In Europe, where their international businesses are located, sales were down . Britain is facing Brexit and Italy and Turkey all have weak economies. Masco's primary European Plumbing product is made by its German subsidiary Hansgrohe. They expect better performance next year as the new products are launched. However, Europe is getting weaker.

Copper and zinc used by the plumbing segment are down in price compared to last year. Raw materials for paint are expected to peak in the second quarter and be flat for the rest of the year. Transportation costs that were out of control last year are coming down, so inflation should not be a problem in the near future.

Cabinets and Windows Margins

When the windows businesses were bought, the operations were highly profitable. However, competition from small local producers has eroded margins. To a lesser extent, the same higher competition is reducing the profitability of cabinets. Initial discussions with potential buyers indicate that the sale prices will be good.

The cabinet and windows businesses sales are expected to be closed in six to nine months so that it will likely impact 2020 results. At the time of the sales, Masco will decide on share repurchases, so it is likely that earnings per share could increase dramatically.

Earnings Outlook

Masco's guidance is for full year earnings of $2.51 to $2.61. There will be an increase earnings per share in the second half of 16% to 25% over last year. Masco stock should rise in the second half. It is also possible that the P/E ratio could rise, as investors grow more comfortable with its strategy. Masco should end up after the fourth quarter at $45 to $50 per share.

Conclusions

Sale of the cabinet and windows businesses leaves Masco with 20% operating margins. Focus will be on increasing those businesses and finding bolt on acquisitions that fit well into the businesses. At one time Masco's businesses were all extremely profitable the less profitable ones were sold off and that formula produced good price earnings ratios. If margins remain high, investors are more inclined to view Masco as a repair and remodeling business, not associated with the highly cyclical new home construction market. I suspect that will happen again. Masco is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.