51job, Inc.: Weak Growth And Guidance Suggest A Sell

Their investment in Lagou.com is still unclear and we find JOBS overvalued under the current share price.

Investment Theme

Based on Q2 results from 51job, Inc. (JOBS), we find the company overvalued at the current share price.

the Q2 results are weak and Q3 guidance is even weaker

the company is facing huge pressure under the economic downturn as well as increasing competition

the future of its major long-term investment to lagou.com is still unclear

JOBS: The Company and The Business

As indicated directly from the name of the company, "51 job" (51 pronounces similar to 'I want' in Chinese) is an HR service provider who mainly operates online. The company generates revenue through charging employers fees who utilize their online recruiting services as well as other HR-related services (such as training and other professional services). In terms of benchmarking companies in the US, the closest one we can think of is indeed.com.

JOBS is considered as the leading recruitment website in China, with the most registered members (over 100 million), the largest resume database (100 million), and the highest peak traffic (over 300 million average daily page views). According to industry reports by iResearch, 51job.com has been ranked #1 in market share for several consecutive years. JOBS IPO'd on Nasdaq in September 2004, marking the first IPO from Chinese HR service sector in the US.

JOBS share price saw the major explosion from 2017-2018, breaking through $100 mark at the highest. The stock is trading around $63 with a market cap of $4.2 Billion.

Weak Q2 Results and Even Weaker Guidance

JOBS announced on Aug 5th its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2019 ended June 30, 2019.

Source: JOBS Filing

Here are some of the key highlights from the earnings results:

Net revenues increased 7.6% over Q2 2018 to RMB963.6 million (US$140.4 million and 4.8% growth yoy), with online recruitment services revenues increased 3.8% and other human-resource-related revenues increased 14.8%. The online recruitment services still contribute to about 2/3 of the total revenue

In Q2, JOBS generated $9.8 MM net income in Q2 2019, turning profit compared to a net loss of $8.55 MM in Q2 2018

Although the company was able to turn from net loss into profitable from a year ago, we still find the business growth in trouble, which suggests investors jump off the sinking ship:

First of all, growth slow-down.

As shown in the following chart, revenue growth of JOBs has been declining since Q1 2018, from close to 50% to below 5% in Q2 2019:

Source: JOBS past ER results

The slowing revenue growth was a result of economic downturn and increasing competition (which we will cover later in the article). Unfortunately, these two factors can't be solved easily in the near future. This led to weak management guidance on Q3:

When asked about Q3 online recruiting revenues (which contribute to about 2/3 of total revenues) growth, the management gave a "flat to being down about 4%" guidance. This will lead to overall flat total revenue compared to Q2, further pushing down the revenue growth rate curve.

Another evidence of growth slow-down is that the unique employers using JOBS services have declined in 2018 as well as in the first half of 2019:

Source: JOBS ER

Although the ARPU increased 20% in Q2, offsetting the decreasing number of unique employers on the platform, the revenue growth slowdown is still the truth. Management stated that the strategy was to "transition away from micro-sized transactions", but this is more like a forced action in economic downturns from our perspective.

Also, profitability is still a concern.

Although JOBS was able to deliver positive net income in Q2, we still find the profitability a concern:

Source: JOBS ER

In the past 8 quarters, there are only 4 quarters in which JOBS delivered a positive net income instead of net loss. For Q3 and Q4 in 2018, the net income was largely attributed to a recognition of mark-to-market, non-cash gain associated with a change in fair value of convertible senior notes.

We have also witnessed decreasing gross margin in the recent quarters:

Source: JOBS ER

With the weak outlook on JOBS's revenue growth and the decreasing gross margin, we expect the profitability of JOBS to be under pressure in the coming quarters.

Last but not least, increasing competition

Despite the slowing macroeconomy in China, which has a negative impact on the recruiting demand from employers, we have also seen increasing competition in the market as well.

In 2017, Zhaopin Limited (short for "Zhaopin"), who used to be a public company on NYSE (ZPIN) completed the privatization process and got de-listed from the exchange. Zhaopin is still the largest competitor for JOBS in China, which was reported to take about 30% of the overall market share, similar to JOBS. According to the management from Zhaopin, the privatization is mainly driven by the fact that Zhaopin's value was not fully appreciated by the market.

Other than Zhaopin, there have been some new players coming to the market and should be regarded as direct competitors for JOBS.

Source: Zhipin.com

Boss Zhiping, also known as Zhipin.com, is a rapidly growing Chinese recruiting app with 63.7 million users. The platform was famous for matching candidates with hiring managers directly, waving a lot of the intermediate agencies. It allows the two sides to chat directly via instant message and constantly optimizes its algorithm by learning user behavior. It's said that the company is well-positioned to go public after recording profits for more than a year.

The increasing competition will likely add on to the concern on JOBS's future revenue growth as well as profitability.

Investment in Lagou.com: Still Unclear

JOBS did try to catch up with the market growth through investing in new players. In September 2017, JOBS acquired a 60% equity interest in the parent company of Lagou.com for US$119 million in cash. Founded in 2013, Lagou operates a recruitment website focused on addressing the growing demand for technology and engineering talent in China.

Source: Internet

Although management of Lagou stated the IPO plan in 2019 at the time when JOBS's acquisition was completed, there has been no follow-up since then. However, Lagou did see its former CEO Delong Ma leaving the company, together with a job cut of around 200 people in 2018. We are not sure about how this investment will work out (there are about $120 million long-term investments sitting on JOBS's balance sheet by Q2 2019).

Valuation

JOBS is now trading at 21-22x forward PE, which is relatively high compared to industry peers. Based on its growth outlook (flat or even down in revenue for Q3 2019) and the pressure on profitability, we find the current valuation not justifiable. The share price will see a sizable downward adjustment in the coming quarter.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Overall, we find the slowing growth and weak guidance of JOBS a big concern. The increasing competition from the other players will add to the future pressure on JOBS's financials. These lead to the conclusion that JOBS is currently overvalued at 21-22x PE.

