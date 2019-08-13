Quick Picks & Lists | Industrial  | Editors' Picks | Sweden

Swedish Steel: A Steel Producer Operating In The Shadow Of The Big Boys

by: SA Focus On Europe
Summary

Swedish Steel's first semester was absolutely excellent, but the current uncertainty is hitting the company hard.

It's tough to form an opinion before we see the company's Q3 results.

The B-shares are currently yielding almost 7%, potentially making it an interesting dividend investment once the uncertainty of the trade wars disappears.

Introduction

It has been a while since we discussed a Scandinavian stock here in Focus on Europe, and the previous Scandinavian idea, Viking Line has performed quite well and is still trading roughly 20% higher