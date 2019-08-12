Company Research: Mylan N.V.

An estimated -46 to -54% erosion in U.S. drug prices and volume decline will not be able to deliver a killing blow to Mylan due to its pipeline strength.

Company Thesis

Mylan’s (MYL) generic drug portfolio is 66% derived from international sales which are not affected by U.S. drug pricing controversies and will continue to grow organically. Generic Copaxone revenues alongside biosimilar launches will more than offset Epipen’s decline from blockbuster status, not to mention the potential for a multi-billion dollar Eylea biosimilar. Price fixing lawsuits will likely see a 20% impairment in settlement expense based on annual revenues paid out over a period of multiple years. Growth is projected to pick-up sharply post 2020 U.S. elections after Medicare reforms are complete. The company is a solid buy at a forward P/E of 4.3x and EV/EBITDA of 6.6x, with a price target of $27.

Mylan’s 5 year revenue growth of +60%, adj.EBITDA margin of 36%, and FCFF margin of 15.29% are below, above, and about in-line with industry averages of +70%, 29.70%, and 10-20% respectively. For adj.EBITDA in particular, the company had nearly $1 billion (annualized) in one-time restructuring expenses and non-cash asset impairments which is added back into the conventional EBITDA calculation. Before adjustment, the TTM EBITDA value was roughly $2.5 billion, and becomes $3.54 billion afterwards. Price erosion and volume decline have not affected margins as much as revenues. As over 60% of Mylan’s sales are international and are growing at +3 to +5% Y/Y, FCFF margins will likely hold these levels for at least two thirds of Mylan’s sales, while being reduced to 80% of its current value for the company’s U.S. operating segment.

Recent Catalysts/Inhibitors

Mylan’s once blockbuster Epipen has encountered generic competition from both Teva (TEVA) and Adamis (ADMP). Prior to its 2016 patent expiry, Epipen saw peak sales of $1 billion and has been steadily declining since then. Mylan has also ceased reporting this sales segment since March 2018, likely due to a fierce competitive environment. While the total U.S. Epipen market was estimated by TEVA to be $750 million at the end of 2018, this was calculated before the launch of any generics and does not account for the resultant price erosion and market share divisions. As there are already 3 products on the market in FY2019, this will likely result in over 75% price erosion and reduce branded Epipen sales to $83 million pending further generic launches. However, this has already been priced-in by Mylan stock's dramatic decline.

Mylan’s generic Glatiramer Acetate Injection for Teva’s Copaxone is delivering substantial value for patients after a 60% price cut to its wholesale acquisition cost in Q22018. This lies at the midpoint between one to two competitors coming into the market with an estimated $500 million in peak sales slowly declining to $144 million after further generic launches causing additional price erosion, which are likely by the end of FY 2021.

GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) blockbuster Advair sales have fallen over 27% in the U.S. after Mylan’s generic was approved in February 2019. As Mylan market the sole generic, a first to market advantage coupled with a 50% price erosion will likely result in the company recouping all of its lost Epipen peak sales by the end of FY 2020. Further generic launches are estimated to result in over 9 figures in sales with its impact felt by FY 2023.

Mylan has been commercializing Amgen’s (AMGN) Neulasta biosimilar since 2018, but has received headwinds as Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) has recently launched a second competitor. As roughly 10 biosimilars were approved vs. over 1,000 generics by the FDA in 2018, the market has a significantly higher barrier to entry and hence results in a lower discount rate for price erosion. Mylan has priced its biosimilar on par with that of Coherus, and hence, the drug is nowhere near its potential capture of more than $1 billion in sales. The author estimates this metric will only be hit post FY2022, and subsequently decline sharply as other biotech companies enter this lucrative market.

As of April 2019, there has been at least 4 ANDAs pending for Allergan’s (AGN) Restasis including the application from Mylan. The patent situation still has not been resolved and any first-to-launch advantage has been negated due to the sheer number of competitors. The best estimate for FY2020 sales is $20 million, and this is at its peak.

Given a 50% pricing discount to branded, Mylan’s generic Estrace for the treatment of painful sexual intercourse is on a stellar course to capture $200 million in revenues since 2017. However, the drug faces stiff competition from Amag’s (AMAG) Intrarosa for the same indication, which has seen its prescriptions skyrocket since launch in 2018. Nonetheless, the author estimate this drug will reach peak revenues of $1 billion in the mid 2020s based on its continued momentum.

Recent approval of Revefenacin for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in China is estimated to have a patient size of 99 million in 2015 due to severe air pollution and widespread prevalence of photochemical smog. As the Phase 3 data were superb, coupled with a convenient daily dose formulation, it is very likely for the drug to achieve roughly $2.5 billion dollars in peak sales by FY2025.

For Eylea, the closest biosimilar in development is Mylan and Momenta's (MNTA) M710, which is only going through clinical trials for 1 of the 3 indications approved for the branded equivalent, being diabetic macular edema. Nonetheless, we estimate, based on a Q12019 run rate, Eylea is bringing in nearly $7 billion in annual sales for Regeneron (REGN) in FY2019 and will be growing at 10% Y/Y thereafter due to a recent label expansion. The earliest Mylan can launch a biosimilar is in 2022 after patent expiry and is likely to hit peak sales, if approved, by 2025. Nonetheless, by then, the biosimilar can hit $4 billion in revenues as the next leading competitor is miles behind at Phase 1 status. Based on a sum of parts valuation, the author estimates an additional $5 billion to $12 billion in new revenues for all of Mylan’s generics launches and biosimilar products over the next 5 years plus an additional $1 billion per annum based on a 7% return on R&D margin, representing a pre-risk adjusted growth of 50% to 100% over this time period.

Idiosyncratic Risks

According to the allegations, 6 generic companies reportedly raised drug prices between 50% to 1000% on key products via consensus hikes, which is in direct violation to the Sherman Anti-Trust Act.

A recent Anti-Trust case involving Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA), brought by 12 million merchants over a period of 13 years from artificially inflating service fees in violation of the Sherman Act, resulted in judgments of $5.56 billion and $6.2 billion assigned against each company. This settlement accounted for 25% and 33% of V and MA's FY 2018 revenues respectively. Since this was the largest anti-trust settlement in history, the author will assume this as a worst case scenario and assign 30% of Mylan's FY 2018 annual revenues at risk, or $5.4 Billion, to be paid out in installments by 2024-2025 as part of a potential judgment .

Fortunately for Mylan, the vast majority of its $14 billion debt stack do not mature until after the U.S. 2020 presidential elections and the implementation of Medicare reform. With nearly $3.5 billion in TTM adj.EBITDA and $220 million in cash, this puts the leverage ratio at 3.45x for Mylan, being neither good nor dangerous. On the upside, refinancing is a likely option on the table post-2023 in the event of covenant concerns.

A series of mixed revenue and EPS in its quarterly earnings certainly illustrates a tendency for management to under-discount the risks and margin compression associated with Medicare reform. Currently, TTM revenues for Mylan stand at $11 billion with a full year guidance of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion for FY2019. Combined with an impairment estimate of $5.4 billion over the next few years, and Epipen going to zero, this places the revenue growth estimate range to $4.5 billion to $11.5 billion over 5 years. This is in line with the company guidance as the vast majority of this growth will take place in the early to mid 2020s. The growth estimate is derived from a sum of parts revenue valuation of all generic+specialty developments in Mylan’s pipeline and is stated with a large variance as to account for uncertainty in their approval processes. These numbers are also presented before adjusting for margin and drug price erosion in the sector, which will be discussed below.

Industry Intelligence

In Q12018, HHS Secretary Azar proposed indexing the price of branded and generic drugs in the United States to that of an international average of 27 products. Comparing apples to apples, the most expensive American drug in this index had a staggering 590% premium over international ones for the same level of prescription and treatment duration.

Both Democrats and Republics have reached a consensus heading into the U.S. 2020 elections regarding curbing drug price hikes. The U.S. is currently the only developed country in the world where Rx prices are not regulated by the government. If such reform is implemented, a likely scenario is indexing U.S. drug prices to 120% or 140% of that of the international price averages, implying a -22% to -33% decline in prices from its levels in 2020.

Furthermore, a new medicare reform project targeting specifically generic drugs will likely result in 15-20% discounts for Medicare Part B and Part D reimbursements, and further erode drug prices on top of the international index parity mentioned earlier.

The FDA approved a record number of generic drugs in FY2018 and is on track to match this number in 2019. Ceteris paribus, there are now significantly more generic competitors per branded equivalent versus 2017. As more generics are approved, the market share of each player shrinks and the pricing of each individual Rx declines exponentially. The resulted in a +9% to -40% prescription volume impact to generic drug companies with Mylan the second worst at -25% Y/Y decline.

Conversely, as the international pricing indexes references E.U. and Australia, where drug prices are already regulated by the government and growing organically, the U.S. War on Drug on Pricing is therefore unlikely to affect the international revenues of generic drug companies. While U.S. sales may see a -10% volume decline Y/Y and a -36% to -46% price erosion over the next 3 years before returning to growth, over ⅔, or $7 billion, of Mylan’s revenues should not be affected by these negative sector trends.

Valuation

Mylan is trading at a discount of -8% in terms of P/CF, -26% for EV/EBITDA, and -16% for EV/Sales when evaluated against comparable peers. Using a most favorable outcome approach, the author estimates Mylan should trade at a premium to the sector EV/EBITDA of 8.7x, with an implied price target of $27. This represents approximately 50% upside. Unlike its peers, Mylan has the least amount of leverage with Net Debt to EBITDA of 3.45. vs. 5-6x, the least amount of U.S. generics exposure at 33% vs 90-95%, and has various multi-billion dollar generic/biosimilar entrance opportunities while simultaneously keeping a robust specialty pipeline development.

Key Estimates and Discussion

The quantitative results of the analysis in this report are summarized below: While Mylan’s revenues were previous estimated to increase cumulatively by $4.5 billion to $11.5 billion over the next 5-7 years, they will be severely hampered by idiosyncratic risks and sector headwinds regarding drug pricing. Hence, the net-growth curve for Mylan’s revenues and FCFF should see a modest decrease from 2020-2022.

2023 and Beyond

After 2023, the company's revenues and FCFF are projected by the author to sharply rebound due to Eylea biosimilar launch and Revefenacin hitting peak revenues in China and the United States. Meanwhile, generic launches will offer some breathing room to the implied litigation expenses regarding generic price fixing. Until then, the company is still estimated above to generate over $10 billion in sales, and the P/CF of less than 5x is certainly an extremely enticing valuation to pay even for a company with stunted short term growth. The financial leverage of 3.45x is one of the lowest in the sector with coincidentally, 50% of debt maturities occurring after the company returns to growth in 2023. Until then, Mylan can survive a devastating 30 to 40% decline in U.S. drug sales, suffer a -10% prescription volume decline on top of a -20% impairment to free cash flow margins, and still able to thrive against the U.S. war on drug pricing due to the sheet momentum of its European and International sales growth and its R&D efforts.

