EOG Resources: Earnings Review

The oil price environment is looking more challenging than before, particularly for 2020 when the escalation in trade war and excess supplies of crude oil can weigh on prices.

The oil market continues to face headwinds which have weighed on EOG Resources (EOG), but the Houston, Texas-based oil producer is showing a lot of promise. EOG Resources is a low-cost oil producer which has remained profitable and delivered free cash flows in the last several quarters and it could report similar results in the future.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

EOG Resources has recently released its quarterly results in which it posted an adjusted profit of $762 million or $1.31 per share compared with an adjusted profit of $795 million or $1.37 per share for the same prior-year period. The drop in profits was due to the dip in prices for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company reported an average crude oil and condensate price of almost $61 a barrel for the second quarter, down from nearly $68 a year earlier. The negative impact of weak prices, however, was partly offset by an 18% increase in oil production to record levels of 455,700 bpd. NGL and natural gas production also climbed by 16% and 10% respectively on a year-over-year basis. The company ended the quarter with a total production of 812,800 boe per day, depicting a gain of 15.7% from the same quarter last year. The company, however, missed analysts' consensus earnings estimate by a small margin of $0.01 per share.

That being said, what I did like about the company's performance is that it continued to generate robust levels of cash flows, even with the dip in oil prices. In fact, EOG Resources reported a slight increase in discretionary cash flows to $2.07 billion from $2.06 billion a year earlier. The discretionary cash flows not only covered the cash CapEx of $1.59 billion but also dividends of $127 million. As a result, the company ended the quarter on a strong note with free cash flows of $351.8 million.

The oil price environment, however, continues to look uncertain. The trade war between the US and China, two of the world's largest economies, is showing no signs of abating. The US has recently slapped 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports. China has retaliated by suspending purchases of the US agricultural goods. Furthermore, China also allowed the yuan to slide to its lowest level since 2008 which prompted the US to officially label China as a "currency manipulator." I think the spike in tension has significantly dimmed the prospects of a resolution of the dispute before the 2020 elections. On the contrary, the latest round of escalation has spiked fears of a currency war between the US and China. The trade tensions have already hit global economic growth as well as demand for commodities in general and crude oil specifically.

Note that analysts have warned about an emerging supply overhang for 2020. Several analysts and industry experts believe that the oil market will have surplus production next year. The excess supplies could range from 100,000 to 800,000 bpd, as per various estimates from the US Energy Information Administration, S&P Global Platts, Energy Aspects, and IHS Markit. If, in this scenario, the oil demand also comes in low due to the trade war, then we may face an even bigger surplus. This could weigh on oil prices.

EOG Resources, however, has shown that is well-positioned to face this challenging environment. The company has consistently generated profits and free cash flows in the last several quarters while operating under various oil price environments. The first quarter of this year, for instance, was a tough period for oil producers, with WTI staying below $50 a barrel at the start of the year and averaging under $55 for the period. But EOG Resources reported a quarterly profit of $689 million and free cash flows of $54.7 million in Q1-2019. In the second quarter, as oil prices improved, the company reported higher levels of profits and free cash flows.

What's great about EOG Resources is that it is built for a $50 a barrel oil price environment. The company benefits from having a low-cost asset base in the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. EOG Resources has access to 9,500 low-cost drilling locations which can generate a minimum of 30% rate of return in a low commodity price environment of $40 oil and $2.50 natural gas. This inventory can power the company's production for approximately 13 years at the current drilling pace.

EOG Resources also continues to find ways to further reduce its costs which puts it in an even better position to face the volatile oil prices. EOG Resources has already reduced its well costs by 4% in the first half of this year due to better operational performance which puts it in a great position to achieve its target of cutting well costs by 5% in 2019. Note that the reduction in costs was driven by enhancements in completion design and efficiency gains, as opposed to service cost reduction. These cost savings, therefore, will likely be sustainable. At the same time, the company has also successfully reduced its cash operating costs from $13 per barrel in 2014 to $9 per barrel currently and will keep it that way in the future.

These factors have made EOG Resources one of the lowest cost oil producers. The company's cash flow breakeven level is $50 a barrel, which means that at $50 WTI, it can generate enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditure and dividends. At higher oil prices, the company will generate strong levels of profits and free cash flows. We've seen this in the previous quarters and the trend will likely continue in the future.

As EOG Resources continues to generate free cash flows, I expect the company to reward investors by growing dividends. The company increased shareholder payouts by 72% in the last two years, and I believe it has significant room for further growth. The company currently offers a dividend yield of 1.47%, but its free cash flow yield on a trailing-twelve-month basis is 4.57%, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. The fact that the company's FCF yield is much higher than its dividend yield indicates it has the potential for substantial dividend growth. The company's target is to increase dividends which will push the yield to 2% so that it becomes competitive with the S&P-500 average. I think this target seems achievable.

In addition to this, the free cash flows will also help EOG Resources in its debt reduction efforts. The company repaid $900 million of bonds in June and ended the second quarter with a debt of $5.2 billion. EOG Resources expects to reduce an additional $1.75 billion of debt by 2021 to achieve its $3 billion debt reduction target. As the company generates free cash flows, it will use some of the excess cash to lift dividends while a significant chunk will likely be used for repaying debt. That's going to further strengthen the company's financial position which is already in decent shape. EOG Resources currently has a debt/equity ratio of 25%, which is one of the lowest among large-cap oil producers. The leverage ratio of its peers Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and ConocoPhillips (COP) is much higher at 48% and 45% respectively.

Shares of EOG Resources have fallen by 11% this year due to the weakness in oil prices but the stock has still fared better than other exploration and production companies whose shares (XOP) have tumbled by 18% in the same period. EOG Resources stock is priced 12.3x 2020 earnings estimates, as per data from Thomson Reuters, and is currently hovering close to 52-week lows of $74.84. It is a high-quality oil producer that can withstand weak oil prices and create value for investors with dividend growth and debt reduction. I think patient investors who can withstand oil price swings should consider buying EOG Resources stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.