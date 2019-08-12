PayPal's Decline Is An Overreaction

PayPal said it would spend 40% to 50% of free cash flow rewarding shareholders. Though the stock is up over the last year, the company's cash flow is growing faster.

Until PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) released its most recent earnings, the stock had been on a tear during 2019. Investors who bought at the beginning of the year were up 24% and expected another strong earnings report to help the shares keep rising. On paper, the company had a solid quarter. Revenue increased by 12% annually and diluted EPS was up 58%. However, some analysts expected more on the revenue side and were disappointed by the current quarter and full-year outlook. The shares are down more than 10% from their high and honestly this looks like an overreaction. Long-term investors who understand the story, are being given an opportunity to buy the shares at a discount that should be short-lived.

Time for a little reality

Before we look at PayPal’s potential revenue growth, we need to address this “disappointing” quarter. PayPal’s current quarter revenue was $4.31 billion, some expectations were for $4.33 billion. This means a revenue miss of less than half a percent, caused the shares to decline by more than 10%. When it comes to full-year projections, PayPal suggested revenue of $17.6 billion to $17.8 billion compared to projections of $17.9 billion.

It seems investors are treating Square (NYSE:SQ) with the same lack of interest in details. Shares of the company declined significantly after Square reported earnings. However, Square said its short-term results would be affected, yet its long-term outlook was unchanged. The negative reaction seems to mirror PayPal, in the short-term traders are cashing out, yet both companies have strong fundamentals.

There is relatively harsh language surrounding PayPal’s adjusted outlook. One headline said that PayPal was “slashing (its) full-year outlook.” This same article said PayPal’s new revenue range is, “well below Wall Street’s expected $17.92 billion.” At best, PayPal’s new range represents a change of 0.7% compared to expectations. At worst, the company’s new range equals a 1.8% change.

We also need to include the full statement from the company, about why it reset revenue expectations. John Rainey, PayPal’s CFO laid out the company’s plan. First, he said, “we have a few big product integrations with partners that are experiencing delays in part because of their expanded scope.” To read between the lines, PayPal seems to be telling investors that big investments, that should benefit the company long term, are going to be even bigger. The fact that they are being delayed means virtually nothing in the grand scheme of things.

Second, he said, “our previous guidance contemplated the implementation of certain price changes that we are now delaying. While the timing has shifted out a few quarters, we still expect to realize the full benefits of our partnership and pricing initiatives.” The company isn’t saying that it will not have the benefit of better pricing, simply that it isn’t happening right now.

Looking forward, PayPal’s revenue growth has slowed, but it seems there may be a light at the end of the tunnel. In the U.S., the company’s growth trajectory has changed over the last year and a half. Until the middle of 2018, PayPal’s domestic revenue was growing at a pretty consistent 20% plus clip. By September 2018, domestic revenue growth slowed to less than 13%. In the current quarter, domestic revenue growth slowed to just under 7% annually.

On the international front, the range of revenue growth is a different story. Over the last two years, international revenue has increased by as little as 15% and by greater than 21%. In the most recent quarter, international annual revenue growth came in at 17.6%. This was an increase from last quarter’s growth rate, and on a two-year basis, better than June 2017.

If we look at the overall revenue growth rate, investors should know that things will get better from here. In the last four quarters, PayPal’s overall revenue growth has been sequentially slowing. To reach the company’s projected annual revenue of $17.6 to $17.8 billion means an acceleration for the remainder of the year. In fact, growth will have to accelerate significantly to reach this goal.

40% to 50% are big reasons to be excited

Outside of worries surrounding PayPal’s revenue growth, the company gave investors very clear expectations of how it will spend its cash. One thing owners of the stock don’t have to worry about is cash flow.

Year Core Free Cash Flow Net Cash and Investments Long-Term Investments June 2019 $900m $8.2b $2.3b June 2018 $500m $4.3b $1.37b June 2017 $438m $6.6b $2.5b

If we subtract long-term investments, and compare 2017 to 2019, liquid cash has increased from $4.1 billion to $5.9 billion. Even with PayPal making investments and acquisitions, the company’s cash flow is feeding the balance sheet.

Though PayPal and Square would seem to be similar competitors, PayPal’s cash flow and balance sheet are far superior. As a quick comparison, in Square’s last quarter, the company’s core free cash flow was a negative $37 million. Though top line growth gets a lot of press, long-term investors should be watching PayPal’s cash flow and net cash balance.

The company stated it plans on using 40% to 50% of the company’s free cash flow rewarding shareholders. The way PayPal has elected to do this in the past is through share repurchases. Last year, this percentage range would have used between $200 million and $250 million of PayPal’s core free cash flow. In the current quarter, this range means between $360 million to $450 million.

Around this time last year, PayPal shares were at about $85, so this $250 million from last year would have bought about 2.9 million shares. Last year’s share count of 1.2 billion, means on a quarterly basis the company could have retired about 0.2% of its outstanding shares. With shares trading at around $105 today, the company’s current cash flow would retire about 4.3 million shares. With 1.19 billion shares, PayPal can retire about 0.4% of outstanding shares in one quarter.

The short version is even though PayPal stock is up over the last year, the company’s free cash flow is growing faster. If this trend continues, the company can afford to repurchase a larger portion of its shares each quarter to reward investors. In turn, the remaining shares should theoretically become more valuable as the investable pool shrinks.

An overlooked growth engine

When most people think of PayPal, they likely think of two different things. One, they think about payments being sent for goods and services. Two, they may think of Venmo and the huge growth in person-to-person payments. As PayPal has become more profitable and expanded into different businesses, one thing has been consistent, the company isn’t afraid to spend money on acquisitions and investments.

PayPal said it would expect to spend, “on average about $1 billion to $3 billion a year on acquisitions and strategic investments.” Looking at the history of what PayPal has spent money on, for years it was companies to expand or deepen its product offerings. Acquisitions like Xoom and Venmo allow for the transfer of funds between individuals. The company’s acquisition of Braintree allowed PayPal to move further into lending. The purchase of iZettle expanded the company into additional countries.

What I’ve noticed, is some of the company’s recent investments seem to straddle the line between a pure investment and an opportunity to expand. PayPal made investments in smaller startups like Raisin (a European savings company), PPRO (a cross-border payment startup), and more. On the larger side of things, PayPal’s $750 million investment in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) sounds like both a long-term investment and expansion of business.

Dan Schulman CEO said, “We see great opportunities to integrate our respective capabilities to create unique and valuable payment experiences for our combined 500 million customers throughout the region and around the world.” It makes sense that PayPal could help expand MercadoLibre’s business and vice versa. Another larger investment was the $500 million that PayPal put into Uber (NYSE:UBER).

The point here, is even though PayPal is interested in expanding its own business, the company seems comfortable buying shares in growing companies to hold for the long term. In case anyone is worried about PayPal’s investment acumen, looking at the Caviar purchase is telling. The company paid $44 million for Caviar in 2014. Five years later, DoorDash is paying $410 million for the business. To acquire a company, then sell it five years later for nearly 10 times what you paid, is an amazing return for any investment. The point is, PayPal’s increased investment focus may mean a boost to earnings and cash flow that some aren’t paying attention to.

Hidden value

At first, PayPal would seem to be less of an exciting investment relative to Square. The former is expected to grow annual EPS over the next five years by about 19%, compared to an expected 46% growth rate at Square. Over the last four quarters, each company beat earnings four times. However, PayPal beat expectations by 10% on average, whereas Square beat by nearly 24% on average.

That being said, there are several key factors that suggest PayPal is actually the better opportunity. First, PayPal sells at a forward P/E that is roughly 60% less than its smaller competitor. Second, PayPal generates significant free cash flow whereas Square is currently burning cash. Third, PayPal’s investment acumen and focus could give a lift to the company’s future earnings. Finally, the company’s increased share buybacks should continue to provide a boost to earnings as well. With so many positives, the decline in PayPal shares seems like an overreaction. Those willing to look past a few challenging quarters are being given a buying opportunity that may not be around for long.

