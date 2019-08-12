Natuzzi S.P.A.: Worst-Case Scenario - A Great Upside

Yet, this will not happen anytime soon. On the contrary, the firm has enough resources to execute its turnaround.

Natuzzi S.p.A.’s shares keep on nosediving as if the company was about to declare bankruptcy.

Natuzzi S.p.A.’s stocks (NTZ) keep spiraling down, marking new all-time lows almost every week.

A worse-than-expected Q1 release, as well as the structural lack of shares liquidity, fueled more trouble as well as frustration in its remaining shareholders, causing the stocks to drop more than 50% in three months, from levels that were already depressed.

Surprisingly enough, no serious buyer is showing interest in them, despite the bargain price and the company’s multiple sources of fresh capital, such as new joint ventures or IPOs in different Stock Exchanges, to name a few.

First quarter debacle

Natuzzi’s management had ambitious plans for the 2019 fiscal year, aiming at a positive EBITDA, thanks to reduced labor costs (500 employees left the Italian plants, after a smaller number had voluntary quit their job during the Q4/2018 through an incentive plan), the consequent relocation of part of the production to the more cost-effective Romanian facility, and the takeoff of the Chinese JV, which is expected to grow at a fast pace at least in the first few years.

Unfortunately, business was hit by a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods imported in the US (Natuzzi manufactures a big part of the goods it sells in the US, inside its Chinese plant), which probably depressed its top line more than expected in Q1/2019 and will keep on weighing on the company’s results, unless a solution is found.

Total sales tanked 9% YoY at €106M in a difficult business environment, especially in EMEA. The most concerning areas are Softaly, which continues its multi-year decline, Natuzzi Italia FOS, and Divani&Divani franchisees (which plunged, respectively, 22.5% and 29.6% YoY).

Natuzzi Edition FOS declined 3%, and DOS grew notably almost 30%, driven by a positive same-store YoY comparison and the opening of several new mono brand shops.

The New Natuzzi Italia DOS in Ho Chi Minh – Source: company’s website

Natuzzi’s upholstery and furnishing business can be now virtually divided into two macro areas that are almost identical in size (~€50M each in the first quarter) and with opposite growth trends. However, the declining segment is losing ground at a much faster pace (-20%), while the growing segment, with its 5% YoY growth rate, is unlikely to offset the top line slowdown, at least for this year.

Nevertheless, the good news is that the growing division brings much better margins, thanks to the relevant contribution of Natuzzi DOS, with an average gross margin exceeding 60%.

In fact, despite the big decline in revenue, the company’s gross margin increased by 200 basis points during the first quarter of 2019 (30.1 VS 28.2). Consequently, the operating loss narrowed to €3M, almost 10% less than the Q1/2018 loss.

The workforce reorganization in Italy, as well as the use of the Romanian plant that started in the second quarter, should hopefully increase the gross margin for the rest of this fiscal year.

Overall, the company’s plants are improving their efficiency, as CFO Vittorio Notarpietro underlined during the last conference call.

Pasquale Natuzzi also hinted at a strategic reorganization or relocation of the company’s manufacturing operation. I liked the idea of an expansion of the Brazilian plant, given the weakness of the Brazilian currency, but Mr. Natuzzi seems to suggest another way.

From his own words:

The trade war between the U.S. and China is a real issue for our industry, fortunately we do not own our Chinese manufacturing plant and we are able to consider moving production closer to the market we serve, notably the United States and Europe. We would be considering a new manufacturing option with a focus on efficiency and margin as we continue the transformation in the high-end branded lifestyle experience.

At this point, the company should also consider closing its Chinese plant, in order to install a new facility in a closer and more cost-effective region, such as Vietnam.

The worst-case scenario exposed

Natuzzi S.p.A. has many options on the table to boost its turnaround and/or raise fresh capital to support its balance sheet, as I discussed here. In any case, let’s estimate a very conservative scenario, according to which the company keeps today’s trend, with increasing but still low gross margins and with no other relevant reductions in its operating expenses.

This means that the total revenue would continue to decline by about 9% in the next quarters, totaling €390M by the end of the year. In FY 2020 DOS, the company’s growing section, would be large enough to offset the decline of the remaining divisions, and margins would improve because of a better sales mix.

I summed up the results below:

Total Revenue Gross Margin Fixed Costs JV’s Operating Profit (Loss) Natuzzi’s Operating Profit (Loss) FY2019 €390M 31% €145M €1M (€23M) FY2020 €390M 32% €145M €1.5M (€19M) FY2021 €400M 32% €145M €2M (€15M) FY2022 €420M 33% €145M €2M (€4.4M) FY2023 €430M 33% €145M €2.5M (€0.6M)

Source: Author’s elaboration

According to the table, Natuzzi will keep on burning its equity cushion in the next years before returning to be profitable at some point during the fiscal year 2023.

The total comprehensive loss will amount to €62M, a truly substantial figure. Yet, it equals to about 45% of the company’s equity as of the end of last year. At the moment, the stock is trading at less than 15% of the company’s equity, a discount that appears too extreme, even considering the most conservative scenarios. I want to reiterate that this outlook does not include any positive progress on the cost reduction side, nor any considerable business improvement. In other words, it’s the worst-case scenario.

Buyback opportunity

Given the extreme discount at which the stock is currently exchanged, I would urge Natuzzi’s management to use a little portion of its budget, let’s say about €1M, to buy back its shares.

The opportunity is simply too good to be ignored. One million euros is an irrelevant sum for Natuzzi’s balance sheet: less than 1% of its equity. Yet, this investment could theoretically reduce the float up to 12% at the current SP. The benefits for the shareholders would be great, especially when the company’s turnaround is finally complete.

Bottom line

Natuzzi S.p.A. will probably face a fiscal 2019 worse than expected by its management.

In any case, the firm’s recovery plans continue. Efficiency is slowly improving, and the total sales will hopefully stop falling this year, mostly thanks to the DOS growth and the Chinese JV contribution.

The Italian workforce reorganization will also help the company reduce its costs and increase margins.

At this point, it’s still a slow process, and the market is obviously not excited about the company’s results.

On the other hand, the stock is priced for a fast bankruptcy event at all-time lows, with a decrease of about 60% year to date. The price-to-book value is less than 0.15, a valuation that seems absurd if we realize that a bankruptcy is out of the question for at least the next 4 to 5 years.

It’s worth mentioning that, only a year ago, Kuka (SS:603816) paid Natuzzi more than 3 times the company’s present capitalization for just 50% of the Chinese distribution rights.

Sometimes, markets just lose all sense of reality. Natuzzi is possibly one of the cheapest US-listed stocks available today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.