Uber Limitations On Vehicle Ownership Replacement

Behavioral changes are complicated, and some future car ownership assumptions do not appear to be based on common sense.

Substantial vehicle ownership changes likely depend on widespread level 5 autonomous vehicles which could be decades away.

Introduction

My thesis is that the narrative on Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) replacing vehicle ownership in the U.S. expects too much too soon. Some age groups view car ownership differently these days; many college freshmen aren’t allowed to park a vehicle on campus. But in much of the country, with the exception of younger drivers, we see that car ownership and car purchases are somewhat similar to the way they were 15 years ago. Note that purchases were lower about 10 years ago during the Great Recession. When Uber eventually makes wide use of autonomous vehicles (AVs), with 500 mile lifetimes, it should materially replace vehicle ownership, but it will likely be a long time before that happens. And when we finally do have electric AVs with 500,000 mile lifetimes on the technology side, the scope of vehicle ownership changes has limits due to behavioral aspects.

We have about 37,000 deaths in the U.S. every year related to automobile accidents. AVs can save many lives eventually, and I hope they become widespread when the time is right. But I think the projections are effervescent in terms of the number of miles that will be driven by AVs that are shared as opposed to those that are individually owned. AVs will eventually change the transportation as a service (TaaS) paradigm, but distortions have been made.

I own stock in Uber, and it doesn’t need to replace a large percentage of individually owned vehicles in order to provide a high total return to shareholders. I think it will have success as it continues focusing on ways to combine smartphones and GPS in profitable areas. Among other opportunities, this can include ridesharing, food delivery and freight/logistics. I also own stock in CarMax (KMX), and I believe its prospects are better than many headlines would lead one to believe.

Citing Second Measure Inc., the Wall Street Journal notes that Uber has about 70% of the U.S. ridesharing market share and Lyft has about 28%. Our article here is mainly about Uber given its prodigious market share, but Lyft can’t be ignored.

The Uber 2Q19 supplemental shows that adjusted ridesharing net revenue went from $2,335 million in 1Q19 down to $2,314 million in 2Q19. We would expect a higher 2Q19 number if Uber was in the process of dramatically shifting the cost structure of vehicle rides such that personal mobility products were meaningfully replacing vehicle ownership. Looking at the Lyft 2Q19 supplemental, we see that quarterly revenue went from $776 million in 1Q19 up to $867 million in 2Q19. This is a nice increase, but it is a much smaller part of the U.S. ridesharing market than Uber. It’s true that Uber and Lyft are replacing car ownership in a significant way in some urban areas like New York City and San Francisco, but nationwide, the impact is underwhelming.

Historical Vehicle Sales

The Lyft S-1 reveals that over 300,000 of its riders have given up their personal cars because of the ridesharing company. One would think the numbers are significantly higher for Uber given the fact that it has over two times as much market share in the U.S. The combined total is murky as there are some customers who use both Uber and Lyft. What matters most for companies like CarMax is that these replacements don’t have as much impact as the headlines might lead one to believe. Sales of new and used vehicles in the U.S. have been steady since they recovered from the Great Recession.

U.S. New Vehicle Unit Sales from January 2000 to June 2019

Image Source: Federal Reserve Economic Data

U.S. Used Vehicle Unit Sales from 2003 to June 2018

Image Source: Author’s Chart based on CarMax 10-K Filings

The charts above show that sales of new and used vehicles in recent years have not been declining despite the fact that some people now choose to use Uber or Lyft instead of owning a vehicle. It’s plausible that vehicle sales will fall noticeably when electric vehicles used by Uber and Lyft improve such that they last 500,000 miles and have level 5 autonomy, but the numbers have been misrepresented.

The Level 5 AV Timetable Is Uncertain

Waymo (GOOG, GOOGL) Head John Krafcik is quoted in a November 2018 CNET article on the outlook for autonomous vehicles:

It'll be decades before autonomous cars are widespread on the roads - and even then, they won't be able to drive themselves in certain conditions, the chief executive of Waymo said Tuesday.

Uber S-1 Conflation Regarding Vehicle Ownership

It doesn’t feel right for all the Uber S-1 topics below to be in the same paragraph. Expanding into six countries isn’t much compared to the full development of AV technologies. Mentioned in the same sentence as current improvements like Express Pool, the development of AV technologies is a vast undertaking:

Beyond expanding further into our six near-term priority countries, we are planning to reduce the average cost per mile traveled on our platform. For example, we are investing in the development of autonomous vehicle technologies and our lower-price products such as Uber Bus and Express Pool, as we expect that these innovations have the potential to deliver a paradigm shift in the cost structure of vehicle rides such that Personal Mobility products can ultimately replace personal vehicle ownership and usage.

It is disappointing that the S-1 conflates AV with disparate investments like Uber Bus and Express Pool. Level 5 AV may eventually deliver a paradigm shift in the cost structure of vehicle rides such that personal vehicle ownership is partially replaced. But Uber Bus and Express Pool are not in the same league as AVs, and they don’t belong in the same sentence.

Different Ownership Cost Numbers

Obviously, the per-mile vehicle ownership numbers for Uber customers and Uber drivers shouldn’t be identical. Uber drivers compete against other Uber drivers and having a Prius is advantageous to a Ford F-150. As such, it makes sense that the general driving population pays more for gas per mile than the Uber driving population. Due to fixed costs, the overall cost per mile goes down as a percentage when more miles are driven. The average Uber driver puts more miles on a vehicle than the average customer so there is a fixed cost advantage for ridesharing drivers. But the argument that ridesharing drivers lessen the impact of fixed costs because of high mileage has some limits. One of these limits is the Lyft S-1 which says that 91% of their drivers drive fewer than 20 hours per week. The customer vehicle ownership numbers in the Uber S-1 are extremely far apart from the Uber driver vehicle ownership numbers on Uber.com.

The S-1 cites a cost of 75 cents per mile for vehicle ownership when talking about ridesharing replacing personal vehicle ownership:

The American Automobile Association estimates the average cost of owning and operating an automobile in the United States in 2018 at 75 cents per mile.

The IRS shows 54.5 cents per mile as the standard rate to calculate deductible costs, so the 75 cent number seems high.

Results from the February 2018 MIT CEEPR Working Paper show that median rideshare driver costs are about 30 cents per mile.

An Uber Blog post based on an analysis by Jonathan Hall mentions an hourly expense range of up to $6.46 per hour when talking about the vehicle ownership cost for Uber drivers:

A typical expense range is between $2.94 and $6.46 per hour, according to an analysis conducted late last year by Jonathan Hall, Uber’s Head of Economic Research for Public Policy, and Alan Krueger, Professor of Economics and Public Affairs at Princeton University.

The above Jonathan Hall analysis goes on to say the following:

For full-time drivers, we further assume that the car is used mostly for providing ride-sharing services, but partly for personal use. Specifically, fixed costs are spread across 35,000 business miles (approximately the distance one would travel in 2,000 hours of professional driving) and 15,000 personal miles.

Doing a little algebra, we see that 35,000 miles in 2,000 hours comes to 17.5 miles in 1 hour. So the high end of the Uber driver vehicle ownership expense range is $6.46 per hour or 37 cents per mile.

Uber is using an expense range of 37 cents per mile or less when making the argument that its drivers can make a decent wage and an expense number of 75 cents per mile when making the argument that personal vehicle ownership is expensive relative to ridesharing. Maybe both the 37 cents on the low end and the 75 cents on the high end should be closer to the IRS number of 54.5 cents.

Ebullient Predictions

Given uncertainties with the level 5 AV technology timetable, the underestimation of behavioral inertia, and other factors, there is a great deal of irrational exuberance out there with some transportation studies. The Lyft S-1 says that just 1% of miles traveled in the U.S. happen on rideshare networks and some studies seem to lose sight of this.

The May 2017 RethinkX report says the following on page 34 with respect to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles:

New ICE vehicle sales are finished by 2024, just three years after the regulatory approval and commercial availability of A-EV technology. In 2024, the pre-existing vehicle stock can more than meet the passenger-mile requirement for transport under individual ownership.

Let’s spell out what would need to happen for this to be true. Level 5 AV would need to be ubiquitous by 2024 and that is highly questionable. Electric vehicles would need to be highly preferred to ICE vehicles by nearly everyone in 2024, even in cold weather states and this is highly doubtful.

The RethinkX report goes on to make another starting claim on page 35:

Car dealers cease to exist by 2024, with no new [individually owned] car sales from 2024 onwards and no direct consumer purchases given that TaaS vehicles will be fleet owned.

It stands to reason that when level 5 AVs with 500,000 mile lifetimes eventually become mainstream, there will be more than just fleet customers. Individuals will purchase these vehicles and use them extensively.

The chances of both these claims on pages 34 and 35 happening by 2024 are much closer to zero than 100%. This kind of reminds me of Steve Carell’s line from The Big Short:

Zero. Zero. There is a zero percent chance that your subprime losses will stop at five percent. Zero.

2021 is quickly approaching and page 58 of the RethinkX report makes a bold prediction about that year with respect to autonomous electric vehicles (A-EVs):

A key finding is that A-EVs will last for 500,000 miles by 2021. This is 2.5 times greater than our estimate for the lifetime miles of an ICE in the same year [200,000].

Multiple companies including Tesla (TSLA) are working on A-EVs with 500,000 mile lives, but there is a ways to go:

Image Source: Twitter

The 2030 prediction on page 15 of the RethinkX report regarding the percentage of passenger miles served by TaaS does not seem plausible:

By 2030, within 10 years of regulatory approval of fully autonomous vehicles, 95% of all U.S. passenger miles will be served by transport-as-a-service (TaaS) providers …

Overview Of Ownership Relinquishment Limitations

Not only do we have timeline uncertainties with the year in which electric AVs capable of lasting 500,000 miles become commonplace, but also there are behavioral considerations that will limit the scope of vehicle ownership relinquishment when the technology eventually arrives. Among others, limiting factors include storage, wait times, customizations, sharing concerns and personal preferences.

Replacing Ownership - Storage Limitations

Many people use their vehicles as both a transportation mechanism and a mobile storage locker. Folks with storage needs sometimes have the same vehicle for work and personal use including general construction workers, gardeners, painters, electricians, glass supply techs, solar techs, tree removal professionals, home repair workers, real estate agents, appraisers, HVAC techs, plumbers, cable techs, pool maintenance techs, house cleaners and others.

Sports and exercise equipment including golf clubs, running bags, yoga mats and general gym bags are often stored in personal vehicles. Kids in sports leagues like soccer sometimes keep gear in the family vehicle. Soccer parents are known to keep folding chairs in there too. Cyclists often drive to and from rides with the bike on the back of the vehicle.

As a trail runner, I can’t imagine taking a self-driving Uber or any form of TaaS to and from training runs and races. There is always at least one book in my car in case I arrive early. Suntan lotion is kept in the back of my car in case too little was applied before leaving for a run. At the very least I have a hydro flask with ice water waiting for me in the car and sometimes it is a full cooler. Typically it is necessary to change my shirt and shoes before driving away after a run.

Outdoor enthusiasts are likely to continue using their own vehicles when driving to and from activities. And it’s hard to see “car camping” going away.

Replacing Ownership - Wait Time Limitations

Obviously folks in rural areas need to own their own vehicles in order to avoid wait times with TaaS. There are serious wait time considerations in urban environments as well. Living in West LA years ago, I had many days where there were frequent stops of an hour or less at locations that were spread out over many miles. These days there are parts of those routes where an Uber is right around the corner, but other times the wait can be 10 minutes or more.

Replacing Ownership - Customization Limitations

The CHP website says that children under the age of 8 must be in a car seat or booster seat. Senior passengers sometimes require special circumstances to get in and out of vehicles. Skiers and snowboarders often use roof racks. Many families need at least one vehicle with a trailer hitch.

Ridesharing companies are well aware of these types of limitations. The Lyft S-1 talks about customizations in select markets, but I'm guessing the additional wait times can be considerable:

In addition to the options pictured above we also offer the following in select markets: • Car Seat. Riders can request a vehicle that is fitted with a child car seat. • Ski Rack. Riders can request a vehicle that is equipped with a rack to carry skis or snowboards. • Wheelchair Accessible. Where available, riders with accessibility needs can enable Access Mode to request a vehicle that is specially outfitted to accommodate wheelchairs.

Replacing Ownership - Sharing Concerns

My friends and I rode our bikes around the neighborhood during our grade school years. Back then kids were free to roam around. These days a higher percentage of parents don’t let kids travel around by themselves. Societal behaviors change over time. We don’t know how many parents will let their kids get in random TaaS vehicles where they might encounter trash, spills, smells and other issues.

Replacing Ownership - Limits Due To Personal Preferences

An Apple (AAPL) watch can do hundreds of things not possible with a Rolex at a fraction of the price and yet we have plenty of consumers who choose the luxury watches. It’s the same way with cars; there will always be people who want to own their own vehicles even if the economics and functionality do not make sense. People like Jay Leno will continue collecting cars and driving them. One thing I liked about Nick Offerman’s standup routine was the way in which he expressed his joy of driving. There will always be folks like Nick who prefer to drive themselves.

One of my personal preferences it to take care of some things around the house myself. The other night I drove a new toilet home and this could have been a nightmare with Uber. It’s hard to see many of the Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) customers using TaaS.

Underestimating Everything But Ownership Relinquishment

It is a mistake to overestimate Uber’s possibilities due to vehicle ownership relinquishment, but it is also wrong to underestimate its possibilities in other areas. Bill Gurley wrote How to Miss By a Mile in July 2014 and it addresses mistakes made by Aswath Damodaran when he underestimated Uber’s total addressable market (TAM) by basing it on historical taxi and limousine numbers.

Gurley notes that it is easy for models to be precise, but accuracy is another matter.

Given what I’ve said about ownership relinquishment above, it shouldn’t be a surprise that I think the car ownership alternative parts of Gurley’s article are a stretch. But overall the article is insightful and in a similar manner that many ownership relinquishment models overestimate possibilities; many other models like the one by Damodaran underestimate possibilities.

Gurley cites simple common sense arguments that show Damodaran’s numbers are low. One is from a June 2014 WSJ article where former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick talks about the San Francisco Uber numbers being a very healthy multiple bigger than taxi/limo numbers:

Mr. Kalanick: When we got this company started (in 2009) we were pitching the seed round and we pulled a bunch of research from this report that showed that San Francisco total spend on taxi and limo was like 120 million bucks. But we’re a very healthy multiple bigger than that right now, just Uber in SF. So it’s not about the market that exists, it’s about the market we’re creating.

Gurley notes that talking to Uber customers is another obvious opportunity to better understand the size of the market:

There is another quite simplistic methodology that might have helped Professor Damodaran avoid his unnecessary error. He could have simply asked his friends that were moderate to heavy Uber users the following question: “How does your current annualized Uber expenditures compare to your spend on taxis plus limousines two years ago?” For most of the people I know, the answer to this question is somewhere north of three times as large. That data point alone implies that this is an entirely new market.

Valuation

The Uber 1Q19 10-Q shows that the number of shares of the registrant's common stock outstanding as of May 22, 2019, was 1,695,552,739. Multiplying by the 8/9/19 share price of $39.96 gives us a common equity market cap of $67.8 billion.

Looking at the 2Q19 release, we have the following for the enterprise value:

$67,754 mn market cap 1,695,552,739 * $39.96?

$4,526 mn long-term debt

$2,217 mn insurance reserves

$(11,744) mn cash

($10,415) mn investments

------------

$52,338 mn

*There are $180 million in current and $1,274 million in non-current operating lease liabilities.

The Uber 2Q19 supplemental shows second quarter gross bookings numbers as follows: 2Q17: $8.1 billion; 2Q18: $12.0 billion; 2Q19: $15.8 billion. Annualizing the latest quarter implies about $63 billion in gross bookings.

Per the supplemental, Uber 2Q19 adjusted net revenue is $2.9 billion, which is 12% year-over-year growth and 26% year-over-year growth in constant currency. Annualized this comes to $11.6 billion. The company is still in growth mode such that it is hard to say what the bottom line will look like over the next few years.

Closing Thoughts

The world is changing, but the speed and severity at which car ownership is evolving has been grossly misrepresented. The actionable information is to think critically with respect to the future. No one knows exactly how the future will unfold, and we need to use common sense when evaluating forecasts.

One of the reasons I am long Uber is that there is a wide range between being better than taxis and replacing car ownership. Smartphones and mapping technologies have improved dramatically and Uber is well suited to capitalize on these developments. While we were in France recently, our tour guide gave Uber-free advertising by telling us to use their service because taxi cabs have been known to long-haul customers. Another benefit of using Uber is the ease of payment, especially in places like Ireland where there have been reports of taxis not taking credit cards.

