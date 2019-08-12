EP Energy Corp (EPEG) CEO Russell Parker on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EP Energy Corporation (OTCPK:EPEG) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jordan Strauss - Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

Russell Parker - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kyle McCuen - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to EP Energy's Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jordan Strauss. Mr. Strauss, please go ahead, sir.

Jordan Strauss

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for EP Energy's second quarter 2019 financial and operational results conference call. Joining me on the call this morning are EP Energy's President and Chief Executive Officer, Russell Parker; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kyle McCuen. I hope you've had a chance to review the earnings release we published earlier this morning, which is available in the Investors section of our website at epenergy.com. Also, like last quarter, we intend to communicate our key points in our prepared remarks and we'll not be hosting a Q&A session after our remarks.

I'd like to remind everyone that on today's call, we'll discuss forward-looking statements and certain non-GAAP financial measures. We encourage everyone to read our full disclosures on forward-looking statements and GAAP reconciliations, which can be found at the end of the company's earnings release and in our documents on file with the SEC. These documents are also available on our website.

And with that, I'll now turn the call over to Mr. Russell Parker.

Russell Parker

Thanks, Jordan, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for your continued interest in EP Energy and for joining us on this call. I'd like to start by providing an update on the overall business and performance of our asset program. Kyle will then go over some of the details of our financial results and provide an update on where we are with our liquidity and balance sheet initiatives.

Our production results for the second quarter came in within our guidance for oil production, but at the low end of the range on equivalent. Similar to what other producers are experiencing, equivalents in the second quarter were impacted significantly by third party issues related to midstream gas bottleneck and constraints. We came in below the low end of guidance for capital, spending roughly $138 million with a guidance of $140 million to $150 million. Activity occurred as forecast; however, we have been able to continue to reduce unit costs on all fronts. And also of note, roughly 3 million of our drilling capital for the quarter was related to an increase working interest drilling expense in the Eagle Ford that will benefit production starting in Q4.

Like last quarter, our overall drop in production quarter-over-quarter as a direct result of the reduced net completion count that we initiated back at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. We have built a significant DUC inventory over the last couple of quarters and ended the quarter with 62 total DUCs. The second quarter will be the peak of our inventory build this year as we released two of the three rigs, we had drilling in the Eagle Ford during the second quarter. In the second quarter, we also completed an additional three Northeastern Utah horizontal wells. We continue to put Northeastern Utah horizontal wells online in cadence with what our gas gathering system can handle, we are presently running two rigs in the NEU focused entirely on horizontal drilling.

The second quarter's LOE of 30 million was the absolute lowest LOE spent for the company on record, and well below guidance of 36 million to 40 million. Operations continues to focus on reducing well failures in order to reduce maintenance and repair. We have also had success reducing our disposal and power expenses in 2019. Our employees out in the field constantly scrutinize cost line item by line item realizing small reductions across multiple categories whenever possible.

Like other companies in our space, we continue to experience challenges as a result of the dynamics in the commodities market. In light of those challenges, we are continuing to actively manage our capital, so we can control spending and preserve liquidity. We also recognize that we need to take further action to strengthen EP Energy's financial position, which in turn will enhance our competitive position in the long term.

As described in our press release earlier this morning, our board has established a Special Committee comprised of independent directors to evaluate strategic and financial alternatives to strengthen our balance sheet and preserve liquidity. Importantly, regardless of the path we take, we plan to continue to operate our business as usual.

Now I'll hand it off to Kyle for more detail on the financial front.

Kyle McCuen

Thank you, Russell, and good morning, everyone. I will walk through a few financial highlights and provide an update on our balance sheet initiative.

We generated adjusted EBITDAX of $148 million including $6 million in positive head settlements. This was flat to the first quarter of 2019; a slightly lower production is offset by higher realized oil prices and lower adjusted cash costs. We continue to have good performance on controllable costs, with the majority of cost categories trying to lower from 2018 to 2019.

A couple of things to note. Reported G&A of $43 million includes $24 million of legacy related legal charges, $21 million of which is non-cash. Taxes other than income was higher than last quarter, due to large production tax credit received in Q1 and higher expected taxes out of valorem taxes. And LOE as Russell noted, our operations team did an excellent job this quarter with operating costs coming in at approximately $30 million, or $4.84 cents per Boe. We ended the quarter with approximately $4.6 billion of net debt, and approximately $300 million of available liquidity including $55 million of cash.

On August 1, the company borrow the remaining 268 million, available capacity under our RBL Facility. We expect additional funds to provide liquidity for capital program and other corporate needs for the second half of 2019. As Russell mentioned, our board has established a Special Committee to evaluate strategic and financial alternatives to strengthen our balance sheet and preserve liquidity. The details are outlined in the press release we issued this morning. And I'd also note that the Special Committee has engaged financial and legal advisors to assist the company in evaluating a number of potential actions that may be taken.

As disclosed in our release and our 10-Q, while EP Energy has sufficient liquidity to make an upcoming August 15 interest payment and company may decide to enter into a 30 day grace period. It is important to reiterate that the Special Committee is still evaluating all options available to the company, and that no decision has been made about which additional actions the board will pursue from a balance sheet perspective. This process remains underway and as we work through the balance sheet initiatives, we are refraining from providing guidance for the second half of 2019.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Russell for closing comments.

Russell Parker

Thank you, Kyle. The second quarter was operationally sound, the company executed on all planned activities and ended the quarter with the lowest LOE on record and 62 DUCs. Despite not providing full guidance for the rest of the year, we will continue to have the same focus we have had on capital efficiency and operational execution while working the Eagle Ford DUC inventory down. Most importantly, we have sufficient liquidity to continue meeting our obligations to employees, vendors and royalty owners and the ordinary course. We value all of our relationships and look forward to continuing to partner with our value stakeholders to drive operations in the second half of 2019.

Thank you for your time and attention this morning. We will now close the earnings call. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this conference has now converted. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your line.