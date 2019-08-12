Church & Dwight Won't Do So Well In The Next Recession

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

Buying safe, quality stocks has been an investment theme which has driven performance these past 12 months. Buying high quality consumer staples and utes has been very rewarding. The added benefit is that these sectors usually fare well in recessions too, so this year investors which shifted their portfolios towards these sectors have profited while theoretically making their portfolio safer.

Yet in the process, some stocks have became extremely overvalued. When this happens, and you own these overvalued stocks, you can benefit from selling these stocks, realizing value and increasing your income by reinvesting the proceeds in undervalued stocks (for more on this read: "How to Sell Your Dividend Stocks To Increase Your Income").

Church & Dwight (CHD) is one such stock. While all the company's metrics are top notch, the last twelve months of fantastic price appreciation have made the stock overvalued.

Source: Open domain

Church & Dwight Company Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.20% & trades around $75.88. Based on my M.A.D Assessment CHD has a Dividend Strength score of 87 and a Stock Strength score of 88.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should sell their shares of CHD. At the end of the article, I will suggest a stock to replace your position in CHD.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Church & Dwight is a major manufacturer of household products, best known as the manufacturer of Arm & Hammer. The company was a top performer in the last recession. Between October 2007 and March 2009, while the S&P 500 dropped 56%, CHD dropped only 1.7%. However, this time round the stock is super expensive. In this article I will show why CHD lacks dividend potential, before assessing its potential for capital gains.

Dividend Strength

When a stock yields as little as 1.2%, it really needs to have everything else going for it to be considered a strong dividend stock. A 1.2% dividend yield is so insignificant, that unless the dividend is perfectly covered and that management has shown dedication to increase the dividend at a rate of 20% per annum or higher, the dividend will remain insignificant.

Dividend Safety

37% of Church & Dwight Company Inc.'s earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 51% of dividend stocks.

CHD pays 29% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 46% of dividend stocks.

Church & Dwight Company Inc. has a free cash flow payout ratio of 35%, a better ratio than 62% of dividend stocks.

CHD can definitely afford its dividend. The company could double its dividend and it would still be safe.

30/06/2015 30/06/2016 30/06/2017 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 Dividends $0.6600 $0.7000 $0.7400 $0.8200 $0.8975 Net Income $2.98 $3.43 $0.84 $3.22 $2.40 Payout Ratio 23% 21% 89% 26% 38% Cash From Operations $4.36 $4.99 $2.37 $3.02 $3.13 Payout Ratio 16% 14% 32% 28% 29% Free Cash Flow $3.48 $4.42 $2.09 $2.50 $2.57 Payout Ratio 19% 16% 36% 33% 35%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Furthermore, CHD can pay its interest 11 times, which is better than 77% of stocks, suggesting that the company's interest payments are unlikely to affect the dividend. The only blemish in all this is that the company has been unable to grow net income or operating cash flow significantly over the past 5 trailing twelve month periods. In the meantime the dividend is safe. The company pays out only a modest amount of its free cash flow, allowing it to continue increasing the dividend for upcoming years even without earnings growth.

Dividend Potential

Like I mentioned earlier, it's tough for a super low yielding stock to have much dividend potential. Church & Dwight Company Inc.'s dividend yield of 1.20% is better than only 20% of US dividend stocks. With such a low yield, only 20% annual dividend growth potential could get me interested.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Unfortunately, this last year, the dividend grew 4.5% which is lower than their 5 year CAGR of 8%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This tells me management is committed to increasing the dividend, but at a lot lower rate than I would need to get excited about it (to learn more about required dividend growth for different yields, read this article).

While Church & Dwight Company Inc. has seen its revenues and net income grow throughout the cycle, this growth hasn't been aggressive enough to meet the stringent expectations I have of a stock yielding 1.2%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

As such, because of the poor dividend yield, CHD's dividend potential is subpar.

Investors should note that such low dividend yields are unusual for consumer staple stocks, which have the third highest yield among sectors

Source: mad-dividends.com (as of 08-02-2019)

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives CHD a dividend strength score of 87 / 100. You can be sure that CHD's dividend isn't going away. Yet at current prices, the dividend will fail to contribute significantly towards meeting your income goals.

Stock Strength

I can't suggest that anyone should initiate a new position in CHD at current prices. What should current owners of the stock do? I will assess the stocks value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality to suggest the likely direction of the stock in upcoming quarters.

Value

As I mentioned in my introduction, some stocks have become overvalued in the staple and utility space.

CHD has a P/E of 31.62x

P/S of 4.53x

P/CFO of 24.21x

Dividend yield of 1.20%

Buyback yield of -1.36%

Shareholder yield of 0%.

These values would suggest that CHD is more undervalued than only 36% of stocks, which is worrying. The stock yields nothing for shareholders and trades at record high multiples of earnings at you can see in the chart below.

Source: mad-dividends.com

A return to CHD's average PE ratio would suggest a 20% drop in the price. Sure CHD could go higher, if led by momentum, sector tailwinds and investors continually adjusting their portfolios for safety. Yet the valuation is now stretched relative to the company's historic multiples. Even when looking at forward PE, CHD still trades at a 28x multiple. I see no reason for CHD to command such a premium, especially considering the depressingly low dividend yield.

Value Score: 36 / 100

Momentum

It is often the case that stocks which become overvalued have great momentum. And that certainly the case here.

Church & Dwight's price has increased 4.12% these last 3 months, 21.25% these last 6 months & 34.37% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $75.88.

Source: mad-dividends.com

CHD has better momentum than 88% of stocks, which suggests that in the current market, the stock could continue its rapid appreciation. Over the past 12 months, the stock has dwarfed the performance of the S&P 500.

This fares well for the stock throughout the late stages of the business cycle. Momentum in quality names will drive the market's performance until we hit the recession. However, when that happens, overvalued stocks -even in safe sectors-will succumb to selling pressure.

Momentum score: 88 / 100

Financial Strength

CHD' Debt/Equity ratio of 1.6 is better than 49% of stocks. Church & Dwight Company Inc.'s liabilities have increased by 10% this last year. Operating cash flow can cover 19.5% of CHD's liabilities.

These ratios would suggest that Church & Dwight Company Inc. has better financial strength than 68% of stocks. CHD is a good all rounder on the financial strength metrics. While liabilities have been increasing due to past acquisitions, the stock's level of gearing remains reasonable and its liability coverage above average. This contributes to the stock's "recession proof status".

Financial Strength Score: 68/100

Earnings Quality

Church & Dwight Company Inc.'s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -11.0% puts it ahead of 60% of stocks. 219.9% of CHD's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 77% of stocks. Each dollar of CHD's assets generates $0.6 of revenue, putting it ahead of 56% of stocks. Based on these findings, CHD has higher earnings quality than 81% of stocks. Once again, CHD's fundamentals don't disappoint. The stocks high levels of negative accruals and depreciation to capex will be accretive on earnings in upcoming years. This should help tame the valuation somewhat, yet likely not enough if the company doesn't start significantly increasing the amount of capital they return to shareholders.

Earnings Quality Score: 81 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors we get a stock strength score of 88 / 100 which looks great. The fundamentals are pristine, the stock has the wind in its back, yet it would seem the boat has sailed on this one. The valuation is just too high to suggest that investors can expect to beat the market over the next few quarters. Sure the over performance could continue for a while, but there is better things to do with your money than to stay invested in CHD.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 87 & a stock strength of 88, Church & Dwight shouldn't be considered by dividend investors.

In the same sector, in a similar industry, investors could instead invest in Clorox (CLX), which has many of the same recession proof elements of CHD, yet yields 2.7%, more than double what you can expect from CHD. I wrote a piece on CLX here.

If you own $100,000 worth of CHD, you can expect $1,200 in annual dividends. Let's suggest you have a 100% unrealized capital gain on CHD, and that you'd have to pay 30% tax on the gain.

It would still be worth selling your shares of CHD, on which you'd pay $15,000 of tax. You'd invest the remaining $80,000 in CLX, and you will expect $2,295 per year in dividends, a 90% increase from the income you could expect from CHD.

If your goal is to build a long lasting stream of dividends, you can significantly increase your income by moving from overvalued to undervalued stocks when opportunities such as these present themselves.

Liked this article? Hit the orange "follow" button to receive a notification the next time we write an article on popular dividend stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.