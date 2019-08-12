3 Best Computer Software Stocks: Autodesk (Part I) - Machine Learning-Driven Insights

We rank computer software stocks based on our machine learning-driven predictions and focus our attention in this article series on the 3 highest-ranked stocks: ADSK, SSNC, and ADBE.

In the last 5 years, the computer software industry has more than doubled the returns of the S&P 500 (162.3% vs. 64.5%, respectively). Furthermore, the computer software industry continues to outperform the overall market with YTD returns of 31.3% as compared to 18.5% for the S&P 500. As technology continues to revolutionize every aspect of business operations and our everyday lives, the computer software industry remains an attractive investment opportunity for investors.

This article is part of a series where we examine large-cap computer software stocks using machine learning techniques to measure predicted future annual returns. We rank 19 computer software stocks according to their predicted future returns, and then we focus our analysis on the 3 highest rated stocks: Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK), SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) and Adobe, Inc. (ADBE). Finally, we take a deep dive into the numbers of our top-ranked stocks and further analyze the recommendations made by our machine learning algorithms. In this article, we examine the highest-ranked computer software stock: Autodesk.

Computer software stock rankings

In order to predict future annual stock performance of large-cap computer software stocks, we used neural networks to analyze a massive financial database containing over a decade of historical financial data. We trained a hundred neural networks to uncover complex associations between over a hundred financial metrics and a binary indicator of strong annual stock returns. The probability of strong annual stock returns was calculated as the average predicted probability across all neural networks. Finally, results were internally validated against a test set of the data using a 75%/25% training/test split.

Figure 1. Expected annual returns betting alongside predictions

As shown in figure 1 above, the expected annual returns of investing in baskets of stocks with a high predicted probability of future annual returns (blue line) greatly exceed that of the overall market (red line). Furthermore, the difference is significant as suggested by the shaded blue region representing the 95% confidence interval of expected returns. From a Bayesian standpoint, it follows that stocks with higher predicted probabilities are likely to outperform peers. Additional information on the performance of our neural networks is available in our previous article 3 Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Today, And 1 To Avoid: Machine Learning-Driven Insights.

The rankings and key metrics of large-cap computer software stocks are summarized in table 1 shown below. In this series, we will cover computer software stocks with a predicted probability greater than 60% including Autodesk, Inc., SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. and Adobe, Inc. Honorable mentions in the computer software sector that almost met our cut-off include: Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS), Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS), ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS), Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), and The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD).

Table 1. Rankings and key metrics of large-cap computer software stocks

Drivers of long-term computer software stock performance

In order to determine key drivers of long-term returns for computer software stocks, we used bootstrapped regularized lasso regression to determine linear associations between over a hundred financial metrics and a binary indicator strong annual stock returns of technology stocks. Only metrics retained in over 80% of trained models were considered significant in this analysis.

Table 1. Best metrics to evaluate technology stocks

Our findings are summarized in table 1 above. An increase in the P/S ratio, beta, net income growth, free cash flow growth, and market cap was positively associated with the predicted probability of strong annual returns. On the other hand, R&D expense growth and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs to revenue were negatively associated with future returns. Furthermore, the most impactful metrics are the P/S ratio and beta as suggested by the high magnitude of association for these metrics.

We go over the implications of these findings in further detail in one of our previous articles: 7 Best Metrics to Evaluate Technology Stocks: Machine-Learning Insights. The two main conclusions of this analysis were that technology stocks with high-profit margins and recent quarter growth in net income and free cash flow are likely to outperform peers.

1. Autodesk, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc. is an important competitor in the computer software space with a market cap of $36.8 billion and represents our highest ranked stock in the sector. The company is an international software corporation that makes software services primarily for architecture, construction, manufacturing, media, and entertainment. Its software applications enable users to generate 3D models and animations of their projects. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Based on our analysis, ADSK has a predicted probability of strong future annual returns of 76.2% indicating it belongs to a basket of stocks with an excellent risk-reward profile. By comparison, the average predicted probability of strong annual returns of peers is 46.2%. ADSK's stock price has run up 27.2% year-over-year and has shown significant gains of 14.1% in the last quarter. The stock currently does not offer a dividend yield.

Figure 2.1. Valuation and Financial Strength: Autodesk, Inc.

Valuation

With a trailing P/E ratio of 560.0, Autodesk, Inc. has the 2nd highest trailing P/E ratio among large-cap computer software stocks and trades at a large premium to peers (average trailing P/E ratio of peers = 488.9). The large average P/E ratio among peers is primarily due to Splunk (SPLK), which currently has a trailing P/E ratio of 7,027. Nevertheless, based on prior analysis, the P/E ratio offers limited utility in evaluating technology stocks.

More importantly, ADSK has a higher P/S ratio relative to peers (14.3 vs. 10.8, respectively). Based on prior analysis, the high P/S ratio may be viewed as a positive marker when it occurs jointly with high profit margins, which we will explore later in the analysis.

Financial Strength

Looking at measures of financial strength, ADSK currently has a negative debt-to-equity ratio indicating it has been very aggressive in its use of debt financing and currently has more total liabilities than total assets. In terms of measures of short-term liquidity, ADSK's current ratio (1.4) and quick ratio (0.6) are ranked 7th and 1st lowest among peers. While its current ratio indicates the company should be able to meet its current obligations, the quick ratio indicates it may struggle to do so.

Overall, metrics of financial strength for ADSK paint a grim picture. The negative debt-to-equity ratio and low quick ratios both present glaring red flags. Nevertheless, our neural networks heavily outranked ADSK relative to peers by a large margin suggesting that the company may offset its poor financial strength by performing well in other areas.

That being said, we note that our neural networks were trained on data collected during a time of economic expansion and the risks associated with high levels of leverage may not be fully appreciated in our results. While recommendations from our machine learning algorithms may assist focus research and provide useful insights, this case highlights the importance of performing additional due diligence.

Figure 2.2. Profitability and Management Effectiveness: Autodesk, Inc.

Profitability

ADSK has a higher gross profit margin relative to peers (89.6% vs. 76.9%, respectively) indicating it has more cash to spend on business operations relative to peers. On the other hand, it has a lower operating profit margin to competitors (8.8% vs. 14.7%, respectively) showing it has higher business costs and expenses. The company’s lower operating profit margin may be the direct result of its elevated selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses to revenue (57.2%). While it is not unusual for computer software companies to have high SG&A expenses, ADSK ranks 17th out of a group of 19 peers in this metric.

Management Effectiveness

Autodesk, Inc. generates both a lower return on assets (-1.7%) and a lower return on equity (-38.3%) as compared to other computer software stocks. This indicates management is less effective than other companies in the sector at producing returns for shareholders.

It is important to note that returns and equity for the company are both negative, which technically calculates to a large positive return on equity. In this case, ADSK would appear to have an impressive +38.3% return on equity despite being in a dire situation. As such, we have adjusted our return on equity calculations to handle double negatives in our calculations and to more accurately portray the negative circumstance.

Figure 2.3. Compounded Annual Growth Rate: Autodesk, Inc.

Growth

Autodesk has experienced explosive growth in the recent year-over-year (138%) ranking 2nd in this metric only behind Symantec Corporation (SYMC) (150%). In the long-term, the company has shifted from earning a positive net income in the past to a negative net income today. Similar trends can be observed looking at operating free cash flow growth; while the company has had explosive year-over-year OCF growth (292.8%), OCF growth is negative over a 3-year period (-7.3%).

Further investigation reveals that the company’s current negative earnings are accompanied by solid operating free cash flow. Given the amount of total liabilities on its balance sheet, this leads us to believe that recent explosive was fueled by debt of which the company is struggling to repay interest.

Conclusion

We used machine learning algorithms to focus our research on large-cap computer software stocks to 3 companies. In this article, we analyzed the fundamentals of the top-ranked computer software stock by our neural networks: Autodesk. Based on our analysis, we were able to get a clear snapshot of the company as it stands today.

The fundamentals indicate a story of explosive short-term growth fueled by debt in a company that is currently struggling to meet its interest expenses partially due to large SG&A expenses. Nevertheless, management could turn this story around if they are able to maintain their current growth trajectory or cut costs. Our machine learning algorithms, which analyze complex interactions between over a hundred financial metrics and future annual stock returns, seem to think management is on the right track and that the stock offers a favorable risk-reward profile.

As for us, we have reservations about the predictions made by our neural networks; our algorithms were trained on data from a period of economic expansion. As such, they may not fully appreciate the risks associated with high levels of debt and the possibility of a weakening economy. For this reason, while we keep the company on our radar, we are uncomfortable with the current level of risk associated with this company. As such, given the hundreds of other leads generated by our neural networks and our limited capital, we choose not to invest in Autodesk at this time.

For readers invested in Autodesk, we wish you the best of luck. The company has had an impressive increase in price over the years, and our machine learning algorithms certainly seem to give the company a vote of confidence. We hope that management is capable of executing on their vision and generate large returns for shareholders by doing so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.