Table Trac: Racking Up Recurring Revenue At The Casino

Table Trac (OTCQB:TBTC) provides software solutions and gambling equipment to casinos. I learned about this stock from my Seeking Alpha friend, Gary Bratton who seems to have an encyclopedia of knowledge and total recall on small-cap gems.

What is immediately apparent from a quick glance at TBTC is that it's growing revenue quickly but sells at discount valuation compared to its peer group. The main product is patented casino management software that manages cash and credit transactions for table games and machines and runs targeted promotions. According to info on the company website, TBTC's open architecture software is accessible through any device, works easily with most existing software and hardware systems and provides data security by running on an intranet.

I think what's been holding the stock price back is the lack of EPS growth. The problem is high SG&A. But, system sales lead to recurring revenue down the road. As the company scales up, SG&A costs are being scaled down as a percentage of revenue.

Company Strategy

TBTC offers lower prices and more hands-on service than its competitors as expressed by the Manager of the Islands Resort and Casino here. This formula has allowed them to replace competitors' contracts as they expire. TBTC won nine new customer contracts in 2018, expanding into five new U.S. states for a total of thirteen states, as well as to new countries such as Jamaica and Australia. So far this year, the company has won five new U.S. contracts and expanded into Turks and Caicos. Yahoo Finance has all of the press releases for these wins.

The majority of income, 79.1% for the most recent quarter, was derived from U.S. customers, 12.3% from Australia and the remaining 8.6% was earned in Central and South America and the Caribbean.

In July, TBTC entered into a partnership with Japan-based Broadway Security to sell the Table Trac system in Japan, where the gambling market is forecast to become one of the most lucrative in Asia. Japan recently legalized gambling and casinos are scrambling to win licenses to operate there.

TBTC sells gaming tables and other gambling equipment, but the majority of sales are for the software management system, which includes recurring revenue from maintenance fees. System sales for the first quarter this year were 42% higher than for the same period last year while maintenance fees grew only 7%. The big pick up in system sales means that maintenance fees will grow substantially in the near future.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (percent of revenues) System sales $ 658,595 $ 380,867 48.1 % 35.2 % Maintenance fees 672,569 627,018 49.1 % 58.0 % Service and other sales 37,466 73,383 2.8 % 6.8 % Total revenues $ 1,368,630 $ 1,081,268 100.0 % 100.0 %

Source: 2019 Q1 10-Q

System sales contracts are generally 18-48 months long and begin when revenues are generated. The company sometimes contracts to receive payment in full on delivery, but most often agrees to defer and amortize payment over the life of the contract. The company reported these payments as deferred costs of $507,695 and $528,401 as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, on the first quarter report. Deferred payments are bulking up SG&A, but as revenue grows, SG&A has steadily declined to become less of a percentage of total revenue.

2015 2016 2017 2018 TTM Rev. 3.8 5.8 6.4 7.8 8.1 SG&A 3.4 4.0 4.1 4.5 4.7 SG&A/Rev. 89% 69% 64% 58% 58% EPS (.09) .03 .13 .12 .16

Source: Seeking Alpha

Research and development expense was a mere $1,760 and $40,965 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Competition

The gaming industry is heavily regulated and as such costly to enter, providing a moat for new competition to emerge. Long Cast Advisers cited that TBTC sells at cheaper valuation than the industry giants it competes against such as Ballys, owned by Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS), Konami (OTCPK:KNMCY), International Game Technology (IGT) and Aristocrat (OTCPK:ARLUF). I thought Galaxy Gaming (OTCQB:GLXZ) was a better comparison due to its smaller size. The Bowser Report covers both GLXZ and TBTC.

TBPC GLXZ Market Cap 14.4 M 28.4 M Gross Margin 70% 99% EBIT Margin 12% 22% Net Margin 9% 6% Price to Sales 1.77 3.27 Price to Book 3.81 8 Price to Earnings 21 56 Revenue Growth 27% 24%

The companies have similar growth but GLXZ trades at multiples about 2x where the market is currently valuing TBTC.

Valuation

Investor concern over the high SG&A will be alleviated as the percentage of SG&A to total revenue continues to decline. Revenue for fiscal 2019 should top $9 million. Applying a P/S of 3.2 results in a share price of $6, which is a 100% gain from the current market price and consistent with the valuation comparison to GLXZ.

TPTC has been cash flow positive for the past three years and reported debt of only about $120,000 and cash of $707,350 as of the end of the first quarter. With a quick ratio of 6.44, the company is well armed to fund its operation for the foreseeable future.

A true testament to the strength of the balance sheet and how solid TPTC's business plan is, is that the company can be profitable even if it fails to sell another system. Cost of operations were about $900,000 last year. Recurring revenue and services were over $700,000 for the first quarter alone.

Shares

Last month, the company uplisted to the OTCQX, known as OTC Best Market.

Chad Hoehne, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, President and Chief Technology Officer and company founder, owns about a third of the 4.5 million shares outstanding.

The total share count has remained virtually unchanged since the company became publicly traded in 2009. This is remarkable for a small growing company.

Technical

The trend is clearly up. The 50-day moving average is about to cross over the 200-day moving average, which is a positive. Please note how wide the price swings are. This is a thinly traded stock and anyone considering investing should be aware that this is an additional risk to be considered prior to initiating a position.

Data by YCharts

Risks

The company is overly dependent on the services of Chad Hoehne who also serves as Chairman of the Board.

Foreign sales have been increasing with the recent expansion into Australia, Jamaica and other countries. The company will now have exposure to currency exchange variations as well as sovereign immunity risks.

The company is dependent on being able to defend its patents.

Sales contracts are short in length, typically 18-48 months and are subject to renewal.

This is a low volume, low float stock and sometimes has wide spreads between the bid and ask prices, as well as more likely to experience wide price movement with little volume than a large cap stock.

These are the risks that I considered most relevant to consider. Please read the company annual report for a complete listing of risk factors.

Conclusion

I have to applaud management's performance. The company has been very efficient at growing revenue while paying off debt and not using share dilution to fund its growth.

Sales expenses have been very high, but have been declining as a percentage of revenue as revenue increases. The company's recurring revenue stream is projected for strong growth based on the 42% increase in system sales reported for the first quarter over last year for the same period.

The market will give TBTC higher valuation multiples when it reports better bottom line numbers in the next few quarters as SG&A isn't going to be as much of a problem.

