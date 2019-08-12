Dropbox: Be Careful

Unfortunately, Dropbox's slowing growth was also coupled by deteriorating margins, and FCF sank as well as the company continues to build out its new San Francisco HQ.

Dropbox (DBX), the well-known provider of online cloud storage, has extended its run in the penalty box. The once-adored software stock has hit a rough patch on slowing growth, and though Dropbox beat Wall Street's expectations by a comfortable margin in the second quarter, investors zoomed in on decaying business metrics and sent shares of Dropbox down more than 10%. As a result, the stock is now at fresh all-time lows, and about 50% below the all-time highs near ~$35 that the company briefly notched last August.

Data by YCharts

I've been a bull on Dropbox for primarily one reason: valuation. There's no denying that Dropbox is cheap, especially when compared to a bucket of its high-growth SaaS peers. But after seeing the company's latest results, I'm far more inclined to be skeptical of Dropbox's growth story. Its user metrics have turned eerily south, while revenue growth decelerated for the first time into the high teens.

The cloud storage market is likely hitting a near-term saturation point. Dropbox's ever-present rival Box (BOX) is struggling too, with that stock hitting multi-year lows on disappointing sales execution and revenue deceleration to the mid-teens. Competition has kept prices for these services low. I'd argue that competition has an even more intense effect Dropbox than on Box, whose clients are primarily enterprise-based. For Dropbox, however, a potential customer can always make do with a lower-storage free tier or defect to the ubiquitous Google Drive (GOOG).

Either way, it doesn't seem like Dropbox has any near-term drivers to help push its growth back into the mid-20% range that it was at last year. As such, I believe its valuation has fallen commensurate with the decay on Dropbox's growth rates.

A quick check on where the stock is currently trading: at Dropbox's current share prices around $19, the company carries a market cap of $7.69 billion. After we net off the $973 million of cash and $189 million of debt on the company's balance sheet, we arrive at an enterprise value of $6.91 billion.

That represents a valuation multiple of 4.2x EV/FY19 revenues, based on Dropbox's latest full-year revenue guidance of $1.646-$1.648 billion (representing +18% y/y growth), up about 1% from the company's prior outlook of $1.634 billion (+17% y/y). While that's certainly cheap for a software stock, bear in mind that New Relic (NEWR) is now also trading at around ~5x forward revenues despite being in the mid-20% growth range and also producing positive free cash flow.

In short, I'm reversing my previous bullish stance on Dropbox. The drop in its valuation (from ~5x forward revenues previously to just over ~4x forward revenues now) barely justifies the steep decay in its growth rates and diminishing cash flow, especially when there are several faster-growing SaaS stocks like New Relic to invest in instead. In addition, I believe that of the two pure-play cloud storage companies, Box - with its innovations in AI and enterprise-grade capabilities - will be the one to pull ahead if the market turns around. I'm willing to consider Dropbox again if its stock drops to the mid-teens, but at its current ~$19 mark, the risk-reward profile doesn't look too attractive for bulls.

Q2 download: despite the beats, dramatic revenue deceleration scares investors off

There's no way to put it softly: Dropbox's second quarter was the worst quarter ever for growth. The chart below shows the headline figures:

Figure 1. Dropbox 2Q19 results Source: Dropbox earnings presentation

Revenues grew 18% y/y to $401.5 million, barely beating Wall Street's expectations of $401.1 million. For context, Dropbox's growth rates fell off by four points relative to 22% y/y growth - a quarter in which Dropbox also managed to beat Wall Street's expectations by a $4 million margin. Note also that this quarter's results include a full contribution from HelloSign, which Dropbox acquired earlier this year for $230 million.

Underlying business metrics also looked grim. Dropbox's ARPU grew by only 3% y/y to $120.48. ARPU growth has been a key source of revenue expansion over the past few quarters; with Dropbox typically succeeding in pushing its higher-tier offerings to its customer base. Last quarter, ARPU had grown at double the pace - 6% y/y to $121.04. Investors also balked at the sequential decline in ARPU from Q1 to Q2.

Recall that last quarter, Dropbox noted that it implemented a device limit for its free ("Basic") plan that prompted users to upgrade to a paid tier once they crossed the device limit. Investors had originally hoped that this technical change would boost the paid user count and grow ARPU, but it seems to have had little effect. The company also only added 400k paid users in the quarter to end at a paid user base of 13.6 million. Per CFO Ajay Vashee's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call, Dropbox is still tinkering with its pricing plans in order to drive more subscriptions:

First, we continue to optimize our plans and pricing to ensure we deliver the best value proposition for our users and our business. As Drew mentioned in his prepared remarks, we recently announced a number of new product features across our subscription plans and with the additions we made to our plus plan we raise the price of SQ by approximately 20%. We remain committed to generating value where we are delivering value to our users and believe that the expanded feature set across our individual plans will enable our customers to continue doing their best work with Dropbox."

Unfortunately, Dropbox's revenue slowdown didn't come accompanied by a profitability boost - which would be the typical playbook for a SaaS company shifting to a mature growth phase. While Dropbox's pro forma gross margins rose 130bps to 75.8%, driven by continued efficiency gains on the company's infrastructure hardware, increases in operating expenses - plus the addition of HelloSign's losses - more than offset these gross margin gains.

As a percentage of revenues, R&D spending rose three points to 30%; sales and marketing expenses rose one point to 24%; and general and administrative spending rose one point to 11%. Combined, this higher cost structure pushed pro forma operating income down to $40.5 million (-15% y/y), while also slicing down Dropbox's pro forma operating margins down four points to 10%.

In addition, Dropbox's free cash flow also contracted -17% y/y to $128.6 million, driven by a continued buildout of the company's new San Francisco headquarters. FCF margins took a seven-point tumble as well. Previously, Dropbox had one of the highest FCF margins among mid-cap software companies, rivaling large-cap counterparts such as Workday (WDAY) and Salesforce (CRM) - but with margins bleeding, it's becoming harder to make an argument that FCF growth will lead to stock price gains for Dropbox.

Figure 2. Dropbox FCF Source: Dropbox 2Q19 earnings release

How should investors react?

Move to the sidelines on Dropbox and wait either for a prolonged correction or for operational data to improve. Unfortunately for Dropbox, the company's flagship product is so saddled with competition that it's difficult to believe Dropbox's issues are temporary. Whereas many other enterprise software issues are experiencing shorter-term headwinds such as macro weakness or insufficient sales hiring, Dropbox's revenue weakness seems to be more a function of weakening long-term demand. As such, the stock likely has more to lose.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.