Casey's General Stores: An Upcoming Dividend Aristocrat With A 23% Payout Ratio And A Robust Business Model

Convenience stores are handy at providing what their name proclaims: convenience. Retail is indeed on the decline, and like most people nowadays, I order everything online, whenever I have the chance. However, online services and e-commerce will never be able to fulfill one need that physical stores do. Provide food, fuel, and anything that someone might need at this exact moment, while on the move. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) stores exist to do precisely that.

The point of this article is to:

Give a brief overview of the company to investors unfamiliar with the stock

Discuss the numbers, dividend, and future of the company

Conclude on why the stock is an excellent choice to buy, though investors should wait for a better entry point.

Casey's operates more than 2,000 convenience stores in 16 Midwestern states. The stores offer self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The difference between convenience stores and traditional retail is that the former cannot be disrupted. A hungry truck driver will stop to buy some food while he refuels the vehicle. The business model is as simple as that. You cannot disrupt the business in which a driver who is out of cigarettes stops at a Casey's to buy some. Casey's secret sauce is the convenience they provide itself, and I, therefore believe, they are a fantastic stock to own, along with several other advantages.

The numbers

Casey's is the 4th largest convenience store business in North America, by the number of stores. The company operates 2,100+ Locations in 16 States with an Enterprise Value of ~$7.5B.

I believe that Casey's most significant advantage is the locations of the stores. Let me explain why. The majority of stores are installed in communities with a tiny population. This offers the company a unique advantage.

Source: Investor Presentation

The stores' primary product is refueling. The only disruption I can see in the space the rise of autonomous electric vehicles. Here's where Casey's locations advantage comes in.

Electric cars actually becoming the norm is years away. The costs need to come down first. Even if electric vehicles become very popular, the U.S. is so big it is impossible to force E.V adaptation as, for example, Norway did. Some may continue to use their regular cars. Because Casey's locations are stationed on small communities (56% of which with a population of under 5000), E.V. recharging stations will not be prioritized to be installed there. The network will take years to support small towns, where Casey's stores are located.

The combination of these factors reduces the chances of a potential threat in Casey's business model, at least for the next few decades. I would like to believe that management is thoughtful enough to identify potential future threats and adopt the business model accordingly over time.

The stores' gross profit is considerably diversified too, with less than 1/4 of it coming from the actual fuel sales.

Source: Investor Presentation

Management's execution skills have been on display for years. The stock has dramatically outperformed the S&P easily over the decades, even without the dividends.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

The dividends

Casey is about to become a dividend aristocrat. I know the love Seeking Alpha readers have shown for dividend aristocrats very well. I have to warn you though, that Casey's dividend yield, is not one of those fat ones most retirees here crave for.

The company currently has a track record of 18 years of consecutive dividend increases. However, the dividend has never been cut since the first distribution in 1990. Moreover, the dividend is well covered, being only ~23% of the stock's EPS. Management is not shy with growing the dividend too, increasing it at 10% CAGR annually. However, its growth cannot catch up to the stock's price appreciation, and therefore its yield is currently at ~0,76%.

Source: Investor Presentation

Last but not least, the company has a very generous share repurchase program. It has completed its initial $300 Million authorization issued in May 2018. Currently, a new $300 Million authorization is underway through FY2020. In such a short period, Casey's has repurchased more than 10% of its market cap.

The valuation

The stock's price performance has seen a consistent increase with a recent spike, as seen in the picture above, that has sent the valuation pretty high. Historically, the stock has been trading at a PE of ~20; however, the current PE has surpassed 30 times earnings.

The company is indeed trying to innovate through its MasterCard collaboration and their phone app. However, I wouldn't be fooled. These are decisions to keep the company relevant and up-to-date, and I wouldn't call them innovations. At least no change to justify such high multiples.

I like the company and respect the management's decisions to keep the company growing, but I would wait for a more reasonable valuation. In any case, I would wait for a valuation of ~25 times earnings before initiating a position. The stock will be boosted, however, by the respected ETFs buying their stock. Investors must be cautious with their timing.

Conclusion

Casey's is a stock that gets little to no attention in investor communities. While I am bearish on the retail sector, I believe that Casey's offers a unique service that cannot, at least for now, be easily disrupted. The dividend growth is excellent, and while the yield is low, I believe it can fuel future returns under its steady growth. I think the stock is currently a bit expensive and I will wait for a lower valuation. However, a more moderate price scenario may never happen. Investors need to be reminded that "aristocrat" related ETFs will be buying the stock, and in addition to the aggressive buybacks, the stock may continue climbing. In any case, Casey's is a fantastic stock to own and I will try to keep investors interested in the stock updated, once every a couple of quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.