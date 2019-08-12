Lyft: No Margin Of Safety

Lyft (LYFT) reported Q2 numbers that were far better than forecasted due to ridiculous guidance. Unfortunately, the numbers of a key competitor are a harbinger of more pain ahead. The rideshare competitors are still failing to prove how the business model can pay drivers while also undercutting traditional taxi prices and generate a positive return for shareholders. My negative investment thesis is only reinforced by the company's quarterly numbers.

Image Source: Lyft website

Beating Ridiculous Guidance

One of my consistent warnings about IPOs is to be careful on the initial earnings reports following the public offering. Lyft went public back in April and shortly after, the company released Q1 results that were muddled up by the IPO.

At the time, Lyft provided some very weak growth metrics for Q2. Investors need to understand that the big beat was only due to the ridiculously conservative guidance. The big EBITDA beat wasn't due to any miraculous improvements in the business.

At the time, Lyft guided to the following Q2 numbers:

Revenue: $800 to $810 million.

EBTIDA: -$270 to $280 million

The rideshare company reported the following Q2 numbers:

Revenue: $867 million

EBITDA: -$204 million

The best indication that Lyft suckered the market was the adjusted EBITDA figure from Q2. The company somehow tried to turn a YoY increase of nearly $14 million into a big beat.

Source: Lyft Q2'19 earnings release

The original forecast for an adjusted EBITDA loss of $275 million at the midpoint seems absurd knowing the Q1 loss was only $216 million and the Q2 EBITDA loss last year improved by nearly $50 million sequentially. All of the trends supported guidance for a loss of $200 million and not $300 million.

The revenue guidance was nearly as absurd. Lyft management projected revenues to only grow up to $34 million sequentially. The Q1 sequential increase was $106.5 million. The Q2'18 sequential increase was an insanely impressive $107.7 million when the revenue base was substantially smaller at $397.2 million.

Source: Lyft Q2'19 presentation

The justification for forecasting minimal revenue increases doesn't exist, but this is the part of understanding a management team after an IPO. When a company is private, investors aren't familiar with the forecasting style of the executives.

All Important Contribution Margin

So while investors should expect Lyft to easily exceed the Q3 guidance of $900 to $910 million, the issue remains the contribution margin. Lyft still spends 54% of the revenue to pay for drivers and costs related to delivering passengers. Right now only 46 cents on a dollar makes it to the company to pay for operating expenses.

Source: Lyft Q2'19 presentation

The issue here is that a lot of the problems with contribution margin is related to competitive pressures from Uber (UBER). The competitors have to offer bonuses to obtain drivers and promotions to court consumers away from other transportation sources.

The problem here is that Uber generated a Q2 EBITDA loss of $656 million. The giant in the rideshare business missed revenue estimates by a wide $220 million. One has to wonder how Uber is able to avoid a promotional environment where Lyft is taking market share in the domestic market.

Ultimately, the rideshare business is under pressure from all sides. If the companies raise fares, the taxi business will recapture market share. If either company stops promotions, the other company takes domestic market share. In the near future, self-driving cars eventually enter the market leaving Lyft and Uber upside down having spent millions, if not billions, on developing a driver workforce that is now replaceable.

Currently, Lyft needs a 72% contribution margin to cover the operating expenses. Every $10 of fares, the company needs to capture roughly $2.60 from either the customer or the driver.

A larger revenue base will help cover the operating expenses but the company pushes towards breakeven at the point of a market shift to self-driving cars that brings in new competitive from Waymo (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (GOOG), Cruise Automation (GM) and even Tesla (TSLA). A more investable business model is one generating several hundred million in positive EBITDA with a margin of safety to invest in autonomous vehicles like competitors.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Lyft isn't investable ($17 billion market cap) while still producing large losses (a $656 million EBITDA hit). The market segment remains far too competitive and the industry dynamic only suggests more dynamic and capital-rich competition set to enter the industry after Lyft and Uber beat each other up. Avoid the stock, even on this dip.

