Switch: Beware This Capex-Intensive, Debt-Heavy Business

Switch (SWCH), the colocation company and data center operator, is back in investors' good graces after a recent spate of good earnings results. The Las Vegas-based company just reported Q2 earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines, as the company's recently-added capacity at its data center facilities (which it calls "Primes") begins to fill up. Quietly, Switch has been one of the best-performing stocks all year, having doubled since January:

The question for investors now is: does Switch's year-long rally have more steam in it, or will the stock come back down to earth? While I believe that Switch's business has stabilized over the past year as the company has signed on customers to its newest facilities, it's not an attractive investment.

Though Switch's business incorporates many of the buzzwords that tech investors love ("cloud," "data center", and the like) - Switch is really just an old-fashioned real estate company operating specialized properties. It develops colocation centers and then rents out space to companies. It's a business model that, while stable, isn't conducive to massive or scalable growth - because its data center buildouts require huge amounts of capital investment as well as time to ramp. A software or internet company, meanwhile, can grow revenues and add customers without incurring too much incremental cost.

Yet if we look at Switch's valuation multiple, it would suggest that the company is bound for interstellar growth rates. At the company's current share prices around $15, Switch has a market cap of $3.77 billion. If we net off the $64.3 million of cash and $583.9 million of debt on Switch's balance sheet, we arrive at an enterprise value of $4.29 billion.

Here's how that stacks up against Switch's latest guidance ranges:

Figure 1. Switch FY19 guidance update Source: Switch 2Q19 earnings release

This implies that Switch is trading at a valuation multiple of 9.6x EV/FY19 revenues, and 19.0x EV/FY19 adj. EBITDA. Since last quarter, Switch's revenue multiple has increased by two turns, and its EBITDA multiple by four. Sure, Switch has seen good performance in Q2 - but is it enough to warrant a ~30% increase in valuation? And is a ~10x forward revenue multiple, on par with many tech companies with gross margins in the ~70-80% range and growing two or three times faster than Switch, an appropriate valuation at all?

Note as well that Switch's guidance calls for FY19 Capex in the range of $210-$260 million; which, at the midpoint, is greater than Switch's adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $223-$229 million. This drives home even further the point that Switch's business is reliant on heavy capital investments, often exceeding its actual profits, in order to drive measly single-digit growth. And Switch's debt continues to weigh down its balance sheet, with the company utilizing a decent amount of leverage (2.6x EV/adj. EBITDA) in order to finance its growth.

The bottom line on Switch: we should think of Switch more like a low-yielding real estate company than a growth technology stock. With share prices having more than doubled since the beginning of the year, Switch's valuation has reached untenable heights. Continue to stay on the sidelines here.

Q2 download

Here's a look at Switch's latest earnings results:

Figure 2. Switch 2Q19 results Source: Switch 2Q19 earnings release

Revenues this quarter grew 9.2% y/y to $111.6 million, comfortably beating Wall Street's expectations of $109.5 million (+7.1% y/y). Growth kept roughly on pace with Q1's growth rate of 9.5%, representing a minor 30bps of deceleration - and recall that last year, Switch had seen ~4% y/y growth.

Here's some further color on this quarter's sales momentum from Thomas Morton, Switch's president, on the Q2 earnings call:

In total, Switch executed nearly 600 customer contracts in the quarter, generating $81 million of total contract value with a weighted average term of just over four years. We added 34 new logos in the quarter, which in addition to the aforementioned aerospace defense contractor, also includes a leading West Coast financial institution, a nationwide grocery store chain, and a rapidly emerging cloud security solutions provider. Overall, we are extremely pleased with the breadth and diversity of our second quarter bookings, and continue to see a strong pipeline of sales activity across our Prime Campus locations. Importantly, our year-to-date bookings and financial results have outpaced our initial internal expectations, resulting in an increase in our 2019 guidance, as detailed in our earnings press release and our investor presentation"

There's one potential spot of weakness that many investors may have missed, however - Switch's total deal signings this quarter fell behind Q1. In Q1, Switch had signed $168 million of total contract value and added $34 million in ARR. This quarter, Switch signed only half the total contract value (with $38 million of this contract value, nearly half, coming from a single "Tier 1 global cloud service provider"), while adding just $23 million in ARR.

Because Switch's business runs primarily on multi-year deals, the impact of a bookings deceleration in Q2 won't be felt this quarter or over the next several. But if Q1 was an anomaly for bookings and Switch doesn't improve its pace of bookings (outside of the new Atlanta campus that's still under wraps), the company will see growth ratcheting back down to the mid-single digits.

Moving down to profitability, Switch continued its pace of ~16% y/y adjusted EBITDA growth, boosting adjusted EBITDA to $58.5 million this quarter:

Figure 3. Switch adjusted EBITDA Source: Switch 2Q19 earnings release

This also represents a 320bps improvement in EBITDA margins to 52.4%, up from 49.2% in the year-ago quarter. We continue to belabor the point, however, that Switch's profit is consistently eaten up by heavy capex spending. The chart below illustrates the breakdown of Switch's capex this quarter:

Figure 4. Switch capex details Source: Switch 2Q19 earnings release

Switch spent $54.2 million on capital investments this quarter, essentially consuming its entire EBITDA. Slightly under half of this spend went to the new Keep Campus in Atlanta, which Switch's management noted is still on track to open in the fourth quarter of 2019. An additional $17 million of spend went to the Core Campus in Las Vegas, which added two new service sectors and increased capacity.

Note that Switch is almost at full capacity at most of its existing locations - as detailed in CFO Gabe Nacht's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

As of June 30, 2019, the four Switch PRIMES had capacity for 21,000 cabinet equivalents within our open sectors, of which 89% were committed under contracts. The Q2 2019 utilization rates of these PRIMES, based on committed cabinets and currently available colocation space were approximately 93%, 66% and 91% at The Core Campus, The Citadel Campus and The Pyramid Campus respectively."

With ~90% capacity at two out of three of Switch's current sites, the company relies heavily on its growth capex to continue building out capacity in Atlanta and at existing sites. Though it's likely that growth rates might improve once these sites come online, investors have to ask themselves: is it worth investing in a business that essentially dumps all of its profits into capex in order to produce single-digit or mid-teens revenue growth?

Key takeaways

Switch is unattractively priced for an asset-heavy, capex-intensive business whose performance heavily relies on solid execution once the Keep Campus opens in Atlanta later this year. Switch's tepid growth rates are insufficient to justify the company's ~10x forward revenue and ~20x forward adj. EBITDA multiples. Avoid this stock and invest elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.