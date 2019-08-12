Connecting The Dots On Maxar's Deleveraging Process

In my view, significant asset sales could cause a substantial upward revision to Maxar’s equity valuation because (1) bankruptcy risk is removed and (2) investors will focus on Maxar’s high margin satellite imagery/SaaS businesses.

By my calculations, a $1B asset sale would reduce interest costs by about $65M per year while losing something on the order of $100M EBITDA from MDA (if the whole business is sold).

News reports indicate that Maxar’s MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates unit is up for sale and could bring $1B. Italian defense firm Leonardo Company, an MDA customer, has shown interest.

Today, the equity market cap is $460M, and the debt stands at $3.2B. CEO Dan Jablonsky stated numerous times that the company is tracking well on numerous deleveraging opportunities.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) is an interesting special situation investment. The company is reportedly exploring the sale of its MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates (MDA) unit, which is spinning off around $100M in EBITDA and enjoys significant, long-term government contracts in Canada for various defense-related applications. Readers are referred to my first MAXR article outlining more of the background.

To note, MDA is a critical piece of Canada’s aerospace and defense sector. It manages Canada’s RADARSAT constellation mission satellites which helps Canada surveil its vast landmass. MDA is well-known for the Canadarm and Dextre robotic devices on board the International Space Station. The Canadian government recently pledged to support the Lunar Gateway mission and will invest $2B CAD to build the Canadarm3 in which MDA will likely be selected as the prime contractor.

So, there is value at MDA. A significant heritage, best-in-class technology, and long-term government contracts ensure a steady revenue stream measured in the decades. To that point, MDA was selected by the Canadian government to design and install the defense electronics on board the Canadian Surface Combatant program alongside Lockheed Martin (LMT), a group of 15 state-of-the-art naval vessels. I understand MDA’s portion of the contract could be $1B over many years and lead to several other large contracts within NATO countries.

Maxar reported 2Q numbers last week. The headline numbers weren’t anything to write home about. Consolidated revenue was down 15% driven by the decline in geosynchronous satellite manufacturing and the loss of some of the WorldView-4 Legion revenue.

Yet, the company collected $183M in insurance proceeds from the WV4 loss and provided some better guidance going forward. For one, Space Solutions should see some significant cash collections in Q2 as milestone payments for recent satellite launches will be collected in the second half. Space Systems Loral (SSL) will end up consuming $100M cash in 2019, but the division is set up to put up a better performance in 2020 on the back of a significant cost restructuring and potential revenue pick up from the Telesat (LORL) LEO constellation. Vendors are expected to be selected by year-end, and SSL portion of the deal is expected to be $1.5B. As a reminder, SSL is partnered with Thales Alenia (a JV between Thales Group (OTCPK:THLEF) and Leonardo Company (OTCPK:FINMY)) and is competing with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) for the deal.

Additionally, the company is reporting solid forward guidance in its Imagery and Services businesses. This is where most of the value resides at Maxar. The company is adding a new foreign government to its Imagery customer list and is innovating new high margin, scalable, and recurring revenue SaaS streams with products such as EarthWatch and SecureWatch. Selling an image one time is not a great business model, but selling it many times over is. That is the beauty of the Imagery business model.

The loss of WV4 stung and reinforces the need to get the next constellation of satellites dubbed WorldView Legion in orbit by 2021. Some have expressed doubt in Maxar’s ability to deliver Legion on time, but CEO Dan Jablonsky reassures us that WorldView Legion is on schedule and on budget ($600M). There is some risk here, but the near-term focus and investment opportunity remain Maxar’s deleveraging process, which could unlock significant equity value and allow MAXR management to turn more focus and resources towards WorldView Legion, if needed.

After WorldView Legion is in orbit, Maxar is going on a capex holiday for 3 years and will use the $550M EBITDA to pay down debt and use the excess free cash flow for other uses such as share buybacks or dividends.

Following the Breadcrumbs on Asset Sales

It is no secret that Maxar is trying to delever. It makes sense. You get shareholders and creditors off your back. If customers were delaying purchase orders because of fear of your balance sheet, an asset sale can help spur a release of pent-up demand. For that reason, I believe there can be second and third derivative effects after a meaningful asset sale by Maxar.

Not only do you delever and significantly reduce interest expense (and management can divert attention and resources back to running the remaining businesses), but you could see a meaningful improvement in order intake at SSL as customers feel more confident in your financial condition. I doubt many customers are enthused about giving $100M+ satellite manufacturing contracts when there is some element of concern around bankruptcy risk. That said, I believe the second and third derivative effects in a unique situation like where Maxar currently finds itself is where the really big money can be made if the events turn out as expected.

One just needs to look at Intelsat (I) as a reference. Intelsat is a highly levered satellite communications provider which rallied 15x in 2018 at the possibility of selling C-Band spectrum. It still hasn’t happened, yet the stock remains much higher than when investors began to look at Intelsat under a new lens.

I believe investors will start to look at Maxar under a new lens if asset sales are completed at reasonable valuations. No longer does one need to worry about liquidity issues and can focus on the value of the remaining businesses which remain significant and led by DigitalGlobe which generates $850M annual revenue at 60% EBITDA margins and enjoys a $300M per year contract with the US National Reconnaissance Office. DigitalGlobe is a very strategic asset, especially as world tensions run high.

Now, to the bread crumbs.

Reuters reported that Leonardo and Thales are interested in MDA’s antenna business. Note that MDA also has two other divisions: (1) robotics (space and commercial) and (2) surveillance and intelligence. I’m not sure if the S&I business is up for sale since this could cause some complications with the Canadian government.

Note that a sale of MDA for $1.3B was blocked in 2008 by the Canadian government due to national security concerns around the RADARSAT assets. Turns out MDA is owned by a US domiciled corporation now anyway after Maxar completed the US domestication process in January, so perhaps it makes sense to sell the S&I business to a Canadian company or pension fund, or keep S&I in house if it is going to cause political problems. I believe some of the imagery from RADARSAT is used in Maxar’s Imagery business, so it might make sense to keep it in house since it aligns with the rest of the businesses, if possible.

Leonardo has reported a number of interesting actions since May. They signed three separate Memorandums of Understanding with Italy’s third largest investment bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (here, here, and here).

The MoUs generally relate to Leonardo’s strategic supply chain, Leonardo’s investments and international expansion. Moreover, Leonardo reported on August 2 that it sold a noncore asset Eurotech Holdings for 18M euros. The deal closed August 5.

Leonardo also appointed a Chief Strategic Officer “for the governance and coordination of equity investments and strategic joint ventures and M&A activities.”

On Leonardo’s July 30 2Q earnings call, Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo provided an interesting response to an analyst’s question about M&A: the house is in order!

Martino Ambroggi Okay. So in the mix, you have more exposure to Telespazio, yes. The second question is on the, let's say, M&A potential. Let's say that, overall, the business, okay, there are some pluses and minuses but is growing as expected in the sign of improvement recovery and some. So M&A is still in the sidelines or maybe you are thinking about something? Alessandro Profumo Martino, you know perfectly well that usually M&A is something that is reported and then announced. Clearly, the house is in order, so we have some area where we are working heavily like Aerostructure. So -- but the program is key and we know well what we are to do. So we are also looking on what the future can bring to us, but there is nothing today that is on the spot. Martino Ambroggi Yes. I know very well nothing can be anticipated. But I remember during the business plan, you mentioned that M&A is not on the table because we have something to do. You already did something... Alessandro Profumo It's exactly what I've just said, Martino. The house is in order, and the house is in order. As you know that we -- there is something which is not in order. Aerostructure is a clear example. But we know exactly what we have to do in order to fix that. So there are no problems, which are not under control on the contrary. So I can say that the house is in order.

That discussion follows Mr. Profumo’s comments on the 1Q call in May 2019 that “the house must be in order before M&A is considered.” And that M&A will likely be done at the business level, as a tuck-in under a division. Seems to me Leonardo was busy getting the house in order since May with the MoUs with CDP, hiring the appropriate executives and selling noncore assets to raise some capital.

At a Jeffries conference this week, Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky said this regarding deleveraging:

We have many near term priorities that we are tracking very well on. One is reducing our debt and leverage levels. We are tracking on a number of fronts on where we need to be to do that. We don’t have the exact correct capital structure for this company. So that has to get changed. We have much more debt than equity right now. We would like really, you know, to bump up the equity level of the valuation and take debt down. We think taking the debt down transitions. And we look forward to doing that. So I think it's an interesting opportunity for people.

Conclusion

Reading the tea leaves is notoriously a difficult thing to do, and no one can anticipate the future. But it certainly looks as if Mr. Jablonsky and Mr. Profumo are speaking to us in dog whistles. Can you hear it?

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAXR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.