The Market Is Sour On Kala Pharmaceuticals Despite Insider Support

Cash runway is good to Q3 2020, and if everything goes to plan, a second NDA would be submitted by then.

Insider support and upcoming catalysts. A pharmaceutical company's bull thesis usually is strengthened by both of these, and Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) has no shortage of either one. But as the date of the FDA review for Kala's New Drug Application on KPI-121 0.25% neared, the stock headed in the opposite direction. This might have been an indication of the market's doubt over the approval of KPI-121 0.25%, and turns out it was right as Kala received a complete response letter a week before the meeting was set to take place. The initial after-hours reaction saw the stock move up from its $4.60 close on Thursday, indicative of the market's overreaction to the expected CRL.

Kala was well prepared for this moment, and I believe that it has speculative value at a market cap of less than $200 million, cushioned by the heavy insider support.

Data by YCharts

Why did the stock tank ahead of the PDUFA?

KPI-121 0.25% is for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The company undertook two Phase 3 clinical trials, STRIDE 1 and STRIDE 2, in evaluating the safety and efficacy of KPI-121 0.25% versus a placebo in patients with dry eye disease. STRIDE 1 achieved statistical significance in primary sign and symptom endpoints, but STRIDE 2 failed to achieve statistical significance of the primary symptom endpoint. Kala went ahead with its NDA anyways and the FDA accepted it for review.

However, the company knew that the chances were great that it would get a CRL from the FDA, so it went ahead with STRIDE 3 at the recommendation of the FDA. Kala believes this trial will serve as the basis of its response to the CRL. Top-line data from STRIDE 3 is expected by the end of 2019 and resubmission of the NDA during the first half of 2020.

If approved, KPI-121 0.25% could be the first FDA-approved product for the short-term treatment of dry eye disease. An analyst believes that peak sales could hit $1.9 billion by 2027, so FDA approval would have enormous upside for this company that sits at less than a $200 million market cap.

Substantial insider buying limits downside risk at less than $5.00

While the CRL news is a disappointing delay to the company's plans, it wasn't unexpected and Kala already took measures in anticipation of this response. CFO Mary Reumuth confirmed on the Q2 conference call that Kala has enough of a cash runway to fund operations through at least the third quarter of 2020 with additional cash runway expected when including revenue from Kala's existing drug in the market, INVELTYS. That includes the costs of running STRIDE 3. Kala has a $75 million term loan outstanding, which is due in 2024, so for now the company has a pretty good cash situation.

However, once the cash balance gets low, a biotech company that is the size of Kala is always at risk of falling into the trap of highly dilutive financings with warrants or convertible debt or relying too heavily on at-the-market offerings. Kala has an open $50 million ATM offering with Jefferies, of which $4.6 million has already been raised. But Kala has raised funds relatively easily at more favorable terms in the past. That's where I believe there is a cushion for speculative buyers at this price in the form of massive insider support.

Insiders have picked up nearly 5.5 million shares over the past year. Most of that insider buying came at the hands of a secondary offering that took place last October of 8,625,000 shares at $8.25 per share. Kala board members Gregory Grunberg (0.6 million shares) and Rajeev Shah (4.8 million shares split equally between himself and his firm RA Capital Management) ended up taking 63% of the entire financing, investing a total of $45 million between them. Just because they put down a lot of money does not mean they are correct in their assessment of Kala. However, it is reassuring that if they were willing to heavily participate in past financings, they will most likely participate in future financings as well.

While there is no guarantee that STRIDE 3 will unambiguously prove the efficacy of KPI-121 0.25%, its design reflected specific modifications to the inclusion and exclusion criteria of Kala’s previous trials which were implemented to improve the probability of success. Kala already has a product in the market earning revenues, heavy insider support at higher prices, and a stock price that already has been punished for STRIDE 2. So I like the company's chances of not having to go down an ugly dilutive path or wrap up operations even in a negative scenario. A sub-$5 stock price offers an attractive risk-to-reward scenario, and I am watching it closely for a possible entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KALA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.