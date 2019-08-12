Daseke's True Free Cash Flow Figure Implies A Much Lower Valuation

It may be best to pass up on DSKE despite its seemingly cheap valuation.

The company's true FCF is likely much lower than management's estimates. This may be why the company's share price continues to head lower.

In this article, I’ll analyze Daseke’s (NYSE: DSKE) current situation and arrive at a fair value estimate. For this, I use analyst estimates and arrive at my own free cash flow figure. However, my FCF number is much lower than management’s FCF. Still, my FCF assessment explains much better why DSKE has fallen out of favor with investors. After all, DSKE’s highly capital intensive nature and substantial interest payments imply a lower share price. Consequently, I believe investors should pass up on DSKE at these levels.

Overview

DSKE is a trucking company that has expanded extraordinarily fast due to an aggressive M&A strategy. For many years the company expanded its top line through the acquisition of smaller trucking operations across the US. However, this seems to have taken a toll on the company's balance sheet.

Source: Seeking Alpha, plus author’s elaboration. Notice how DSKE’s fundamentals have deteriorated despite its M&A spree.

The company's long-term debt ballooned by 107% from 2015 to today. Also, the company's total liabilities have increased significantly by 111% since 2015. However, over the same period, DSKE’s earnings decreased. I believe this is why DSKE is currently an unprofitable operation. In my view, the company is crumbling under the weight of its interest expenses and maintenance CAPEX. This is particularly surprising because the current macroeconomic conditions have been exceedingly favorable for the sector. Hence, I think DSKE should be producing record profits. Instead, we see record losses.

Source: Forbes. DSKE’s fundamentals have deteriorated under very favorable secular conditions.

Is this a case of M&A gone wrong?

This is deeply concerning because it shows that after years of M&A, the company's acquisitions haven’t paid off. DSKE's roll-up strategy ultimately hasn't produced enough synergies and cost efficiencies that justify the substantial increase in interest payments since 2014. For context, the company's interest payments were $16 million in 2014, while today DSKE pays close to $50 million in interest per year. This is a 213% increase in interest payments alone! However, to compensate, this DSKE has only realized small efficiencies due to centralizing specific administrative departments or truck repairing.

Source: DSKE’s 2018 10-K.

Also, DSKEs roll-up strategy has saddled it up with many trucks that require substantial maintenance CAPEX to sustain its operations. A good proxy for these maintenance expenses is the depreciation and amortization item in the company's income statement. After all, the company itself acknowledges that most of its depreciation stems from the wear and tear of its trucks. For context, DSKE’s D&A figure was $45 million in 2014, but in 2019 it’ll be close to $140 million. This is also another impressive 211% increase. In my view, this figure is crucial because the trucking business requires constant maintenance CAPEX. Therefore, most of this depreciation has to be replaced with actual cash expenses from the company’s coffers.

Source: Seeking Alpha, plus author’s elaboration. As DSKE’s M&A spree continued, its margins deteriorated due to increased depreciation and interest expenses.

A harmful dynamic for shareholder value

In my view, these are the two critical items that have destroyed shareholder value over the years. First of all, I believe that the roll-up strategy didn’t work out as initially expected because the trucking market is highly fragmented across the US. After all, every trucking market is unique depending on each state and item to be transported. These market idiosyncrasies make it challenging to consolidate trucking operations into one single entity. As a result, it’s particularly challenging to extract meaningful synergies and cost efficiencies from M&A in the sector.

Nevertheless, depreciation expenses are tangible. After all, trucks have to be replaced as the company continues to operate. Typically, the average truck lifespan lasts for approximately five years. This means that DSKE has to replace its vehicles continuously, which requires maintenance CAPEX. Lastly, DSKE’s roll-up strategy has also ballooned up to the company's long-term debt and generated dilution for shareholders. This is because every M&A deal was mostly financed through debt and equity, not cash. The debt portion of the transactions increased interest payments, which were harmful to margins. On the other hand, the equity portion of the M&A deals was dilutive for shareholders.

An FCF mirage

Still, throughout the years, management has touted that DSKE’s substantial FCF power. If management’s FCF figure was accurate, then its acquisition spree made sense. After all, it’d have proven that ultimately its strategy was accretive. Also, this would have implied a much higher fair value for the shares.

Source: DSKE’s Q2 earnings slides, plus author’s annotations.

However, investors must remember that free cash flow isn't a GAAP figure. It is derived from GAAP figures, but there's considerably judgment going into the calculations themselves. So FCF can be a subjective metric. In my view, the problem with management’s FCF estimate is that they seem to understate DSKE’s maintenance CAPEX. In my opinion, DSKE’s maintenance CAPEX should resemble closely to its depreciation figure. After all, it’d represent the constant replacement of its trucks due to wear and tear. Otherwise, its vehicles would wear down to the point that would impair the company as a going concern. Thus, maintenance CAPEX is likely much higher, and DSKE’s true FCF considerably lower.

Valuation

Unfortunately for shareholders, I believe that the previously mentioned M&A cycle destroyed shareholder value. Still, I think that every asset is worth something. However, for my valuation, I will use my estimated FCF figure instead. Hence, I won't be as forgiving regarding DSKE's depreciation expenses as management seems to be. Below you’ll find my valuation for DSKE.

As you can see, my FCF estimate is much lower management's. Still, it is worth noting that the company does seem to be free cash flow positive. Therefore, that FCF figure can be used to obtain a reasonable, fair value estimate of DSKE. However, my model suggests that DSKE is still overvalued despite its staggering decline.

Source: DSKE’s 2018 10-K. Notice the company’s true FCF doesn’t come close to its maturing contractual obligations. Hence, I think additional financing is very likely.

In my view, this valuation model is extraordinarily conservative because it completely ignores DSKE's leveraged balance sheet. After all, the company has roughly $700 million in outstanding debt. Moreover, a substantial portion of this debt is maturing within the next few years. This means that the company will once again be forced to hit the capital markets for additional financing. So, unfortunately, whether DSKE raises capital through debt or equity, both alternatives will probably be unfavorable for current shareholders. Also, if an economic slowdown occurs within the next few years, shareholders would be exposed to liquidity risks. After all, refinancing DSKE’s contractual obligations while the capital markets dry up would be a nightmare.

Conclusion

In my view, DSKE operates a massive trucking operation that could be profitable if it wasn't for its interest payments. If we subtract the $50 million in annual interest payments, the companies FCF and earnings would be substantially higher. This would also give DSKE increased flexibility and more growth opportunities. Also, it would probably translate in a considerably higher valuation.

Unfortunately, the reality is that DSKE is now paying its toll for its inorganic growth strategy. As a result, I think that DSKE’s actual FCF is far below management's optimistic estimates. Also, DSKE’s debt and looming contractual obligations are concerning when compared to its slim realistic FCF figure. Moreover, any macro-economic slowdown could probably spell disaster for shareholders. Consequently, I believe investors should pass up on Daseke.

Thank you for reading, and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.