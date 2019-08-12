A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney

If you’re interested in the lore of equity investing, you’ve probably heard of William O’Neil, one of the most successful stockbrokers and investors in American history. It probably doesn’t surprise you, then, to hear that O’Neil is featured in “Market Wizards” – my current reading. In the book, O’Neil describes his judgment structure for gauging a winning stock pick. It’s called the CANSLIM system. Here’s a brief summary:

The “C” stands for current earnings per share. “The best performing stocks showed a 70 percent average increase in earnings for the current quarter over the same quarter in the prior year before they made their major advance.”

The “A” stands for annual earnings per share. O’Neil’s research showed that outstanding growth companies had a five-year average annual compounded earnings growth rate of 24% or higher.

The “N” stands for something new. New can mean a new service or product, new management, a new high in stock price, or some new change in the industry.

The “S” stands for shares outstanding. Stocks with the strongest performance had fewer than 25 million shares of outstanding when they hit their stride.

The “L” stands for leader or laggard. Leading stocks with high relative strength values are the most effective way of earning a profit. O’Neil restricts his equity buys to companies with relative strength ranks above 80.

The “I” stands for institutional sponsorship. Leading stocks have institutional backing, however excessive sponsorship is not desired because it would be a large source of selling should anything go wrong with the company or general industry.

The “M” stands for market. “Three-quarters of stocks will move in the same direction as a significant move in the market averages. That is why you need to learn how to interpret price and volume on a daily basis."

Clearly this is a very restrictive list of criteria. While I don’t entirely subscribe to O’Neil’s process, I can appreciate his fundamental points: Strong companies earn. Strong companies are fundamentally sound. Strong companies are innovative. Strong companies are leaders. Strong companies compete. A lasting company has ways to dynamically change with the business and social environments in which they operate. Disney can do – and does – all of these things. The overreaction to Tuesday’s (8/6) earnings report will subside. In the long term, Disney is a green-light investment for all types of investors.

Recent Price Action

I always like to provide context on where we are before jumping to analysis. Here’s a one-year candle chart & single moving average line showing the recent price action on DIS. On April 11th Disney announced the November launch date for Disney+, which explains the 20% upward price explosion. There is a strong price support level around the $130 mark, and even with the recent selloff Disney is comfortably above that level. Lately there’s been some unsteady movement with the stock, but with the volatility in the macroeconomy we can expect Disney to see some shakiness. Price volatility in the short term is anticipated, but long-term growth should see an uptrend as Disney continues to innovate and grow.

Business Model Summary

Operationally, Disney separates their business into two categories: ‘Media Networks’ and ‘Parks, Experience & Products’.

Media Networks

Disney’s most prominent operations in this category include Disney, ESPN, FX, National Geographic, ABC, and Freeform television networks. Disney also owns or has high equity stakes in multiple other TV networks that require efforts in producing and distributing content (ex: a 50% stake in A+E Television Networks, which operates networks such as HISTORY and Lifetime). Revenues are generated through affiliate fees, advertising, and TV/SVOD distribution. Expenses in this category are primarily production and programming costs, SG&A costs, and depreciation and amortization. Disney+ is a new and significant component to this media product mix.

Parks, Experience & Products

This category involves operating some of the most recognizable theme parks in the world, such as Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and Shanghai Disney Resort. Disney also licenses IP to a third-party operator in Tokyo for the Tokyo Disney Resort. This part of the business model also includes something called ‘consumer products operations,’ which essentially means the selling and licensing of Disney-branded merchandise and IP to manufacturers, retailers, game developers, etc., who want to use Disney-owned content for their businesses. Disney generates revenue in this category primarily through theme park admissions, food & beverage, and licensing fees. One thing worth noting – parks will see much higher capital expenditure need as new/updated equipment is needed for safety, park expansion, technological improvements, etc.

Quarter Financial Performance

On the top line, things didn’t look too bad. As compared to the previous year quarter, Disney saw ‘Media Network’ revenue rise 21%, ‘Parks, Experience & Products’ revenue rise 7% (despite attendance drops of 3%), ‘Direct-to-Consumer & International’ revenue rise 367%, and ‘Studio Entertainment’ revenue rise 33%. Offsetting these revenue jumps was a total expense growth of 61%. The addition of Fox and Hulu operations were the source of the expense surge as large amounts of capital were required to integrate operations & assets into the business. EPS fell to $1.35 per share from $1.87 per share in the prior year quarter, and EPS for the 9 months ended June 29, 2019 fell to $5.98 from $6.81 in the prior year period. That being said, Disney has a decent scapegoat. Disney specifically cited Fox films “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” and “Alita: Battle Angel” as the reasons for the low earnings mark. Combined, the production of the films cost about $520 million, but generated a domestic total of only $150 million. Regardless, the 24-hour period following the earnings report saw some unhappy headlines.

The Fundamentals

Disney Earns.

We’re looking at Disney as a long-term play. Let’s distance ourselves from the most recent quarterly results and check on YOY growth in some key line items:

Numbers in millions

A 5-year glance shows a consistent CAGR in revenues, gross profit, operating income, net income, EPS, and EBITDA over the past five years. FY 2017 saw disappointing results, but Disney bounced back hard in FY 2018. These EPS numbers might not match the CANSLIM criteria, but 5-year growth of nearly 15% is a great number for a company of this size.

One note – the development of Disney+ is going to weigh on earnings. Pouring cash into a new streaming service isn’t going to look great on the books in the near term. Disney knows this, and finance chief Christine McCarthy has already publicly stated that the company expects an approximate $900 million loss in the Direct-to-Consumer division for the quarter ending in September. In fact, Disney isn’t projected to turn a profit on its streaming business until 2024. The context here is that Disney is a giant that can still generate enough cash through other ventures to allow for dumping billions into Disney+. Cash is always required for growth, and Disney has an excellent investment track record.

Disney is Fundamentally Sound.

Brands matter – and Disney has one of the best in the world. In 2016, Brand Finance ranked Disney the number 1 brand in the world. Brand Finance specifically noted Disney’s “many acquisitions and the powerful brands it has brought under its control.” Disney is also the creator/owner of some of the best film series ever, including “Avengers,” “Star Wars,” and classics like “The Lion King.” Future installments of these movies will command extremely high viewership and profits. In total, the company is home to over 740 movies (not including Fox movies). Disney has leveraged their success in the film industry to drive success in their world-renowned theme parks as well, which draw some of the biggest attendance numbers for venues across the world. On top of all this, Disney is a prominent player in the TV market. They own big names (ESPN, ABC, National Geographic) which expand reach into audiences that may not have originally interacted with the Disney franchise. When you syndicate all these components under one roof, you end up with a far-reaching profit producing powerhouse that has a number of competitive advantages and high growth potential.

Disney is Innovative.

Ranked as 2019’s ‘Most Innovative Company’ by Fast Company, Disney continues to make innovative moves in the business world. Bob Iger (Disney CEO) began acquiring companies like Pixar and Lucasfilm years ago with the goal of making Disney the foremost player in the movie industry. He was validated, as Disney in 2016 became the first movie studio to ever make over $7 billion at the box office. When Disney saw declining ESPN viewership through traditional cable networks, they pivoted, and began brainstorming ways of getting ESPN and the Disney brand involved with the rise in demand for easy access streaming. This led to the creation of Disney+, one of the most highly anticipated streaming service releases in the past decade. Whether it’s creating new animations for theme parks, reaching new audiences through acquisitions and repositioning services, or bundling platforms to create a never-before-seen streaming service, Disney is doing it.

Disney is a Leader.

In 2018 the Themed Entertainment Association ranked the world’s most popular theme parks. Eight of the top ten were owned by or affiliated with Disney. The most popular of the bunch, Walt Disney Attractions, saw over 157 million visitors last year. The number 2 ranked park didn’t see half that. With the newfound ability to integrate Star Wars characters into their theme parks, Disney’s 2019 EOY theme park visitation is expected to skyrocket. With regard to television, ESPN is by far and away the most watched cable prime network in terms of total viewers. Additionally, ABC was the overall 3rd most-watched network in 2018. Disney also holds the rights to 4 of the top 5 highest grossing movies in history (Endgame, Avatar, The Force Awakens, Infinity War). Soon, Disney is going to be a major player in streaming platforms with the introduction of Disney+, which will arrive in November. In one way or another, Disney is at the front of the pack in nearly every business segment with which they involve themselves.

Disney Competes.

Streaming giant Netflix is Disney’s main obstacle to becoming number 1 in the streaming industry – and Disney is taking them head-on. Disney+ will be available on its own for $6.99, and available as a bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu for a price of $12.99(!). Streaming aside, that combo looks like a decent replacement for a full traditional cable package. $12.99 is the same price as Netflix’s most popular price plan, and as the market for streaming services becomes more saturated, there’s going to be a real battle for subscribers. I’m not saying the streaming industry is a zero-sum game, but the introduction of Disney+ is going to make it very difficult for Netflix to raise prices. Either way, Disney is showing no reluctance in attacking an industry colossus.

Disney and the CANSLIM

“To say that a stock is undervalued because it is selling at a low P/E ratio is nonsense… A common mistake a lot of investors make is to buy a stock solely because the P/E ratio looks cheap. There is usually a good reason why a P/E ratio is low… Another common mistake is selling stocks with high P/E ratios… There is no correlation between dividends and a stock’s performance… I rarely pay any attention to overbought/oversold indicators (William O’Neil).” It’s fascinating how O’Neil became so successful while ignoring some of the must-have indicators for other investors. You can’t read an analyst report these days without seeing “P/E ratio” plastered to the page in 15 different places. That’s what makes the market a beautiful place; there’s no one-size-fits-all strategy that’s needed for success. I looked at the numbers for Disney after writing this article, but nothing I saw changed my opinion. It’s clear that this is a company poised for long-term growth and strong performance. Maybe it wouldn’t pass the CANSLIM test, but I think O’Neil would see the value.

Conclusion

If you’re a Disney shareholder it hurts to see a down quarter, but don’t let one slow quarter dissuade you from seeing the bigger picture. Disney has too many things going for them for shareholders to be concerned about performance. There’s *always* an overreaction to subpar earnings reports. The fundamentals are there for Disney, and it’s a long-term keeper.

