Avalara: If You Build It, They Will Come

Strong price performance since Avalara's IPO is impressive but shouldn't scare off potential investors as this price move has been precipitated by consistent upside surprises to top and bottom line growth.

On the surface Avalara’s business sounds very straight forward and to many investors even boring. They provide cloud-based software and services focused on calculating and filing sales taxes for small and mid-sized companies. However, this quiet segment of the cloud based SaaS market is poised for dynamic growth and due to natural barriers to entry there are very few relevant competitors in the market. The combination of an expected continuation of rapid growth and few competitors has created an ideal investment opportunity for those investors willing to focus on the long-term potential and invest in a name that has already had very solid performance since it first went public just over 12 months ago.

Competitive Landscape:

Avalara’s key competitive advantage is its ability to pair large numbers of products with sales decisions rules to automate the calculation, collection and remittance of sales taxes based on a number of different criteria. The breadth of their product databased paired with the accuracy and flexibility of the logic engine to make complex tax decisions set the firm apart from the current market status quo and its closest competitors. Avalara has curated the largest and most diverse database containing details on over 400 million unique products across all domestic jurisdictions (state, county, city and special tax jurisdictions) and a growing number of international and cross-border taxing jurisdictions.

The details and rules behind these calculations are very complex and unique depending on a multitude of different factors. Due to this complexity sales tax compliance is a major pain point for small and medium sized business and being exceptional at it provides these small business very little competitive advantage so these small business would much rather outsource these responsibilities than put the time and effort into becoming exceptional at these mundane tasks. In addition, the rapid growth of e-commerce has increased the number of small and medium sized business that operate across multiple tax jurisdictions.

Outside of having a database of potential products/SKUs there are a number of additional layers of details that go into accurately making sales tax decisions. The graphic below provides a good illustration of one complexity that is not easily solved for by small and medium sized business; tax jurisdictions do not exactly overlap with zip codes which can force small business with limited resources to make less than accurate (and potentially less than optimally profitable) tax assumptions related to sales. Avalara solves this by mapping sales to tax jurisdictions utilizing latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates. This piece of the value proposition will become critical as more and more retail becomes mobile (i.e. think food trucks and other services).

Intricate Geographic Sensitivity

Source: Avalara Investors Day presentation 5/9/19

The geo-locational data is just one part of the tax decision logic engine. The calculations also depend greatly on variables like relationship between transacting entities, products and the flow of business. Avalara’s decision engine and database contain all of this information and utilize it in order to calculate retailers’ sales taxes digitally, almost instantly and on the cloud.

Substitute methods for these calculations are limited for small and medium sized businesses and consist primarily of custom databases constructed over time or manual calculations using excel spreadsheets. Avalara is the clear segment leader; however, the most direct competitors to Avalara are Sovos and Vertex which focus on a similar market segment but do not offer the same breadth of data and depth of service Avalara offers. This is key as retailers are potentially forced to work with multiple outside data and service providers if they utilize someone other than Avalara. Larger firms in the Fortune 2000 are able to leverage the services of the big accounting firms which have the resources internally necessary to make fairly accurate calculations and file the necessary sales tax filings. However, Avalara in the 2Q19 saw impressive growth which was in part driven by increasing amounts of sales at the enterprise customer segment.

Another competitive advantage for Avalara is its strategic partner network of more than 700 software, cloud and other technology companies spanning many different functionalities. These firms include traditional ERP and CRM players like Oracle, SAP & Salesforce and e-commerce platforms like Shopify and Amazon, but also point-of-sale and billing management vendors like Zuora and Heartland. This partnership structure is somewhat unique in the SaaS landscape but provides mutual benefits for the larger strategic partners who are paid an attractive commission or referral fee (typically has ranged between 6% and 7% of revenues in aggregate) and it helps Avalara not only by producing solid sales leads, but also assists in smoothing the implementation of the tax services. Again, anecdotally in 2Q19 most new customers listed the adoption of a new ERP and migrating to the cloud as the number one trigger for their move to utilize Avalara’s services.

As a proof statement to how well these competitive advantages come together, the company has had a customer churn rate of less than 5% over the past several years. This also is quite unique in the SaaS vendor universe.

Source: Avalara Investors Day presentation 5/9/19

In fact this low churn should help Avalara achieve targeted long-term profitability as renewals and upsells grow in terms of the overall sales and billings mix. In addition partners are not paid commissions on the actual fillings only the subscription revenue associated with the transactions run through the tax calculation engine.

Growth Catalysts:

As can be seen in the total addressable market estimates provided below which were pulled from the firm’s analyst day presentation, the end customer demand is there for an accurate, automated sales tax interface targeted for those firms in the small and mid-size ranks:

Total Addressable Market from Avalara’s Investor Day presentation:

Firm Size (# EE’s) # of Firms Average Sales Price Addressable Market ($B) 500 19,699 $50K - $150K 2.0 100 –< 500 90,742 $20K - $30K 2.3 20 - < 100 538,283 $1K - $5K 1.6 < 20 5,305,960 $200 - $600 2.1 Domestic U.S. Total Addressable Market 8.0 Source: U.S. Census Data 2017 Global Business-to-Consumer by 2020 1,000 Global Business-to-Business 5x-6x

Source: https://www.alizila.com/cross-border-e-commerce-to-reach-1-trillion-in-2020/

Source: Avalara Investors Day presentation 5/9/19

The key for Avalara to tap into this demand is ensuring that they have the relevant products/SKUs and calculation details available in their database. The curation of this data has primarily been handled through manual aggregation and maintenance; however, more recently Avalara has increased the absorption of this information through acquisitions. The firm successfully completed three acquisitions in 2018 and is targeting another 3 – 5 potential strategic targets over the next 12 months. In fact, one of the firm’s major new hires, Ross Tennenbaum, is an ex-Goldman Sachs investment banker who has been hired as the Executive VP of Strategic Initiatives with a focus on identifying potential targets for continued growth expansion. A chart was provided by Avalara during their recent analyst day which details their major acquisitions below:

Source: Avalara Investors Day presentation 5/9/19

The firm’s strategic acquisition plan has focused on adding capabilities in three primary areas in order to penetrate as much of the total addressable market opportunity as possible:

The fastest way to make Avalara attractive to more retailers in the U.S. market today is by adding incrementally more products to its database in order to make tax calculations. In February of this year they made a quantum leap in this direction by acquiring Indix which utilizes artificial intelligence to map product codes to tax decisions. This acquisition added over 400 million UPCs to Avalara’s database which was previously only approximately 16 million UPCs. Due to the sheer scale of the opportunity in global markets this has been a growing focus for Avalara. Over the last two years the firm has purchased Tradestream and Portway; both of which are firms specializing in the Harmonized System of international nomenclature for the classification of products. This greatly increases the number of products and SKUs that Avalara is able to process sales taxes, tariffs and custom duties in cross-border transactions. In addition at the company’s recent analyst day the CFO stated that the firm is anticipating entering 1-2 new international markets by the end of 2019. Niche tax segments like alcohol and gasoline. In January Avalara purchase Compli which focuses on alcohol excise taxes. In addition they have frequently cited potential in tobacco and other excise tax calculations. The real value add comes when they are able to add these specialty tax calculations to existing clients who may sell these items as a tertiary business like hotels which sell alcohol. This allows these complex business to consolidate the tax service providers they are forced to deal with and adds to Avalara’s competitive moat.

Organic Growth Drivers

Avalara’s management team has indicated that this business can consistently achieve intermediate-term sales growth of about 25% on an annualized basis. This phenomenal growth rate is due to the fact that very few small to medium sized companies have yet to implement any sort of automated tax calculation tool and still rely on antiquated methods for calculating, filing and tracking their sales taxes. According to management there are 8 natural development points in a company’s life cycle that lead it to adopt Avalara:

Product/SKU expansion Geographic expansion ERP Change Change of staff Legislation change Mergers & Acquisitions Audit & Notices Cloud migration

Avalara’s key competitive position allows them to also have significant pricing power and have been able to pass along 2%-3% price increases annually with a contractual limit typically much greater (near 5% was quoted during the investor day presentation). This growth is incremental to the estimated unit growth which is expected to be driven by new and larger customers.

Catalyst for Accelerated Near-Term Growth

In addition to the long-term organic drivers of growth listed above, below are a number of key catalysts that I believe will provide a continued acceleration in sales growth:

Almost exactly 1 year ago the U.S. Supreme Court announced its decision in the South Dakota v. Wayfair case which essentially spells out what should be obvious to most people in business; that death and taxes are the only certainties in this world and you can’t just avoid applying sales tax because the sale took place online. This means that all retailers; whether brick and mortar, online or omni-channel retailers must remit sales taxes in states in which they have an economic nexus, not just a physical presence. This decision increased retailers awareness and urgency surrounding their ability to provide accurate and timely point of sales tax calculations. In addition, following the South Dakota decision, 38 states and the District of Columbia have adopted economic nexus laws that require vendors to collect taxes. Avalara’s current go-to-market and partner marketing structure is focused on the small to mid-sized company who works with one of the 700+ software partners. This focus on small to mid-sized retailers naturally limits the number of transactions that will be processed through the database. However, as they continue to build out specialty market segments and cross-border functionality this will attract larger clients which process higher volumes of transactions through the tax decision software. In 2Q19 Avalara added over 730 net new core customers, up from 630 in 1Q19 and is the highest quarterly read to-date. A number of these were previously non-core clients who have achieved a large enough transaction volume to be considered core customers. Revenue per customer also improved significantly, up 12% in 2Q19 from 10% in 1Q19. As more and more customers move into the “core” category this per customer revenue growth in the 10% to 15% range is expected to persist longer than many analysts expect. Comments made during the earnings call about the average new customer size was also very promising for this outlook. While currently not the largest contributor to profitability it is important to note that Avalara holds funds that have been collected by clients for remittance to taxing authorities in interest bearing accounts. This interest income will become more meaningful to the bottom line as their customer sizes and average tax remittance volumes continue to grow.

Technical Review

Avalara sold off hard in the global growth scare that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2018. The initial sell-off was over blown as the secular tailwinds and consistent execution by management has allowed the fundamental outlook for Avalara to continue to improve since its listing. In addition to the quick change in market sentiment in late 2018, the stock’s sell-off was exacerbated by the limited float available so quickly following the IPO in July 2018. Since the market has changed sentiment on a year-to-date basis the stock price has rose in steady pace with the 50-day EMA on significant volume. Even during the recent sell-off in early August shares bounced nicely off of the 50-day EMA on a spike in volume and reset the RSI back well below the 70 threshold indicating a potentially overbought condition.

Valuation Analysis

Below is a worksheet I utilized to construct my twelve-month price range of $115 to $130 per share. This would indicate approximately 35% upside from here. Like all valuation exercises for high growth companies this worksheet includes significant risk of forecasting error and prices over the near term will be governed by market sentiment and Avalara’s ability to execute and make progress toward their long-term goal of “being part of every global transaction.”

My valuation was derived from a combination of the two following valuation approaches:

I applied a 15x EV/Sales multiple for projected 2024 sales of $1.5B or $17/shares. This provided an estimated 2024 value per share of $256. This value discounted back to 2019 utilizing a 10% WACC provides a current value of $159/share. I Modeled growth peeking in 2020 at 40% YoY revenue growth and slowly declining to 25% by 2024. In addition, I have the operating margin steadily improving over this same time period as described above in the competitive landscape section. From 2024, I utilize a gradual decline over the next 5 years to a 5% terminal rate of growth utilizing a modified H model utilizing free cash flow with a WACC of 10%. This method provided a valuation of $182 for 2024 which was discounted back to 2019 utilizing a WACC of 10% of $113/share.

While the price has been rising at what some would call a perilous pace, I believe that this growth has come at a measured pace in relation to the analyst upgrades made at each consecutive earnings call as the company has beat analyst estimates for sales each quarter since its IPO (four quarters) and has beat on the bottom like three out of the four quarters reported.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVLR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.