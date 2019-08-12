Tyme Technologies: Multiple Catalysts Expected In 2nd Half 2019 To Get Ball Rolling

Tyme Technologies (TYME) is gearing up for many catalysts in the 2nd half of 2019. That's because it has several of them that are approaching in the coming weeks/months. The biotech has already shown positive preliminary data in 3rd line pancreatic cancer and in prostate cancer using its drug SM-88. With all the approaching catalysts, along with a decent amount of cash, I believe it's a good buy for potential long-term investment. The most notable item I like about the biotech is its SM-88 product which utilizes a type of technology known as Cancer Metabolism-Based Therapies ((CMBTs)).

Mechanism Of Action Holds Potential To Treat Cancers With Unmet Medical Need

The mechanism of action for SM-88 is quite amazing when you think about it. Think of this drug as a Trojan Horse when it comes to targeting multiple types of cancer. What do I mean by Trojan Horse? Well, in essence cancer cells need to uptake tyrosine to build up their defenses. Specifically, tyrosine builds out the mucin layer which protects cancer cells from a patient's T-cells or immune system. I would prefer to say that the mucin layer acts like a shield. Tyme has established SM-88 as a dysfunctional tyrosine that cancer cells in the body uptake without knowing that it is toxic to do so. That's why I say that this type of technology acts like a Trojan Horse. When the tyrosine gets inside it destroys the cancer's defense system, including the mucin layer. This in essence would allow T-cells and any other type of immunotherapy to target and easily kill these weakened cancer cells. This is just the first portion of how SM-88 works. It also acts to destabilize or kill the cancer cell through oxidative stress while the mucin layer is weakened. This triggers cell death (apoptosis) and can also signal T-cells to come attack it. The best part of all, is that tyrosine uptake it not needed for healthy cells. This is an important factor, because SM-88 doesn't have a consequence on healthy cells. Therefore, Tyme has a cancer drug that does a good job of eliminating cancer cells, while leaving healthy cells alone. That's why to date is has shown a good safety profile in patients treated in many studies. Right now, SM-88 is being explored in monotherapy primarily. However, based on its mechanism of action and breaking down the mucin layer for T-cells to attack I could potentially see a combination in the future with other immunotherapies. For instance, maybe a checkpoint inhibitor, T-cell receptor (TCR), Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T), or other immunology product.

An Unmet Medical Need For Pancreatic Cancer

The main lead indication that Tyme is going after is 3rd line pancreatic cancer, using its cancer drug SM-88. Pancreatic cancer begins when abnormal cells in the pancreas grow and start to divide out of control and form a tumor. Just in the United States alone there are more than 56,000 Americans who are expected to be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019. That equates to about 150 patients every day. The global pancreatic cancer market is expected to exceed $13 billion by 2023. It's important to highlight that it depends upon line of treatment, type of pancreatic cancer (meaning advanced or early stage) and other factors. But that's the global estimate for the entire market. Having said that, the first lead indication is 3rd line pancreatic cancer. Why is Tyme going after this indication first? After some research, it states that both American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) have no guideline recommendations for a treatment in 3rd line pancreatic cancer. That means nothing appropriate exists for these patients.

Which brings me to my next point, which is that there are no FDA approved drugs at the moment for 3rd line pancreatic cancer patients. As you can see, if SM-88 ends up being successful, then Tyme would have the 3rd line market all to itself. It's important next to highlight the rationale on why this biotech is moving forward for this 3rd line indication. Well, that's where some good news comes in. Just awhile ago it presented data from its Phase II TYME-88-Panc study. This is where SM-88 is being used as a monotherapy treat these 3rd line pancreatic cancer patients. Data thus far has been quite good, especially when you consider that this is a population that is in dire need (no FDA therapies approved specifically for it). The data was presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology 21st World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer ((ESMO GI)) on July 4, 2019. The biggest clinical finding from this phase II study was that as of April 25, 2019, the median overall survival ((MOS)) was 6.4 months. This means on average each patient was alive at 6.4 months, some less some much longer. Why do I deem this to be the most important clinical finding? That's because the mOS for patients progressing while on 3rd line therapy was 2.0 to 2.5 months. What I have seen is that critics state, well this phase 2 ran no placebo/control, therefore this nulls or voids the entire data. To that I will disagree. Think about it, would any patient you know that has 3rd line pancreatic cancer data be willing to take a placebo (sugar pill) over a drug? Would a patient really take a placebo when they only have 2 to 2.5 months to live? You can't do that, to this progressive 3rd line population. As you can see, they only have a few months to live. Giving them a placebo should be frowned upon. Of the 49 patients recruited into this study, 38 were evaluable for this efficacy which I highlighted above.

These patients not only saw an increase in mOS with 6.4 months, but they also achieved SD along with a decrease in circulating tumor cells ((CTCs)). The thing you should know about CTCs is that it is a biomarker. It is the free cancer cells that circulate the tumor, therefore a measurement portrays whether or not treatment with SM-88 is actually doing its job of causing cell apoptosis (cell death). The patients in the study who had at least obtained SD had a p-value of p=0.02 and improved in survival with a 92% reduction in risk of death. Those patients who had seen an 80% reduction in CTC were able to achieve a 60% decrease in the risk of death. In terms of safety, only 4% (2 out of 29) of the patients had a serious adverse event (SAE) that may have been related to SM-88.

No matter how you feel about the clinical data reported to date, it is encouraging to see that SM-88 has been able to achieve a mOS of 6.4 months for this 3rd-line population. Naysayers will point to the fact that it wasn't done with a placebo. First, as I highlighted above a placebo isn't even an option in 3rd line pancreatic cancer patients. Secondly, this was only part 1 of the phase II TYME-88-Panc study. Part 2 is going to be initiated in Q3 of 2019. Part 2 of the study is going to enroll a total of 200 patients. Patients this time will be randomized to receive either SM-88 as a monotherapy or investigator choice treatment. As I stated before, there are no FDA approved treatments. That means for control, Doctors will have to choose a treatment which will likely be a chemotherapy treatment/combination. In essence, 100 patients will take SM-88 and the other 100 will get investigator's choice therapy. The study will continue on until either unacceptable toxicity comes about (that means patient drops out when treatment can't be tolerated) or upon disease progression. Therefore, the trial starting in the 2nd half of 2019 which will act as a catalyst. Typically, when you see a phase 2 trial starting it generates investor hype/excitement. However, I believe this study will be better received. The reason why I state that is because the FDA agreed to make part 2 of the phase II TYME-88-Panc study into a pivotal one. This was agreed upon after Tyme received guidance from a Type C meeting with the FDA. The primary endpoint of this study will be looking at overall survival. Which means if this endpoint is met, the company can file for accelerated approval without the need to finish a phase 3 first.

Biggest Network Chooses SM-88 As Their First Therapy Of Choice For Pancreatic Cancer Study

Besides the promising data generated to date, there is another reason to view the risk/reward nature of Tyme as a good one. This involves the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network ((PanCAN)) which chose SM-88 for its Adaptive Pivotal Pancreatic Cancer trial. This is known as the "Precision Promise" program. Precision Promise will be the first response-adaptive randomized clinical trial platform for patients with pancreatic cancer. The whole point for this network is to do its best to find a way to, if it can, double survival rates for patients with this type of cancer. SM-88 was the first chosen clinical drug for this initiative. That makes it highly promising, but won't guarantee success. However, I like this initiative for a big reason. This reason being is spread out risk. That's because this is expected to be a pivotal phase 2 study that will also be initiated in the 2nd half of 2019, another catalyst to keep an eye on. By spread out risk, I mean that there will be 2 separate studies from this phase 2 pivotal study.

The first pivotal trial portion is going to use SM-88 as a monotherapy in 2nd-line patients with pancreatic cancer

The second pivotal trial portion is going to use SM-88 as a first-line combination therapy with gemcitabine (Gemzar) and nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane) in patients with pancreatic cancer

This is good because this provides two pathways for potential accelerated approval should the primary endpoint be met. Both of these adaptive pivotal trials will use overall survival (OS) as the primary endpoint. Why is this network looking for such a treatment? That's because Pancreatic cancer is one of the toughest forms of cancer to treat. Consider that the 5-year survival rate only stands at 9%. It is also the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States. Hopefully, SM-88 can achieve its goal in improving overall survival. More enthusiasm from patients is needed. That's because only 4% of these patients enroll in clinical studies. The PanCAN Precision Promise program is looking at launching adaptive pivotal trials at 14 high volume pancreatic cancer treatment centers. These will be the nation's large medical institutions and oncologists taking a shot at this program.

Positive Preliminary Prostate Cancer Data Using SM-88

Thus far, you have seen evidence that SM-88 at least has been able to slightly improve mOS in patients with late-stage advanced pancreatic cancer. The beauty of this drug is that its mechanism of action can be applied to about 15 or more different types of cancer. This next target indication is prostate cancer. Prostate cancer occurs when a patient starts to get cancer on the prostate as the name suggests. Consider that this is the second leading cause of cancer in men worldwide. The global prostate cancer market is expected to be worth $12 billion by 2025. About 1 in 9 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in their lives. The older a man is, the greater likelihood they may obtain prostate cancer. The good thing is that this type of cancer has a high cure rate. Even then, it still causes death once in the later stages. It is the second leading cause of cancer death among men in the United States. In essence, about 88 men with prostate cancer die every day in the United States.

This is where SM-88 comes into play. Back in February of 2019, it had reported results from the phase II trial using SM-88 as a non-hormonal therapy in patients with rising PSA prostate cancer. These results were shown at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium. These were preliminary data, but what it was able to show was quite good. About 20 out of 23 patients (87%) remained free of radiographic progression and then about all (100%) remained free of metastatic progression. This is good preliminary data, because it showed that the drug works in halting/reversing the progression of cancer for these patients. In all, at the 12-week time point there was a median decrease in prostate cancer prognosis of 65%. In addition, all patients in the study saw a decrease of CTCs. What I like about SM-88 is that not only does it seem to have good efficacy, but it doesn't seem to cause a lot of adverse events. Matter of fact, there was only one moderate grade 2 adverse event of fatigue for 1 patient, which may have been due to treatment with SM-88. I think another important information, one that may provide a competitive advantage, is that those given SM-88 didn't have side effects associated with hormonal castration from androgen-deprivation therapy (ADT). In other words, if SM-88 continues to show success in the clinic then it can potentially start to be used as a standard of care therapy for these patients. The problem with ADT is that it reduces androgens (male hormones) or testosterone of the patient. Even then, ADT is not given to patients alone and is usually given in tandem with other forms of therapies. The bottom-line is that SM-88 has a good chance to become a mainstay treatment because it doesn't involve hormone side effects seen in ADT. A catalyst is expected from this study using SM-88 in treating patients with prostate cancer. Full final clinical data from the phase Ib/II clinical study are expected in the 2nd half of 2019.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Tyme Technologies had $19.5 million in cash as of June 30, 2019. A huge chunk of this cash came from a raise that was completed back in April of 2019. That is when it sold 8,000,000 shares of its common stock and 8,000,000 common stock purchase warrants. Each purchase warrant was for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $2 per Warrant share. Such warrants are to expire 5 years from the date of issuance and vest immediately. The company expects a cash burn of $5 million to $6 million per quarter. The good news is that as of June 2019, Tyme still has $17.9 million of available shares to sell through an ATM Financing Facility it had made with Canaccord Genuity Incorporated. However, in the SEC filing the biotech noted that it does not intend to utilize this ATM financing Facility in the quarter ending September 30, 2019. It states that it is looking at multiple options like private financing, public financing, debt equity and possibly a potential partnership with a pharmaceutical company.

Conclusion

I think that Tyme Technologies is an excellent speculative biotech to look into. It has many catalysts that are approaching in the 2nd half of 2019. Besides the initiation of two pivotal pancreatic cancer studies, the most notable catalyst would be the final detailed results from the phase Ib/II prostate cancer study. Data from this study is expected to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting. Other catalysts include: Announcement of another clinical product in the pipeline TYME-18, SM-88 preclinical data results, initiation of enrollment in phase 2 study of Ewing sarcoma and salvage monotherapy in clinically advanced sarcomas. There are many good prospects for this biotech, however, they don't come without some type of risk. The first risk would be clinical data from the prostate cancer study. There is no guarantee that the final outcome data from this phase Ib/II study will be successful. In that case the stock could possibly stay below $1 per share. Another risk would the financial situation. While the cash looks good now, there is no assurance that a private financing or other non-dilutive option can be achieved. That means the company will have to go through debt financing or an another type of financing that might dilute shareholders. Another risk is the low market cap, which stands at $109 million. Such stocks are easily susceptible to price manipulation one way or another. The final risk is the stock's liquidity which is not ideal. On average, the stock trades with a volume of 888,000. Still, despite these risks I believe that Tyme Technologies has a solid foundation with SM-88 which can target unmet medical needs in the cancer field. Most notably, there are no FDA approved treatments for 3rd line pancreatic cancer. Neither ASCO nor any other organization even has a recommend treatment option for such patients. That means if Tyme Technologies can succeed in its phase 2 pivotal study, it may finally give these patients an actual treatment that works to help them.

