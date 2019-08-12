I'll admit it: I did not see the huge gain in Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) coming at all. I wasn't alone: OMI shares rose 43% on Wednesday following the company's Q2 earnings report. 11.3% and 2.9% gains followed on Thursday and Friday, for a three-session rise of 64%.

But I actually was looking for yet another miss in what has been a few difficult years for Owens & Minor, with an eye toward potentially shorting the stock (likely to zero) after what I expected would be another disappointment. I've long been bearish on OMI, and wrote in May that full-year guidance was "at significant risk". Coming out of Q1, steady margin compression and debt covenant issues seemed to raise the very real chance of a restructuring in the next couple of years.

Fundamentally, Q2 on its own doesn't appear to change the bear case all that much. O&M did beat consensus EPS estimates, but year-over-year comparisons remain sharply negative. Margin issues in the legacy distribution business remain. But what Q2 did - with help from commentary on the Q2 conference call - is finally create a qualitative bull case. For the first time in recent memory, O&M has an explanation for its long-running fundamental decline - and a credible plan to reverse it. To what extent investors believe that explanation likely will drive near-term trading. To what extent O&M is right will determine whether Q2 signals the beginning of a turnaround - or just a dead cat bounce.

Q2 Still Was Pretty Ugly

The case I've made against OMI centers on one key chart:

source: author from OMI press releases. FY19 numbers author estimate based on OMI guidance

Over the course of nine years, O&M is set to lose over 40% of its operating margin. But the figures in the legacy distribution business are even worse. The acquisitions of product manufacturer Halyard and home health provider Byram Healthcare both boosted margins. Those deals aside - and they were significant, costing a combined $1 billion-plus against a current market capitalization still below $300 million - distribution margins almost certainly have declined by more than half, with declines accelerating in recent years.

The argument that investors have overreacted to Q2 results centers on this point. OMI still hasn't fixed its margin problem - or really come close. Operating margin in the Global Solutions segment compressed another 18 bps year-over-year to just 0.87%. Four years earlier, with no Halyard and no Byram, adjusted margins were 2.21% in the second quarter.

If those margins don't stabilize, Owens & Minor is in real trouble. The midpoint of guidance still suggests ~$230 million in Adjusted EBITDA this year. Net debt after Q2 of $1.533 billion puts the leverage ratio around 6.8x. Even with some back-half deleveraging, the company probably still exits the year in the mid-6x range if it hits guidance. But amended covenants on its credit agreement require the company to get below 6x by the beginning of Q2 2020 - and below 5x by the beginning of Q3 2021. That latter target, in particular, requires consistent growth from current levels - growth that O&M hasn't been able to drive since the first half of the decade.

To be sure, Owens & Minor could amend those covenants again, kicking the can down the proverbial road. But, at the end of the day, this is a company with $1.5 billion in debt guiding for ~$40 million in net income this year. And Halyard and Byram aren't large enough to save the company, even with strong performance. Indeed, at least according to management, both companies have performed well so far, though Halyard struggled a bit in Q4/Q1 with higher input costs. This hasn't been a case where a company blew itself with value-destructive acquisitions.

Rather, it's the long, and recently accelerating, decline in the core distribution business that led OMI to a 28-year low. And what's been interesting about the OMI bull/bear argument for the past few years is that the core issue has been the same. Above $30 and below $3, OMI was only going to show upside if distribution margins and profits finally stabilized. That's still the case - but the Global Solutions segment posted a 2.1% decline in revenue (an extra month of Halyard year-over-year drove the sub-1% reported increase in consolidated sales) and, as noted, lost another chunk of its margins. So what, exactly, are investors so excited about?

An Explanation Emerges

Over the past few years, in particular, it was exceedingly difficult to see that margin pressure (and, to a lesser extent, revenue weakness) reversing for one key reason. Owens & Minor's own management didn't seem to think it was going to happen. On the Q1 2017 call, JPMorgan Chase Lisa Gill asked for "detailed specifics" on margin pressure in the distribution business. Here's how former CEO Paul Cody Phipps and ex-CFO Richard Meier answered:

Richard A. Meier - Owens & Minor, Inc. Hello, Lisa. Thanks for the question. And I think all we're just trying to allude to – over the past three or four quarters, we've just been alluding to the fact that there's been broad-based margin pressure as an industry consequence. And we keep pointing it out that it's going to continue to be a headwind as we move forward into the year. So it wasn't anything unique to the quarter, it's just been an area that we've been highlighting for folks. Lisa Gill - JPMorgan Chase & Co. Okay. And then... Paul Cody Phipps - Owens & Minor, Inc. Lisa, it's Cody. I would just add that as you see industry consolidation accelerating, and obviously, there's significant cost pressures up and down the value chain, we just think the margin pressure is a natural outgrowth of those two factors.

The arguments from the two executives didn't change much over the next few quarters. O&M did launch a cost savings effort in 2017 which it called RBT (rapid business transformation); its benefits were quickly offset by even more pressure, as CFO Robert Snead noted after last year's Q3. There was some talk last year of unnamed "inefficiencies" in certain facilities, but that aside for the core distribution business the margin compression seemed a result of secular pressures, not execution errors.

The acquisition of Halyard, in particular, was supposed to allow O&M to sell more of its own products, mimicking efforts by Cardinal Health (CAH) and privately held Medline. But even that seemed more like a race to the bottom than a real fix. As current chairman and then-interim CEO Robert Sledd put it on the Q4 2018 call:

Our competition and our industry are product companies that have gotten into distribution. We're a distribution company that has never really gotten into products...[Rivals say,] 'Carry our products and we will make our money on our products rather than substantial money on distribution. So there's been margin compression in the industry, and so now we've got a tool being our own extensive product and as well our preferred vendors that we can work with these customers and provide them our products.

That wasn't really a plan to get margins back to the 2% level. Rather, it was a way - at best - to keep them flat.

Ed Pesicka was named CEO in early March - and I didn't hear much in the way of different commentary on the Q1 call. Pesicka did say that he had met with key customers and that Owens & Minor had seen service problems in 2017-2018. But the four key initiatives Pesicka detailed seemed, as I wrote at the time, more like "we're going to do what we do better" rather than "we have real room for improvement that can materially change our results".

Admittedly, that translation might (OK, definitely) was influenced by my own biases. But here, too, I wasn't alone: OMI did bounce briefly after the report, then lost another one-third of its value in a little over three weeks. Whatever Pesicka said wasn't enough, and reaffirmed guidance didn't drive much confidence. (The Street has been way behind the story here, and even consensus was at exactly the bottom end of the company's range.)

But I thought Pesicka on the Q2 call made a better - or at least clearer - case that O&M had real missteps in 2017-2018, which past management (perhaps unsurprisingly) seems, in retrospect, reluctant to identify. Pesicka opened his prepared remarks by noting that workers' comp claims in the company's distribution centers had fallen 40% year-over-year. That was the only specific example he gave, but he elsewhere cited "numerous other initiatives to enhance our operational performance" and "many other mitigating actions" against revenue headwinds. Those headwinds, as Pesicka detailed on the call, came from non-renewals driven by service issues in past years.

Those customer losses, as the CEO explained, aren't necessarily hitting revenue yet - and the impacts will be felt in the second half and into 2020. But Pesicka's confidence that the effects can be managed can drive similar confidence in the market. Perhaps even more important is the very fact that the issues are being discussed in detail, and now seem like something that investors actually can get their arms around.

This was a story where quarter after quarter margins compressed, guidance was missed, and management almost seemed to shrug. Even though Owens & Minor still hasn't given all that much detail on what exactly efforts its taking, a thorough discussion of the problems it's tackling makes a difference. And with the company largely reiterating guidance - the range was pulled down a nickel, which Pesicka attributed to a higher-than-expected tax rate - the outlook for 2H, and potentially beyond, looks much more positive.

Where OMI Goes From Here

Implied EPS guidance for the second half suggests year-over-year growth, with the range of $0.48-$0.58 comparing against 2018's $0.40. But even that understates the case a bit. Owens & Minor is facing higher interest expense - a ~$0.06 headwind - thanks to its refinancing. And the tax rate appears to be not only higher than expected, but higher than the year-prior period.

In other words, Owens & Minor is projecting that the long, painful compression in margins is coming to an end - and is forecasting apparently material margin improvement. And it's doing so during a period when the top line is weaker than the company would like - and given recent customer losses, likely weaker than it could or would be with better execution.

That's the bullish takeaway from Q2 - and it matters going forward. Again, operating margins for the Global Solutions business in Q2 were under 1%. Consolidated EBIT margins for the full year, even with the guided 2H improvement, are likely 1.6% and maybe lower. Even 10 bps of expansion is much more difficult than it sounds, given a ~$10 billion revenue base. But grind out some level of margin improvement on a 6x+ levered balance sheet and equity value starts moving higher in a hurry, even after 60%+ gains in less than a week. After all, OMI is only at a five-month high, even after that jump, and still is down 26% YTD and 68% over the past year.

The bearish answer is that O&M hasn't really done anything yet. The industry still looks exceedingly tough: Cardinal Health (CAH), excluding a prior-year inventory fair value step up, saw its Medical Segment margins decline nearly 100 bps in its recently reported fiscal 2019. The pressures through the supply chain aren't going anywhere. OMI might look cheap at 7.2x the midpoint of EPS guidance, but CAH (admittedly with headwinds in its pharmaceutical business as well) is at 8.9x the midpoint of its FY20 guidance with a much stronger balance sheet.

To hold these gains, then, the case seems much like it's been for a while: margins need to stabilize. If they don't, covenant issues return, and the equity can fade as quickly as it bounced. Even after the optimism that followed, the 2024 bonds still yield over 10%, with obvious recovery value in a restructuring. Debt markets, at least, continue to price in a material chance of the equity here getting zeroed out.

But if margins can expand, OMI gets interesting in a hurry. By my numbers, 10 bps in EBIT margin expansion from 2019 levels moves fair value up 40%+, though that might be a bit overstated. (EV/EBITDA is 8x; but with debt at 6x+ EBITDA that multiple might be a bit inflated.) If execution gets better; if O&M can lap customer losses in 2020-2021; and if management is right, OMI still has a lot more upside ahead. It's not a bet I'm willing to take just yet. But it's one I'm willing to at least entertain, which itself is a notable change from the last two years.