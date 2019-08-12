Livent Corporation: An Excellent Vehicle To Participate In Tomorrow's World

Background:

Investors have for centuries been intrigued by how to profit from new products and services before the rest of the society became fully aware of them. Fortunes have been made early on from the printing press, automobiles, airplanes, telephonic communication to mention only a few of the major technological breakthroughs that have made past generations of investors wealthy before everyone else became fully aware of them.

Today's world is no different. Whether analyzing future developments in biotechnology, robotics, or electric and autonomous vehicles, a new era of wealth can be created if one is able to identify the Googles of the future, today.

My focus today is how we may be a step ahead of the crowd as the feasibility of electric cars is being turned into reality.

SA contributor Matt Bohlsen, with his monthly updates pertaining to both the cobalt and lithium industries, is making an invaluable contribution to investors in discussing these industries including individual companies within them, especially their future potential from an economic point of view. Most of the companies fall into the junior category where much still needs to be accomplished before profitability can be realized. In my opinion, the most appropriate way to invest in these junior hopefuls is to purchase a package of several companies that appear to have the greatest probability of future success.

Another strategy is to invest in companies that are already fully established, are profitable, and that has a serious institutional following. Two such companies within the lithium sector are Albemarle Corporation (ALB) and Livent Corporation (LTHM). My focus in this article will be on the latter.

LTHM was spun out of its parent company FMC on October 11, 2018, at an initial IPO price of $17.00 per share. It's high and low since that date has been $19.90 and $5.49 respectively.

Lithium, Sources, and Uses:

Lithium may not be as well known and understood as are other mined minerals like copper, zinc, or aluminum, but it, nevertheless, is an important product that is being used in the manufacture of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. It is also used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products as well as for lithium carbonate and lithium chloride for use as feedstock in the process of producing performance lithium compounds. After the current oversupply, Lithium is expected to be in short supply after 2020 as the automobile industry continues to increase production of all-electric vehicles, with China apparently leading the rest of the world in that endeavor. Please read Matt Bohlsen's review of the July 2019 lithium industry.

Where are we today?

LTHM has experienced a most volatile first year as a standalone company. Not only has the price of lithium declined as a result of the current oversupply of the mineral, but the company is also having to deal with a class action suit that alleges it made false and/or misleading statements in the offering documents relating to the IPO.

The above negatives notwithstanding, the company deserves our attention for providing a material that is expected to be in short supply after 2020 and that in its Q2 2019 earnings presentation indicates that it is on the right track in dealing not only with the present but that it is also well situated to be a major factor in the new technology of electric vehicles into the 2020s and beyond.

Company is projecting full-year 2019 revenues of $435-475 million, adjusted EBITDA of $125-145 million, and adjusted EPS of $0.56-0.66.

In its August 9 earnings call, Paul Graves, President and CEO emphasized the fact that sales of Lithium Carbonate Equivalents (LCE) increased by 20% during the first six months of the year over the same period a year ago. Operational improvements made in its Argentina Salar del Hombre Muerto mining operations have resulted in an increase in their production rate levels and also to significantly improve their ability to operate under a wide range of conditions. Volume is expected to increase even further with total LCE's sales to be up 30% in the second half of 2019 over the first six months as well as 20% higher than the second half 2018. Projected full-year 2019 capital spending of $210-240 million is resulting in increased capacity capabilities in both Argentina and China operations.

Mr. Graves also emphasized that customer demand continues to outpace their ability to produce sufficient product, specifically the lithium carbonate which is needed to feed their hydroxide units. This currently forces them to purchase third-party carbonate until their first phase of carbonate expansion comes online currently projected by the end of 2020.

Mr. Gilberto Antoniazzi, CFO pointed out that increasing performance has come and will continue to come from higher revenues and not from higher prices which are not expected until after 2020.

Most importantly, Mr. Graves pointed out that sales for electric vehicles continue to be very strong. Passenger EV sales globally were up about 45% through the first half of the year compared to last year, with sales in China being up 60%. When EV sales are combined with average battery size, total reported megawatt-hours of battery capacity sold in passenger EVs is approximately 150% higher in China which is the key metric in the consumption of lithium.

As automobile manufacturers prepare for the increased demand for EVs, one of their primary concerns is their specifications as to battery type, cathode technology, and battery pack size.

An important point to keep in mind is that for a number of reasons, there currently is an oversupply of lithium which the company believes is being drawn down leading to the anticipated shortfall which is expected to be long in duration since many of the junior operators will not be operational for many years, if at all

Recommendation:

At its August 9 closing price of $7.58, LTHM is trading at 12.5x its mid range projected EPS of $0.56-0.66. I submit that this represents a unique opportunity for investors whether growth or value focused. It is not every day that one finds an opportunity that has excellent potential to compete successfully in a new technology while currently generating both top and bottom line positive results. As was mentioned in the conference call, today's increasing revenues are the result of increasing volume NOT from higher prices. Within a few short years, once the current oversupply has been eliminated, increasing revenues will then be the result of higher volume AND higher prices.

I recommend purchasing LTHM as a long-term investment in your retirement or other non trading account. Assuming that the company meets or exceeds its current projections for the second half of this year, my year-end target price is $10.00, with a 12-18 months projection of $15-18.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LTHM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.