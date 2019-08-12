Tesla's Model 3 Sales In Europe Declined In Q2, July, And Aug. 1-9

Tesla is trading at an extreme growth premium. For Tesla to even be near flat in terms of European sales is unacceptable. Being down is a catastrophe.

This is about the time - mid-August - when more ships from the U.S. start to arrive in Europe, so the race will soon be on to try to beat the June and March numbers.

These sales trends compare “apples to apples” months, such as March with June, April with July, and so forth. This makes the analysis the most relevant.

For three of the countries, we even have August data (first nine days). Those “canary in the coal mine” numbers are even worse.

I examine Tesla’s Model 3 daily sales numbers in most European countries. In the aggregate, they have been in decline since the March peak month.

The purpose of this article is to examine Tesla’s (TSLA) Model 3 unit sales in almost all relevant European countries, and draw conclusions from the trends in the daily sales rate, as divided into monthly chunks. The main conclusion is that after starting in February-March in most countries, sales have mostly either flatlined, or actually declined, in some countries materially.

Let’s start out by dividing the European countries into two main camps:

Norway, The Netherlands and Spain: We have daily data for these countries, so we can see the trends going into the first nine days of August (at the time I started writing this article). All the other countries: We have monthly data from these, but not daily data for August, so the data goes up to the end of July.

In the list below, I have included all the countries where sales are at all material (approximately 100 cars per month on average), or where we have really good daily data, such as Spain, even if the absolute level of sales there are generally on the insignificant side. Here's the data source for The Netherlands, Norway and Spain: EV registration statistics for The Netherlands, Norway and Spain. The data sources for the other countries are their respective DMV-equivalents themselves. They are, in turn, also found on this web site (reported with a lag): EV Sales.

Let’s start with Tesla’s largest country in Europe, as measured by historical unit sales, Norway:

Norway 2019 Model 3 daily January 17 1 February 792 28 March 5318 172 April 721 24 May 705 23 June 3012 100 July 308 10 August 48 5

As you can see in the table above, the trend so far is decidedly down. If we start with the first full month of sales - March - and look at the trend in three-month chunks, the daily sales rate looks like this: 172-24-23 followed by 100-10-5. Ouch. You can just eyeball those numbers and conclude that Tesla’s Model 3 daily sales rate has fallen by approximately half - and the rate of decline is accelerating.

Next is The Netherlands, which has often been Tesla’s second-best country in Europe:

Netherlands 2019 Model 3 daily January 40 1 February 474 17 March 2188 71 April 464 15 May 414 13 June 2482 83 July 591 19 August 109 12

As you can see in the table above, the picture here is very different than Norway. If anything, the sales trend has been approximately flat, with the slightest bias upwards. The latest data point - August - is only down by the slightest of hairs. Why are sales in The Netherlands up slightly? Generally, the subsidies in The Netherlands have driven an improvement of electric car sales generally over the summer.

Next up is Spain, which is of course a much larger country than The Netherlands and Norway, but where electric car sales are relatively tiny. Why? You guessed it: Lower subsidies.

Spain 2019 Model 3 daily January 1 0 February 200 7 March 396 13 April 51 2 May 122 4 June 281 9 July 87 3 August 21 2

As you can see in the table above, the trend is down - 13-2-4 was followed by 9-3-2, but because of the small absolute numbers: Who cares anyway? The main reason Spain is of outsized interest here is that it provides daily registration data, so we have a perfect feel for the very latest sales trends. For August, this trend gives us a “canary in the coal mine” that tells us Tesla’s current Model 3 unit sales in Europe may be reaching its lowest ever since the full market introduction in Q1.

Turning to those countries without daily data, we start with Europe’s largest - Germany:

Germany Model 3 daily January 2 0 February 959 34 March 2224 72 April 514 17 May 317 10 June 1336 45 July 454 15

As you can see in the table above, the daily Model 3 unit sales trend is down. 34-72-17 was followed by 10-45-15. That’s a cut that’s not all too far away from half, overall. The trend is down.

Next up is France, where the home champion Renault Zoe had been the local sales leader:

France Model 3 daily January 0 0 February 401 14 March 1153 37 April 251 8 May 321 10 June 1097 37 July 304 10

As you can see in the table above, the French market has been about as flat as can be. No decline here! However: Also, no increase. It’s just flat - and for a stock with such a hefty growth stock premium as Tesla, that’s still bad.

Next door to France is Switzerland, with some of the highest GDP per capita and a taste for more expensive cars:

Switzerland Model 3 daily January 0 0 February 277 10 March 1168 38 April 495 17 May 125 4 June 586 20 July 186 6

As you can see in the table above, the collapse here also is close to 50%. 10-38-17 is very close to twice the 4-20-6 that followed. Whatever Swiss bank account Tesla had, it’s getting drained by half in just a quarter.

Moving up to Scandinavia again, the largest country by population size is Sweden:

Sweden Model 3 daily January 0 0 February 0 0 March 1005 32 April 446 15 May 198 6 June 524 17 July 453 15

As you can see in the table above, for some reason Sweden got a 1-4 week later start than most other European countries, as far as the Model 3 is concerned. That said, there's definitely a decline underway: 32-15 for March-April was more than 17-15 for June-July. Granted, this is a shakier data point than most of the other countries, but still: There’s no sign, as of right now, that Tesla is increasing Model 3 sales in Sweden. It’s down, but relatively close to flat.

Denmark is a smaller country, but has higher electric car subsidies than Sweden:

Denmark Model 3 daily January 2 0 February 79 3 March 306 10 April 168 6 May 146 5 June 434 14 July 102 3

As you can see in the table above, Denmark had been trending up slightly on a quarterly adjusted basis, but the most recent data point - July - was down. I say this looks inconclusive, but being barely better than flat is not good enough for such a growth-story-premium stock as Tesla.

Heading down South again, Italy had been anything but an electric car country. In early 2019, however that started to change thanks to - what else - government subsidies:

Italy Model 3 daily January 0 0 February 80 3 March 232 7 April 149 5 May 125 4 June 372 12 July 132 4

As you can see in the table above, even though July was down, on the whole Italy has shown a positive trend overall. It may be a big country population wise, but it’s a small country for electric cars in general, including Tesla. The fact that Tesla is up here doesn’t move the needle for the company.

Wrapping up the central part of Europe, Austria is often similar in car culture to Germany and Switzerland:

Austria Model 3 daily January 0 0 February 136 5 March 703 23 April 142 5 May 127 4 June 346 12 July 111 4

As you can see in the table above, the trend here is moderately down. The off-peak months are down only slightly, but the peak month was down by half. 5-23-5 was followed by 4-12-4. An unmistakably downward trendline.

Finally, we have Belgium, home of the port (Zeebrugge) into which most of the Teslas sold in Europe enter the continent:

Belgium Model 3 daily January 1 0 February 197 7 March 635 20 April 111 4 May 99 3 June 489 16 July 111 4

As you can see in the table above, the trend is down here too, even if ever-so-slightly. 7-20-4 was followed by 3-16-4.

What if we add up all the European countries, large and small, with the data available? Let’s start with just the first quarter of 2019:

Model 3 January February March Q1 2019 Germany 2 959 2224 3185 Norway 17 791 5315 6123 Netherlands 40 472 2195 2707 France 0 401 1153 1554 Switzerland 0 277 1168 1445 Belgium 1 197 635 833 Austria 0 136 703 839 Italy 0 80 232 312 Finland 0 37 146 183 Spain 3 197 396 596 Portugal 0 0 345 345 Luxembourg 0 20 69 89 Sweden 0 0 1005 1005 Denmark 2 79 306 387 UK 0 0 0 0 Ireland 0 0 0 0 EUROPE 65 3646 15892 19603

As you can see in the table above, with approximately 19,603 units sold, Tesla had a big European ramp-up of the Model 3 in the first quarter. At that point, the question we were all asking, in early April, was: Will Tesla grow its Model 3 sales in Europe from here? Or will the first quarter have been the instant-peak in terms of unit sales?

With that question in mind, let’s look at the second quarter, plus the July numbers

Model 3 April May June Q2 2019 July Germany 514 317 1336 2167 454 Norway 720 705 3012 4437 308 Netherlands 467 419 2487 3373 590 France 251 321 1097 1669 304 Switzerland 495 125 586 1206 186 Belgium 111 99 489 699 111 Austria 142 127 346 615 111 Italy 149 125 372 646 132 Finland 91 23 105 219 54 Spain 51 122 281 454 87 Portugal 98 84 275 457 90 Luxembourg 40 34 60 134 26 Sweden 446 198 524 1168 453 Denmark 168 146 434 748 102 UK 0 0 60 60 442 EUROPE 3743 2845 11464 18052 3450

As you can see in the table above, the Q2 number of 18,052 fell short of 19,603 Model 3 units sold in Q1. In other words, at least for now, Q1 was peak Tesla Model 3 sales in Europe.

But now we have data not only for Q2, but also for July month from all major European countries. The number looks to have been 3,450 Model 3 sales, which included the first full month of Model 3 sales in the U.K.

The July sales number of 3,450 was lower than the 3,743 units sold in April. That’s with July getting the benefit of all of those U.K. sales, and Tesla still fell short.

These numbers may not tell us anything about the future of Tesla’s Model 3 sales in Europe. For all we know, the rest of August will turn out to beat May sales, and then September could be up from not only June, but also March sales. All of those things are possible. I have no special insight into what will happen after these August 9 sales numbers (from three countries) or July 31 sales results (the others).

However, all of that said, the burden of proof does reasonably reside in the lap of those who argue that after the sequential decline in European Model 3 sales from Q1 to Q2, and the weak sales results in July and early August, that things are going to suddenly turn around and produce more European Model 3 sales in September than Tesla did in March. Based on these numbers, that seems the harder case to make right now, all other things equal.

There's probably no question that Tesla’s European Model 3 sales will start to pick up later in August, and of course increase materially in September - compared to August and July. But that's not the standard of measurement here. The relevant comparison is whether Tesla’s European Model 3 sales in Europe will be able to exceed those that took place first in June, and then in March. Basically, will Q3 exceed not only Q2 but also Q1? That’s what Tesla will have to produce if it is to be called a “growth” company, after all.

One argument might have been that the U.K. would pick up this slack and provide for such growth. However, in July it appears that only 442 units were sold. I thought it would have been over 1,000. Why the shortfall? Will this improve in August and September? If not, the odds are against growing European Model 3 sales this quarter.

Units vs. revenue vs. margins

Of course, selling units of cars is not the goal. After units come revenue, which will be impacted by sales mix and discounting. Finally, what really matters are the resulting margins. Can Tesla turn a profit selling these cars?

For as long as Tesla has been selling Model 3 cars in Europe, Tesla has lost money overall as a corporation. The net GAAP loss in Q1 was over $700 million. In Q2, the loss was over $400 million.

Before Tesla started selling the Model 3 in Europe in early 2019, it had managed to eke out two profitable quarters. Is there something about Tesla’s Model 3 sales in Europe, and its internal mix, that's toxic to Tesla’s profitability? Do these cars require a lot of warranty expense or service cost? I don’t know.

Here is what I know: The “European electric car champion” - the Volkswagen ID3 - is about to be unveiled at The Frankfurt Auto Show the week of Sept. 9. That’s the closest thing to a competitor to the Model 3 that may be available in volume in Europe, starting in the first half of 2020. The next one would be the Volvo-Polestar 2, which goes on sale in Q2 2020.

This means that Tesla’s Model 3 window of opportunity is narrowing. Those who are bears on Tesla stock need not rely on any one “Tesla-killer.” Maybe there will be one, but it’s totally unnecessary. There will be over 200 all-electric cars in the market by the end of 2022. Each hyena need only take a tiny bite out of the Wildebeest’s flesh.

