The Future Of HCV Market Duopoly

Concerning competition, Gilead, due to the reveal of generics and increasing international sales, could return the leadership in the HCV market in 2019.

After the several years of HCV sales fall, the first half of 2019 showed us the early signs of stabilization.

Introduction

While my previous article was devoted to the HIV market overview, this one will concentrate on another meaningful Gilead’s (GILD) segment - the HCV market. The tremendous sales growth of 2014-2017 was due to the stunning success of GILD’s well-developed drugs targeting HCV. Also, it is worth to mention, HCV is only one of the several hepatitis viruses in a group, that also includes Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B. Let’s briefly explore them all.

Hep A doesn’t pose a severe threat to life in comparison with other viruses in this group. As a rule, it is transmitted through injection of contaminated food and water or direct contact with an infected person. According to The World Health Organization, almost everyone recovers fully from Hep A with lifelong immunity. However, a small proportion of people infected with Hep A could die from fulminant hepatitis.

Hep B is a viral infection that attacks the liver and might cause acute and chronic disease. The virus is commonly transmitted through blood or other body fluids. This virus is more dangerous than HAV and can lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer. The population of infected with HBV people is growing every year, and there is no cure for it now. According to the Hepatitis B Foundation, around 292 million people are chronically infected with HBV, and approximately 884 thousand people die each year from Hep B and related complications such as liver cancer. Unfortunately, there is no cure for HBV, but around thirty drugs are in the pipeline now. Hep B is another exciting area for research, but I will concentrate only on HCV in this article.

Hep C is ranging in severity from several weeks to lifelong illness. Newly infected people do not always require treatment, as the immune response can clear the infection. Otherwise, the disease becomes chronic, and in this case, the course of treatment is necessary. Without treatment, HCV leads to such severe liver diseases as cirrhosis and liver cancer. From all hepatitis viruses, this one is the most dangerous. Only in 2016, approximately 399 thousand people died from this disease. HCV has six genotypes (the first genotype also has two subgenotypes- 1a and 1b) and transmitted through the sharing of injection equipment, inadequate sterilization of medical equipment or directly through the blood of an infected person.

The treatment of HCV

In the past, Interferon was used as the primary medication for the treatment of HCV-positive patients. The cure rate was not high, and this method of treatment has many unpleasant risks and could lead to adverse side effects. The newly developed medication is interferon-free. It leads to fewer side effects than the treatment with interferon. Last-generation hepatitis C treatments are a combination of drugs called direct-acting antivirals (DAAs). This medication directly targets the Hepatitis C virus and stop it from making copies of itself.

The main advantages of treatment with the using of DAAs in comparison with interferon-based one are:

1) The course of therapy reduced to 8-12 weeks;

2) People have to use only one tablet once a day, and the pill form is much better than an injection form

3) Cure rates became much higher, and for the last generation of drugs approaches 100% with the average cure rate of 95%.

There are four main classes of DAA drugs.

Source: created by the author based on http://www.hepctip.ca/daas/

Each type of drugs differs between themselves by the mechanism of action. NS3/4A PIs works by blocking a viral enzyme that enables the hep C virus to survive. Nucleoside and Nucleotide NS5B Polymerase Inhibitors directly target the hep C Virus by attaching themselves onto RNA to stop them from replicating itself in the liver. NS5A Inhibitors block a virus protein NS5a that HCV needs to replicate. The last type, to stop HCV from reproducing, insert itself into the virus and the other pieces of the infection cannot attach it.

Competition

Until 2013, the HCV market was shared between Merck (MRK) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX). In 2013, Gilead broke into this market with its breakthrough medicine, Sovaldi, which significantly increased the cure rate. Despite the massive drug price, the company's sales grew at a fast pace, and by the end of 2014, the company had captured 80% share of the hepatitis C medication market, which at that time was estimated at more than $15 billion. The dominance of Gilead continued until 2017 when Abbvie (ABBV) inroaded the HCV market with its breakthrough drug - Mavyret. By the end of 2018, due to the lower price of Mavyret and similar effectiveness with the shorter duration of treatment, ABBV had grabbed the same market share as Gilead (47%). Of all competitors, only Merck remained in the HCV drug market with the only one drug (Zepatier) and market share around 6%.

Source: created by the author based on annual financial statements of the companies

To understand the future of the competition in this market, we must explore the pricing of drugs. Despite the several price reduction, Harvoni and Sovaldi in 2018 were still included in the list of most expensive drugs in the USA with the 12-week course price of $94 500 and $84 000 respectively. However, even if we take into account the fact that the course can be reduced to eight weeks for patients without liver cirrhosis, the cost of the course will, in any case, be much expensive with the price of $63 000. When in the 2017 year, Abbvie affected this market with its new drug, the HCV market experienced a coup. Mavyret helped to reduce the course of treatment for patients without cirrhosis or with mild cirrhosis from 12 to 8 weeks. Besides the reduction of course duration, this medication was sold with a deep discount to competitors' HCV drug prices. In 2018 the wholesaler price of Mavyret was the lowest among all competitors ($39 600 for 12 weeks and $26 400 for the 8-week course). By the way, this is around one-third of Epclusa and Harvoni’s prices. However, after the initial success, the future of ABBV in this market was not so bright. The first of the obstacles for ABBV was the news that Express Scripts and Caremark dropped Mavyret from their insurance coverage program and gave preferred status for GILD’s medication and MRK’s Zepatier. In parallel, Gilead stated about the creation of a new subsidiary – Asegua Therapeutics - that would sell the generic version of Harvoni and Sovaldi. From February 2019 these generics are already available in pharmacies. The generic versions of Sovaldi and Epclusa substantially reduced the cost of treatment. The wholesaler price of these generic is around $24 000, slightly lower than the cost of Mavyret. Also, with the generic status, GILD’s medicine could receive more insurance coverage.

Source: created by the author based on the data from https://www.hepatitisc.uw.edu/

Now, let’s look at management comments regarding the prospects of this market. In the Q4 conference call, the management of GILD prognosticated the level of HCV sales of $2.7-2.9 billion in 2019, mainly due to lower patients starts in comparison with the 2018 year and intense competition in the industry.

In parallel, in the Q4 Abbvie conference call, Bill Chase stated that the management would expect the HCV sales of approximately $3.3 billion in 2019. According to this forecast, we could conclude that Abbvie would plan to keep the HCV market leadership, which it took in 2018 with the sales level of $3.62 billion (GILD had $3.59 million in sales in 2018).

Let’s analyze the Q1 earnings release of these companies. In GILD’s Q1 conference call, Daniel O’Day mentioned that the HCV segment became more predictable. The Q1 conference call slides showed us that the patient's starts are stabilized and that the HCV revenue grew quarter over quarter. However, the HCV sales growth (q/q) was mainly due to the timing of the Department of Corrections order and wholesaler inventory stocking of newly launched authorized generic. The Q1 financial results didn’t give us any precise information about the sales amount of Asegua’s generic versions of Harvoni and Epclusa. However, it is crucial that international sales grew quarter over quarter mainly by higher patient starts in Asia. Total HCV sales were $790 million. What is not less important, then at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Brokers Conference (June 2019), Daniel O’Day remarked that the HCV segment had predominantly stabilized.

At the same time, ABBV’s Q1 HCV drugs sales were $815 million, which is $25 million more than GILD’s sales were. Thus, in the first quarter, Abbvie held a leading position in the HCV industry. However, the second quarter returned the leadership position to Gilead.

Source: created by the author based on 10-Q and 10-K of the companies and their conference call transcripts.

Q2 GILD's HCV sales were $842 million. However, it is worth to mention that the decline in US sales was partly offset by $80 million of favorable adjustments for statutory rebates related to Europe sales made in prior years. Without this adjustment, the sales were $762 million, and it was the decrease in sales q/q. However, as we can see from the slide 35, the international HCV sales grew the second quarter in a row. Gilead didn’t give additional information about the geography of international sales. We only know that the patient starts accelerated in Asia in Q1. Hence I assume this increase was due to China sales. GILD also stated that 25% of US sales consisted of Asegua’s generics. Unfortunately, they didn’t mention where generics sales came from switches from GILD’s other regimens or competitor’s regimens.

Meanwhile, the HCV sales of Abbvie were $784 million in Q2, slightly higher than Gilead sales with adjustments, but it was the 17% decrease in comparison with the previous quarter. As a consequence, Abbvie downgraded the HCV sale forecast for 2019 from $3.3 billion to 3.1 billion.

Source: created by the author based on 10-Q and 10-K of the companies and their conference call transcripts.

The prospects of the HCV market

Taking into account all the information I mentioned above, I suggest that by the end of the year, Gilead will return the leadership position and will surpass the initial forecast of $2.7-2.9 billion.

What’s about the future of the HCV market? With the decreasing amount of naïve patients and price competition, I don’t suggest any growth of this market, and I assume that in the nearest future the HCV market will only be shared by Gilead and Abbvie. However, looking at the data demonstrated the initial starts, I can prognosticate that Gilead will support the current level of sales from now to 2023. The reveal of the generic versions will, despite the decrease in the price, increase the quantity of sold HCV drugs. Also, the GILD’s sales will be supported by Vosevi, which is used for patients who resistant to other medicines, and further increasing international sales can give additional support too.

If we assume that there will be no further reduction in prices, Gilead can return some market share. I suggest that by the 2023 year GILD will have had a market share of 60 percent, and Abbvie will have had the remaining 40 percent. I also assume, Abbvie with the loss of Humira’s exclusivity in Europe and the recently announced acquisition of Allergan (AGN) will presumably concentrate on these issues and will try to hold current market position without any additional price reduction in HCV. However, the most challenging question is: "how big will the HCV drug market be in 2023?".

To make estimates let’s assume the level of annual sales of $5 billion for the whole HCV drug market by 2023. This suggestion, in combination with the previous opinion about GILD’s market share, will give us an estimate of GILD’s HCV drug sales on the level of $3 billion and ABBV’s HCV sales will be around $2 billion in 2023

Source: created by the author based on own assumptions and calculations

Conclusion

Taking into account the information I mentioned above, I can conclude that HCV segment both for GILD and for ABBV remain a cash cow and will give a stable cash flow in the future due to the exit of other competitors. Without new pipeline drugs in HCV, the HCV market share of these companies will change only in the case of further change in drug prices and patient starts. Based on my previous article, I can conclude that GILD has bright prospects both in HCV and HIV. In respect to ABBV, there are many uncertainties for the future of Humira and synergy of Allergan's acquisition. Investments both in GILD and ABBV need more research regarding other business segments.

Thanks for the reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser. Before making any investment, please do your own research!