Agenus: Interesting Company With Multiple Catalysts Moving Forward

Today, we want to share our analysis of Agenus (AGEN) with you. Over the last year, its stock fluctuated largely, falling from ~$3.67 in January 2019 to ~$2.6 in August 2019. Recently, the company’s stock price grew by over 15%, driven by the IND acceptance for AGEN2373. The company has a number of attractive catalysts moving forward. So, let’s dig in!

Company description

Agenus is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that concentrates on developing treatments for cancer. The company, based in Lexington, MA, was founded in 1994 and went public in February 2000, selling 3.5M shares at $18.00 per share. Currently, the company has a market cap of ~$350M and trades around $2.6 per share.

Recent Developments And Pipeline Update

On August 8, Agenus announced the FDA has accepted its IND filing for AGEN2373, a novel anti-CD137 antibody designed to stimulate CD137, which is being developed together with Gilead (GILD). Agenus received milestone payment of $7.5M following the IND approval. The companies announced in December 2018, that they would collaborate on the development and commercialization of up to five novel I-O therapies (10-Q, page 24). Under the terms of the deal, Agenus would be eligible to receive up to $1.2B in potential milestones. What is more, the company plans to initiate the first-in-human study of AGEN2373 in 2019, triggering further milestone payments from Gilead.

On July 22, the company announced the appointment of Don Vidic as Head of Commercial, as the company plans to zoom to light BLA filing for its lead programs, AGEN1884 and AGEN2034, in 2020. Prior D. Vidic served as Chief Pharmacy and Growth Officer at AllianceRx Walgreens Prime.

On June 17, the company announced it filed an IND for its PhosphoSynVax™ (PSV™) Vaccine for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). PSV is Agenus’s neoantigen vaccine platform for targeting cancer-specific PTTs, a small protein fragments shared amongst identifiable groups of cancer patients. If approved, Agenus expects that its PVS Vaccine can be used to treat approximately 70% of the U.S. AML population.

On April 10, Agenus posted a PD-1 and CTAL-4 program update which was mainly focused on its lead programs, AGEN2034 and AGEN1884. The company is conducting a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with second-line cervical cancer. The trial will evaluate both the efficacy and the safety of AGEN2034 as a single agent, and in combination with AGEN1884, an anti–CTLA-4 human IgG1 monoclonal antibody. In its presentation, the company stated that adding CTLA-4 to PD-1 in 2L cervical cancer is expected to increase the response rate to 20-25% from ~14% for PD-1 alone. Looking ahead, the company intends to submit the BLA to the FDA for AGEN2034 to treat 2L Cervical cancer in the fourth quarter of 2020 with potential approval and commercialization in 2021

On April 2, Agenus announced it has dosed the first patient in a Phase 1 trial of AGEN1181 for patients with advanced solid tumors. AGEN1181 is a next-generation CTLA4, which was FC-engineered to enhance the function of CTLA-4 therapy. Primary objectives of the Phase 1 trial are evaluation of safety and tolerability, and maximum tolerated dose (MTD) finding of AGEN1181. The trial is currently enrolling patients with a data readout anticipated by March 2022.

Financials

Typically for a clinical-stage biotechnology company, Agenus is currently bringing in only limited revenues (royalty, collaboration, license revenues) while spending significant amounts on R&D and G&A:

Source: Company’s 10-Q filing (As of June 30, 2019)

In Q2, total revenue declined 1.3% to $15.7M, which mainly includes revenue from collaborative agreements and royalties from GSK. At the same time, operating expenses increased significantly, growing from $32.3M to $56.8M, driven primarily by an increase in research and development (R&D). More precisely, R&D registered at $45.2M compared to $29.3M for the same year-ago period. The 55.2% year-over-year (YOY) R&D increase is due to expenses largely relating to the advancement of its antibody programs. That aside, the general and administrative (G&A) expenses came in 21.3% higher at $11.4M which is attributed to increase in personnel related expenses, primarily due to increased headcount.

As of June 30, 2019, Agenus had cash and cash equivalents of $121.7M, short-term debt of $49.5, and long-term debt of $190.3M, bringing its total net debt to $118.1M. However, management believes that its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund the company’s operations into the second quarter of 2020.

Ownership And Analyst Coverage

Institutional ownership is approximately 33% of diluted shares. Most of this is RTW Investments LP which owns around 9.8M shares or 7.36%. Next are BlackRock Fund Advisors and The Vanguard Group, Inc. at about 5% and 3.5%, respectively. The rest of the owners hold relatively small stakes. According to CNN Business, approximately 408K shares were bought by institutions, and only 58K shares were sold during the second quarter of 2019.

What is more, one analyst upgraded the company in the last six months with a Price Target (PT) of $5.00, representing a ~98% upside.

Source: Market Beat

Technical Analysis

Looking at the daily chart, we can see what is going on with AGEN. Currently, the stock is consolidating around $2.6, near the stock’s 200-day moving average. It is also trading 33% off the 52-week high reached in January. We believe the stock can easily bounce back 13% from current levels and, with the absence of any positive news, could approach the $3.00 resistance level. Finally, the MACD index recently reversed its trend, indicating further conviction to the possible rally.

Source: Think or Swim platform

Options Analysis

Looking at the November 15, 2019 options, we see a bid/ask for the $3.00 CALL option of $0.20/$0.35, and a bid/ask for the $3.00 PUT option of $0.60/$0.80. Keep in mind that the options strike closest to the previous AGEN closing price of $2.58. We can calculate the expected price move using the mid prices of these options:

0.70 (3.00 Put) + 0.275 (3.00 Call) = 0.975/2.58 = 39.3%

As seen above, the options imply that the stock could rise or fall by ~40% by the November expirations from the $3.00 strike price using the long straddle strategy. It would place the stock in a trading range of $1.56 to $3.59 by the expiration date.

Risks

Investing in clinical-stage biotechnology firm is associated with many risks, including significant amount of cash required for R&D in the absence of revenues, risks around drug development, and competition from other firms in the biotechnology industry. Although the firm has demonstrated promising results for both the AGEN2034 and AGEN1884 programs, it is possible that future trials will not reiterate those results. If its lead programs fail to realize its growth prospects, Agenus’ stock might fall significantly. Additionally, Agenus’ candidates are not the first to market, but they try to gain market share in a very competitive space dominated by the largest companies in the biotechnology industry (Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Merck (MRK), Novartis (NVS), AstraZeneca (AZN), Pfizer (PFE), and others).

In addition, there are inherent multiple risks as Biotech stocks move out of favor in the market. However, in our case, AGEN has tracked the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) insignificantly over the last year at a correlation coefficient of 0.161. Investors should also consider that even with positive trial results, the stock might not see the upside movement. Finally, the company is well-funded for now. However, it may need to raise more capital to fund its ongoing programs, which may cause a further dilution of shareholders’ equity.

Recommendation

We believe AGEN at these levels of $2.6 per share is a “Buy.” The data that we analyzed in this article causes us to be bullish on the company. Thus, we believe that the company, at the current levels, could be a promising “buy and hold” stock. Even without upcoming pipeline news, we would expect the stock price to be $3.00, assuming a resurgence to the technical levels. If we factor positive clinical data for its lead medicines, we would not find a movement to around $4.00 unlikely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.