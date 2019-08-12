Qualys: Valuation Seems Right For The Time Being

Management reiterated its guidance for the year, which could imply some upside for the rest of the year.

Revenue for the quarter grew 16% and was well above consensus expectations, though it marked the fourth quarter in a row of deceleration.

Leading up to the earnings report, investors seemed to be a little more cautious than usual, with Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) selling off ~5% the few days before earnings. And it looks like they got it right. While revenue and EPS did come in above consensus expectations, the company reported another soft quarter, with 13% billings growth on top of the full-year guidance remaining unchanged at the midpoint. The stock proceeded to fall a little bit after earnings, down ~10% from last week.

While revenue growth of 16% was ahead of expectations and management's previous guidance, this was the fourth quarter in a row where revenue decelerated. Billings growth of only 13% was well below expectations for ~20% growth, and management's unchanged revenue guidance left little excitement for a strong second half of the year. With shares trading relatively volatile throughout the year and only ~15% from all-time highs, investors may continue to be cautious on the name; however, at current valuation, it could be a good idea to pick up some shares.

Data by YCharts

Valuation continues on a slow downward trend as somewhat impressive revenue growth never seems to be fully backed by billings growth. Especially with its main competitor Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) growing revenue over 30% in its most recent quarter, investors have started to turn their attention to the faster growth name. Despite QLYS having a slower revenue growth, it does have leading margins and has generated significant cash flow over the years.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue grew 16% during the quarter to $79 million, which was at the high-end of management's previous guidance of $78.2-78.7 million. However, this marked the fourth quarter in a row where the company has reported decelerating revenue growth, not the best sign for a company competing against TENB (which just saw another quarter of 30%+ revenue growth). Billings growth remained soft at 13% to $81 million and was slightly below consensus expectations of ~$83 million.

Management did note there are a few factors to consider when analyzing its billings growth. First, it noted revenue growth should remain the best proxy for analyzing the company's health. This is because it operates a subscription-based model. And second, management noted that renewals do not always happen in the same quarter as when the contract ends (renewals could happen earlier or later, thus impacting billings growth each quarter).

Source: Company Presentation

Q2 EBITDA of $33 million grew 25% and represented a healthy margin of 42%, which grew over 300bps compared to the year ago period. Even if revenue growth is not as strong as investors would have hoped, you can't argue with 40%+ EBITDA margins. These impressive margins helped generate free cash flow of $31 million, which was ahead of consensus expectations and represented a ~39% margin, up from ~25% in the year ago period.

The combination of revenue growth coming in near the high-end of the range and impressive margins led to an EPS of $0.55, ahead of expectations of $0.47 and management's previous guidance of $0.46-0.48.

Source: Company Presentation

Management provided Q3 guidance which includes revenue of $82.2-82.7 million (~15% growth), which was a little above consensus expectations.

Management also updated its full-year guidance which now includes revenue of $321-322.5 million (~15.5% growth), which is essentially reiterated at the midpoint. However, management did raise its EPS guidance to $2.03-2.07 (up from $1.89-1.94), demonstrating the strength and consistency in its margins. While revenue guidance appears to be generous, considering ~16% growth through the first two quarters, QLYS has seen its revenue decelerate for the past four quarters, and the current guidance suggests this trend could occur for the next two quarters.

Valuation

QLYS has a unique 100% SaaS-based revenue model which encourages investors to place a premium multiple on valuation considering the high visibility and predictability of this type of revenue. However, with revenue growth decelerating once again, investors are starting to re-think the appropriate revenue multiple. To offset this, QLYS has consistently demonstrated leading EBITDA margins compared to software peers, essentially placing a floor on where valuation can go.

Even with revenue growth slowing down, QLYS still reported a Rule of 40 score of 57%, remaining well above the baseline and above many of its SaaS and security peers.

Source: Company Presentation

Data by YCharts

Using a select group of companies in the above Rule of 40 chart, we can see a wide range of valuations. A majority of these valuations weigh on revenue growth and long-term potential, and with these metrics seeming to wane a little at QLYS, we can start to see a divergence in its valuation multiple.

QLYS competes more in the field of vulnerability management (competing with TENB). Its job is to detect which applications may be at risk and how much of a risk they pose. This functionality resembles to a greater extent what many SaaS defined companies do. Though a 15x multiple is not likely correct for QLYS, I believe the current 9x multiple seems about right for the time being.

Given management's updated full-year revenue guidance of $321-322.5 million (~15.5% growth), we can start to extrapolate FY20 revenue. Assuming revenue comes in at the midpoint of current guidance and we see a slight deceleration to ~13-14% revenue growth, we could see FY20 revenue of ~$365 million. One caveat to the slower revenue growth is that QLYS will likely see its adjusted EBITDA margins expand significantly over the next few years as the company will devote less operational expenses towards R&D and S&M.

With a market cap of ~$3.3 billion, and cash/marketable securities of ~$300 million, and no debt, it has a current enterprise value of ~$3.0 billion. Using my FY020 revenue estimate of ~$365 million, QLYS currently trades at ~8.2x FY20 revenue. If we continue to believe QLYS will trade at ~9x the next 12 months of revenue, then we can imply that by the end of 2019, the stock should be trading close to $90, which represents just under a 10% upside from the current price.

QLYS has demonstrated the ability to not only consistently generate profitability, but also expand margins. Investors may see QLYS's solid top-line growth and consistent profitability as defensive characteristics, which could further defend its multiple in a downside case scenario. Investors should look to take advantage of the market weakness on strong names such as QLYS.

Risks to QLYS include greater competition from new market players, such as TENB. In addition, QLYS could see a quicker deceleration in revenue than is expected or begin to see margins contract. Both of these factors would likely cause the stock's multiple to significantly contract.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.