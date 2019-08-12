Weekly Cannabis Report: Stock Picking Will Be Key

We discuss why stock-picking is becoming more important in 2019 as the cannabis sector matures and fundamentals begin to matter.

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and analysis in the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks were mixed last week. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) lost 0.1%, ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) rose 0.8%, and Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF dropped 2.0%.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Canadian Large- and Mid-Cap: Aphria (APHA) dropped 14% as investors digest after a big run-up after earnings. Aurora (ACB) was up 3% after announcing preliminary Q2 revenue. CannTrust (CTST) jumped 40% after a 41% jump on Friday, potentially due to ETF rebalancing. The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) gained 11% after filing for a Nasdaq listing.

Canadian Small-Cap: Many stocks saw sharp declines on Friday without obvious reasons, similar to CannTrust's jump. An ETF rebalancing could be the most likely explanation as many stocks rebounded in after-hours trading. For example, Supreme Cannabis (otcqx:SPRWF) dropped 12% within the last 40 minutes of trading on Friday without news. MediPharm (otcqx:MEDIF) jumped 32% and it is scheduled to announce Q2 results on Monday.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

U.S. Large-Cap: U.S. MSOs continued to drop as a brief stabilization failed to hold. Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) bucked the trend and gained 3% after it won regulatory approval for its acquisition of a New York license. Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) dropped 5% after announcing a 137,000 sq ft facility expansion in Colorado. CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) tanked 23% after announcing Q2 (it now has 4 consecutive quarters of <15% sales growth).

U.S. Small-Cap and International: Dixie Brands (OTCPK:DXBRF) soared 32% after striking a deal with Arizona Beverages to develop cannabis beverages using the iconic ice tea brand. GrowGeneration (otcqx:GRWG) jumped 13% after reporting strong 2019 Q2 results.

We initiated coverage on Greenlane (GNLN) with a cautious outlook.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

Industry News

Looking Ahead

One of our key observations from 2019 is that the cannabis sector has truly matured to become more stable. The stocks are increasingly driven by fundamental drivers versus pure sentiment and news headlines. For example, the two stocks that captured the most attention in 2018 were Tilray and Aphria. Tilray became a household name in the U.S. after its stock rose from an IPO price of $17 to over $300 at the peak of its ascent. Most people attributed Tilray's spectacular rise to its tight float and status as the only major cannabis stock listed on the Nasdaq. For many U.S. investors, Tilray was the first cannabis stock that entered mainstream media. Being listed on the Nasdaq, Tilray brought legitimacy to the cannabis sector and it attracted many institutional investors to its stock. However, since then, there have been numerous uplistings on the NYSE and Nasdaq by Canadian cannabis companies and the scarcity value of Tilray has decreased. Then there was Aphria. From the initial Nuuvera scandal to the QCM/Hindenburg short report and the hostile takeover bid from Green Growth Brands, Aphria became one of the most well-known cannabis stocks but for the wrong reason. However, the company has fought back after new management took over and the stock jumped 40% when it reported 2019 Q2 results recently. Aphria's scandal sparked a conversation on management integrity and corporate governance within the cannabis sector which ultimately proved beneficial for the sector as a whole, in our view.

In 2019 so far, we found that the cannabis sector has not been impacted by individual events to the same extent as it did in 2018. For example, when Imperial Brands invested $123 million into Auxly and when Couche-Tard invested $26 million into Fire and Flower, we saw little positive response in the market. While CannTrust's recent unlicensed growing scandal rocked the sector initially, most companies did not suffer sustained damage. We think it is a good sign that the cannabis sector is becoming more reflective of industry fundamentals and individual company performances. Investors will be able to benefit from due diligence and there will be more opportunities for outperformance within the sector. On the other hand, we think it will become more important for investors to do their homework and avoid risky investments while maintaining diversification in order to avoid large capital loss.

