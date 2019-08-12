Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) may surge after the company reports results on Aug. 15. Analysts are forecasting that revenue for the fiscal second quarter of 2020 plunged 18% to $2.52 billion, while earnings fell by almost 41% to $1.15 per quarter. However, the technical chart has been trending higher as prices for Nvidia's GPUs have also been rising.

According to the website camelcamelcamel.com, which tracks the prices for Nvidia's GPU, shows that in recent weeks the prices for these GPU's have been on the rise. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1070 Founder's Edition has recently seen its prices rising since April, increasing to around $560 from around $400.

Additionally, the price of the GeForce GTX RTX 2080 Ti Founder's Editions has been on the rise since May, increasing to around $1,330 from a low of $1275.

The improving prices in the GPU would suggest either improving demand or shrinking supplies. Additionally, Taiwan Semi (TSM), which helps to produce some of Nvidia's GPUs, noted during its second quarter earnings release that it business has passed the bottom of the cycle and has seen in an increase in demand.

Sentiment for the stock improves

Together the improving pricing for GPU and outlook noted by Taiwan Semi might suggest that the business outlook for Nvidia is improving. It may be one reason why Nvidia's stock has been starting to trend higher since the beginning of June. A rising stock price heading into results would suggest that sentiment is improving. Based on the chart, the stock over the short term looks poised to rise to around $171, a gain of 12% from its price of $152.14 on Aug. 12. That's where the next significant level of resistance and a downtrend wait for the stock.

Another positive sign is that the relative strength index has been slowly trending higher as well. It would suggest that the bullish momentum is entering the stock.

Big price swings lie ahead

The options market is pricing in a large amount of volatility for the stock following the results. The options for expiration on Sept. 20 suggests that the stock may rise or fall by as much as 13% from the $150 strike price. It places the stock in a trading range of $130.50 to $169.50. Compare that to the S&P 500 SPDR ETF (SPY), a proxy for the S&P 500, which is expected to rise or fall by roughly 4.7% from the $290 strike price by the same expiration date.

The last time I wrote on Nvidia was on June 26 when the stock was trading around $159.10. I had noted at the time I thought the stock could rise to around $178. The stock went on to climb to about $179 on July 23. Since the beginning of February, I have written on Nvidia five times, and four of those times the stock has come to within 2.5% of my target. You can now track all of my articles on Nvidia and free Seeking Alpha stories on this Google spreadsheet I created.

Where could my analysis be wrong?

The most critical questions mark for Nvidia will consist of its data center unit. Datacenter growth has been slowing in recent quarters. The Datacenter had been the big growth engine for Nvidia. Should that unit continue to weaken, it will continue to be a drag on the company's results and the stock price.

Also, the gaming segment has seen a steep decline in its revenue results in recent quarters.

Additionally, the stock isn't cheap trading at around 22 times one-year forward earnings estimates of $7.02 per share for fiscal 2021. Compare that to the average one-year forward PE ratio of the top 25 holdings in the semiconductor SMH ETF of 18.3 with a median of 16.4, according to data from Ycharts.

Should the current trends in GPU pricing serve as a guide upcoming results, the company should deliver better than expected results. Additionally, the recent action of the stock price would suggest that sentiment among investors is improving. When combined, it would indicate that higher prices lie ahead for Nvidia's stock.