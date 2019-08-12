Roper Technologies: Software M&A Continues

This world-class player seems immune to the fortunes of the market but not entirely, although the premium to the rest of the market is quite steep at the moment.

The latest deal seems reasonable as well as Roper trades at a very full valuation again.

Roper Technologies (ROP) is a great business with an unparalleled track record, so when such a company makes an acquisition, it is certainly worthwhile to see what the company is trying to achieve or is thinking. The company is continuing its aggressive M&A strategy earmarked to software as the latest deal seems reasonable as well, setting the company up for continued outperformance in the long run. Unfortunately, Roper does not come cheap (it rarely does), yet a 27 times earnings multiple is a bit too steep for me to 'chase' the shares here.

A Great Strategy

Roper Technologies has a very clear strategy. The company looks for leading positions in niche segments across a wide portfolio of software and engineered products and solutions. Asset-light operations, nimble governance, and sound capital allocation are key features to drive this long-term value creation.

This simple, yet great strategy has been at the forefront of the growth in the business and, consequently, great returns for shareholders, with free cash flows actually having surpassed reported earnings for more than two decades already.

The company has essentially grown its profitability and cash flows by a factor of 15-20 times over the past 15 years. This is driven largely by organic growth although the company has been active in M&A as well. Since 2011, Roper has spent some $10 billion on dealmaking, notably on application software and network software & systems, further boosting gross margins and reducing the capital intensity of the business, while boosting the recurring revenue nature of the company.

About The Valuation

On the first day of February, Roper reported its results for all of 2018. The company grew sales by 13% to $5.2 billion, supported by a very resilient 8% organic growth. As the company runs a very efficient operation in terms of its capital requirements to run the business and, hence, depreciation expenses are very modest, EBITDA margins near 35% are simply very strong.

Reported net earnings of $944 million, or $9.05 per share, were down slightly compared to the year before but that is only the result of a non-sustainable tax rate reported in 2017. Furthermore, amortisation expenses related to past dealmaking, notably in the software area, result in higher amortisation charges. Adjusting for this, adjusted earnings per share were up from $9.42 per share to $11.81 per share.

With shares trading at $260 at the start of the year, after a dip seen in the entire market, shares traded at 22 times adjusted earnings. The company ended the year with nearly $4.6 billion in net debt for a leverage ratio of 2.5 times based on reported adjusted EBITDA of $1.81 billion.

By now, shares are trading almost $100 higher at $355 or exactly at 30 times adjusted earnings reported last year. The company originally guided for modest earnings per share growth in 2019, with adjusted earnings seen at $12.00-12.40 per share for about a 29 times adjusted earnings guidance. That is before solid execution was seen in the first half of 2019.

2019 Developments

The company has seen quite some developments so far in 2019. In March, the company acquired Foundry in a GBP 410 million deal. This software technology provider fits right within the strategy of the company, adding about $75 million in annual sales. This suggests a 6.6 times sales multiple has been paid for the business. In comparison, Roper trades at about 6.2 times sales based on the 2018 performance and the share price of $260 by the end of the year.

In July, the company reported a 3% increase in second quarter sales which does not seem that impressive, yet the earnings numbers keep improving. The company hiked the full-year guidance to $12.70-13.00 per share after releasing the first quarter results and hiked the guidance again to $12.94-13.06 per share when it reported second quarter results.

Roper ended the quarter with $4.4 billion in net debt, a number which rises towards $4.9 billion if Foundry is included. With EBITDA probably increasing towards $1.9 billion for the year, leverage ratios are stable at 2.6 times.

Early August, the company announced another sizeable acquisition as it has reached a deal to acquire iPipeline in a $1.625 billion deal. The company provides SaaS applications for life insurance and annuity industries. The company provides automation and integration services with over 500,000 agents. These solutions help agents in improving cycle times and bring paper processes into the digital world.

iPipeline generates $200 million in revenues, suggesting little over 8 times sales has been paid of the business. The really appealing feature of the deal is that the company generates $70 million after-tax free cash flows, for very compelling margins of 35%. Furthermore, organic sales growth comes in at high single digits.

With the sales multiple of Roper currently similar to the multiple paid for iPipeline, it is noteworthy to recognise the better margins and growth performance of iPipeline, suggesting the deal makes sense. The market seems to agree, as the market reacted cautiously optimistic on the deal which is really a bolt-on deal, adding about 4% to pro-forma sales.

Net debt will jump to about $6.5 billion following the deal, yet with EBITDA surpassing $2.0 billion, leverage ratios of 3.2 times are on the high side yet certainly not a major worry.

The Thesis

Do not get me wrong, Roper is a great value creator, certainly over long periods of time, as this was just a $1 stock in the early 1990s, a $20 stock in the year 2000, and a $50 stock as recent as 2010.

The last time when I reviewed the outlook for Roper was December of 2016, more than two and a half year ago, as Roper announced the biggest acquisition to date with the $2.8 billion purchase of Deltek at the time.

Shares traded at around $180 at the time, which based on the pro-forma earnings power at the time worked down to about a 26 times earnings multiple. While I recognised the quality of the business, I found that valuation a bit steep, but, unfortunately, shares kept on rising from there onward. Trading at 27 times earnings seen this year, ahead of the modest accretion from the latest deal, valuations are roughly similar.

Truth of the matter is that Roper is not entirely immune to market conditions as well as shares do tend to sell-off modestly as well during setbacks in the market or economy. The best example of this was, of course, the correction seen towards the end of 2018.

Working with a 22 times multiple, I am certainly not buying shares at the moment. The targeted entry multiple and some growth would make me happy to start initiating at around $300 based on the current circumstances.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.