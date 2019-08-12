Pioneer Natural Resources: Earnings Review

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) has reported blowout quarterly results but oil prices can come under pressure in the near term as the trade war between the US and China escalates. However, Pioneer Natural Resources is now well-positioned to handle weak oil prices. The company will likely remain profitable and deliver free cash flows in the future, even if oil prices decline. Pioneer Natural Resources also benefits from having one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry which further bolsters its ability to withstand weak oil prices.

Pioneer Natural Resources has recently reported its second quarter results in which it posted 1.9% increase in total production to 334,167 boe per day from the same quarter last year, nearly all of which came from the Permian Basin. The growth was driven by an 11.8% increase in oil production to 207,438 bpd. Total production from the Permian Basin came in at 329,843 boe per day, including oil production of 206,140 bpd. Natural gas production, on the other hand, dropped by 23.3% to 358 million cf per day. The company’s earnings were hit by the drop in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas prices in Q2-2019 from Q2-2018. Pioneer reported an average oil price of $55.50 a barrel for Q2-2019, down from $61.20 in the prior-year period. But Pioneer still managed to significantly grow earnings, despite weak prices, which was impressive.

Pioneer earned an adjusted profit of $340 million, or $2.01 per share, in the second quarter, up from $1.41 a year earlier, depicting a strong gain of more than 40%. The company’s cash flows also held up well in this period, witnessing a modest drop of 2% to $747 million (discretionary cash flows). More importantly, the cash flows fully funded the Permian drilling, completion and facilities capital expenditures of $668 million. From this, we can estimate that the company earned free cash flows of $79 million ($747Mn-$668Mn) in Q2-2019.

The oil price environment, however, continues to look uncertain. The US benchmark WTI has swung wildly in the last four weeks, crossing the $60 a barrel mark in July and then dropping to as low as $50 a barrel a month later.

The trade war between the US and China, two of the world’s largest economies, is showing no signs of abating. The US has recently slapped 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports. China has retaliated by suspending purchases of the US agricultural goods. Furthermore, China also allowed the yuan to slide to its lowest level since 2008 which prompted the US to officially label China as a “currency manipulator.” I think the increase in tension has dimmed the prospects of a resolution of the dispute before the 2020 elections. In fact, things may get worse in the future as the latest round of escalation has spiked fears of a currency war between the US and China. The trade tensions have already hit global economic growth as well as demand for commodities in general and crude oil specifically. The recent unexpected buildup of crude oil stockpiles in the US by 2.4 million barrels which have pushed the inventories roughly 2% above the five-year average has amplified concerns regarding weakening demand.

Note that analysts have been warning about an emerging supply overhang for 2020. A number of analysts and industry experts believe that the oil market will have surplus production next year. The excess supplies could range from 100,000 to 800,000 bpd, as per various estimates from the US Energy Information Administration, S&P Global Platts, Energy Aspects, and IHS Markit. If in this scenario, the oil demand also comes in low due to the trade war, then we may face an even bigger surplus. This could weigh on oil prices.

I believe Pioneer is in a better position now than before to handle weak oil prices. The company has tapered down its production growth plans and is working to reduce its cost structure. It managed to successfully generate free cash flows of $37 million in the first quarter as discretionary cash flows of $868 million covered capital expenditure (Permian D, C, & F capital) of $831 million. This came at a time when oil prices averaged around $55 a barrel and the company’s realized price was $49.38 a barrel (the difference was due to the weakness in regional prices at the Permian Basin but prices have since improved and the differential has shrunk to less than $1 a barrel). This showed that Pioneer can generate free cash flows even if it realizes oil prices of less than $50 a barrel.

Moving forward, oil prices could end up averaging in the low-$50s throughout the remainder of the year, as indicated by the current future strips. As a result, Pioneer could realize lower prices than $55.50 reported for the second quarter. This can hurt the company’s earnings and discretionary cash flows. However, Pioneer has been working on securing access to those markets where oil trades at a premium over WTI. It does this by signing firm transportation agreements to supply oil to the US Gulf Coast, which is the primary export market where oil prices are linked with the higher-priced international benchmark Brent crude as opposed to the lower-priced WTI.

In the second quarter, Pioneer shipped around 205,000 bopd to the Gulf Coast from the Permian Basin in the second quarter which gave an $81 million boost to the company’s cash flows. The company will likely continue receiving cash flow uplift in the future as it ships a vast majority of its oil production to the lucrative market. Furthermore, Pioneer will also likely start capturing premium natural gas prices as a major pipeline (Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Gulf Coast Express) comes online and begins transporting the company’s output to the Gulf Coast. I believe these measures will provide crucial support to Pioneer’s earnings and cash flows in the future, even if oil prices stay lower in H2-2019 as compared to Q2-2019.

Furthermore, Pioneer has been growing its oil production at a double-digit rate. The company appears to be on track to meet its target of achieving annual production of 320,000 to 335,000 boe per day and oil production of 203,000 to 213,000 bpd in 2019 from the Permian Basin, depicting a strong gain of 12% to 17% from last year. In my view, this double-digit growth will partly offset the impact of weak prices.

Pioneer is facing oil price headwinds but by keeping a lid on costs, realizing premium prices and achieving double-digit production growth, the company will still report strong levels of earnings and discretionary cash flows. The company will also continue generating free cash flows, as long as oil prices stay above $50 a barrel. Pioneer will then use the excess cash to reward shareholders with dividends and buybacks. The company recently gave a major boost to cash dividends by growing annualized payouts from $0.64 to $1.76 per share. It has also repurchased $528 million of shares this year and is working through a $2 billion buyback program.

Note that Pioneer has one of the strongest balance sheets among all oil producers. Its key leverage metrics - a net debt-to-book capitalization ratio of 12% and net debt to 2019est. EBITDAX ratio of 0.5x – are among the lowest in the industry. The company, therefore, is in an excellent position to withstand weak oil prices while rewarding investors with dividends and buybacks, even if oil prices remain low for an extended period and the company faces a cash flow deficit. In this case, the company can use additional debt to fund shareholder payouts, without damaging its balance sheet.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources have fallen by 8.8% in the last six months, easily outperforming other exploration and production stocks whose shares have fallen by 23% in the same period. Moving forward, if the company generates free cash flows, even if oil falls to $50 a barrel, then its shares will likely continue to outperform. Due to the outperformance, Pioneer stock is now priced 15x forward earnings estimate, as per data from Thomson Reuters. That’s higher than the energy sector’s median of 12.5x. At this price, I would rate Pioneer Natural Resources stock as a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.