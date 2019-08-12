ServiceNow: Now Is The Time To Buy

The stock price is ever-so-slightly overpriced relative to other SaaS stocks, but the recent pullback provides a good investment opportunity.

The company fulfills the Rule of 40 with greater than 30% revenue growth and strong free cash flow margin.

The recent pullback in SaaS stocks is presenting some great opportunities. One of them is ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW), one of the bigger players in transforming the workplace. In the article ServiceNow Is On The Road To Becoming A 100-Bagger, I articulated my bullish case for this company. Since that time almost four months ago, the stock has gone from $237 to $300 and then retreated to a recent price of $264. This pullback brings the stock price back down to almost fair value. Thank you, Mr. Market!

I believe this is an opportunity for investors that previously missed the boat to now get on board. ServiceNow handily meets the Rule of 40 with 30+% annual revenue growth and oodles of free cash flow. I am therefore reiterating my strong buy rating from four months ago.

Company Overview

Built from the ground up, the Now Platform provides digital workflows that streamline processes across business systems, functions and departments.

"Our product portfolio focuses on delivering better information technology (IT), employee and customer workflows, and enabling our customers to build any workflow application that makes sense for their business."

(Source: ServiceNow)

ServiceNow's original focus was on IT Service Management (ITSM), but in 2014, the company began a strategic transition from being an IT tool vendor to a one-stop-shop for workflow management software, a platform that would enable business transformation. This shift involved the development and acquisition of cloud-based SaaS products that could be cross-sold to other parts of its customers' business.

Current products include "IT service management, IT business management, customer service management, HR service delivery, security operations, IT asset management, field service management, and governance, risk, and compliance."

(Source: ServiceNow)

The Secret To ServiceNow's Success

ServiceNow is able to sustain growth at such a rapid pace for one reason and that is product stickiness. With a renewal rate of 98%, customers that choose the Now Platform stick with it. This is the highest renewal rate of all SaaS companies that I have seen to date.

(Source: ServiceNow)

Given that ServiceNow is developing multiple areas of business with sticky products, the potential for significant cross-selling, and operating in business segments exhibiting double-digit growth, the company will in all likelihood experience strong growth on a long-term basis. In fact, Morningstar analyst Andrew Lange employs a long-term growth rate of 26.5% in his model for ServiceNow's valuation.

Stock Valuation

I determine the stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to SaaS peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be valued more than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple. To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of forward gross profit/enterprise value versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 82 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV, "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate" also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, ServiceNow is sitting ever so slightly above the trend line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is modestly higher than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that ServiceNow is slightly overvalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin and cash burn.

The Rule Of 40

The Rule of 40 is a metric for software companies that help them balance growth and profitability. The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then it has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40 calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available; (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition; and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, and others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

Revenue Growth

ServiceNow's revenue saw growth of 33% for the most recent 12 months. Revenue growth has been slowly declining since 2013, but that is to be expected. Growth becomes harder to accomplish as a company gets larger.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

ServiceNow has a free cash flow margin TTM of 26.8%, fairly flat for the last two years. This is an exceptional figure for a high-growth company.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Rule Of 40 Applied To ServiceNow

ServiceNow's YoY revenue growth was 33%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing 12 months was 26.8%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 33% + 26.8% = 59.8%

Since the Rule of 40 calculation comes out substantially higher than 40%, I conclude that the company is healthy with balanced growth and profits.

SG&A Expense

Normally, when a company fulfills the Rule of 40, I don't analyze cash burn. But I am providing the SG&A expense here for reference. In the case of ServiceNow, the SG&A expense is 77.2% of the total revenues. SG&A has been declining since the mid-2015.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

(Source: Portfolio123)

SG&A expenses of 77.2% are reasonable for a SaaS company still in high-growth mode. In order to demonstrate just how reasonable, I create a scatter plot of forward operating income/EV versus forward sales growth for all stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The forward operating income for this purpose is before depreciation and amortization and is calculated as follows:

Forward Operating Income = Forward Sales - Cost of Goods Sold TTM - SG&A Expense TTM

The forward versions of cost of goods sold and SG&A expenses are assumed to be the same as the trailing 12 months.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

From the above plot, you can see what the effect of the SG&A expense has on forward operating income for ServiceNow. It is positive and slightly above its peers, meaning that future operating income is modestly better than its peers.

Technicals

Based on fundamentals, ServiceNow is a buy. The stock is ever-so-slightly overvalued, but I wouldn't stay on the sidelines at this stock price. The recent pullback presents a buying opportunity that should not be ignored. The stock chart shows that the share price has recently approached Support Level 1 at ~$250, and then bounced back.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

If the stock price drops below $250, then conservative investors should exit and take a loss. Aggressive investors may instead want to give more leeway for this trade and place a stop loss at Support Level 2 at ~$230.

Investment Risks

While the long-term picture for ServiceNow appears to be quite rosy, there are several investment risks that investors should be aware of.

The first concern is that the investment is based on lofty revenue growth expectations that may fail to materialize. Outlook failure may occur as a result of new technological trends, increased competition, erosion of customer retention, or a recession.

Some consider SaaS stocks to be in bubble territory, and it is possible that we could experience a dot-com-like crash in the future.

High-growth SaaS stocks are also very sensitive to any market volatility, even if not related to the company's area of business. Growth tends to magnify volatility.

As ServiceNow increases its footprint, it increasingly competes within other business verticals where it again has to be an industry disrupter.

Finally, ServiceNow will eventually need to focus more on smaller enterprises in order to fuel growth expectations. As the company expands into smaller businesses, total annualized contract value, or ACV, will shrink and potentially weigh on margin expansion efforts.

Summary

ServiceNow is a dominant player in ITSM and is gaining traction in ITOM. The company also offers a wide range of workflow management products. The Now Platform is extremely sticky with a renewal rate of 98% for existing customers.

The stock price is ever-so-slightly overvalued, but ServiceNow fulfills the Rule of 40 with greater than 30% revenue growth and strong free cash flow. The stock price is sitting just above a support level, and I suggest entering long here. A stop-loss should be placed below one of two support levels: $230 or $250 based on your investment style or comfort level. I rate ServiceNow as a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.