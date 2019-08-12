Chesapeake Energy Corp.: Speculative Buy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) released second quarter earnings on August 6, 2019 that disappointed investors and triggered a minor sell-off in the stock. Chesapeake Energy Corp. reported a larger-than-expected second quarter loss, but remains optimistic with respect to its oil production mix going forward. Shares are currently sitting near multi-year lows and have the potential to produce high-risk adjusted returns, if energy prices hold up.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. - Second Quarter Earnings Review

Chesapeake Energy Corp. reported total revenues of $2.39 billion for its second fiscal quarter last week compared to $2.29 billion in total revenues in the year-ago quarter. Oil, natural gas and NGL revenues spiked from $982 million in Q2-2018 to $1.45 billion in the last quarter.

At the end of the day, Chesapeake Energy Corp. reported net income of $98 million in Q2-2019 compared to a $249 million loss last year. However, the oil and natural gas driller's adjusted net loss for Q2-2019 was $158 million, or $0.10/share compared to last year's $118 million loss, or $0.13/share. Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s adjusted net loss corrects for unrealized gains/losses on derivates, gains on asset sales and impairments. The $0.10/share loss was wider than expected, though, as the consensus was for an adjusted net loss of just $0.06/share.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp. Earnings Release

Production Growth

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s daily production in the second quarter averaged approximately 496,000 boe, down from 530,000 boe in the same quarter last year. Despite the 6 percent drop in production year-over-year, the oil and natural gas driller saw strong momentum in oil production as it is executing on its strategic plan to increase its oil mix: Average daily oil production in Q2-2019 was approximately 122,000 bbls compared to approximately 90,000 bbls in the year-ago quarter, representing ~36 percent year-over-year growth.

The Powder River Basin, for instance, is a major oil growth engine for Chesapeake Energy Corp. and the company is ramping up production considerably: The basin is expected to produce 100 percent oil growth in 2019, and it contributes to Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s strategic goal of boosting its oil production to ~30 percent of total production by 2020.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp. Investor Presentation

Scaling oil production is key for Chesapeake Energy Corp. in order to improve its cash margins and grow cash flow. Increasing its high-margin oil production has had a positive impact on the company's margins so far - measured by its adjusted EBITDAX, and CHK seeks to build on this momentum by growing oil production at the cost of natural gas extraction.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Debt Is A Concern

Chesapeake Energy Corp. has a large amount of debt on its balance sheet though the company has had success paying debt down with proceeds from asset sales and cash flow. At the end of the June quarter, Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s principal amount of debt outstanding was $10.16 billion, which is a lot for a company with an equity value of only $2.4 billion.

Here's an evolution of Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s debt situation.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. has also had success pushing out its debt maturities during the last energy market downturn. Since oil prices have recovered from the dramatic 2014-2016 sell-off, Chesapeake Energy Corp. is in a much better place today from a debt maturity standpoint than just three years ago.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Valuation

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s low valuation reflects concerns over energy prices, the U.S.-China trade war, and the company's large debt. As a result, CHK is only an investment for investors that believe in the long-term validity of the shale-focused upstream business model that heavily relies on high energy prices.

Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s shares today are priced at just 2.5x earnings, potentially reflecting an attractive risk/reward for investors that see the company succeeding in growing its oil production going forward.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

There are two major risk factors that affect the investment thesis: Energy prices and the company's level of debt. Lower energy prices obviously pose a risk to shale-focused upstream companies which tend to be more price-sensitive than its poor integrated and diversified energy peers. Though Chesapeake Energy Corp. hedges its energy exposure, the company's fortune depends on energy prices remaining high. Secondly, more than $10 billion in debt is a potential red flag in a lower oil environment when cash flow tends to dry up and the need for a costly restructuring arises. Hence, I recommend not to invest more than 3 percent of total portfolio assets into CHK.

Your Takeaway

Chesapeake Energy Corp. reported a wider-than-expected loss in the second quarter, but the oil and natural gas driller is growing its oil production aggressively which can be expected to improve cash margins further, and, ultimately, cash flow. Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s valuation is unreasonably low, in my opinion, despite the existence of valid risk factors that deserve to be priced into the company's valuation. As the company scales its oil production going forward, CHK could be in a good position to surprise to the upside in terms of earnings and cash flow, provided that energy prices hold up. Speculative Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.