Uranium is a silvery-white metal that has unique properties allowing it to create fuel in nuclear reactors. The metal is also required when it comes to powering nuclear submarines and producing nuclear weapons.

The countries with the leading uranium reserves, in order of recoverable reserves, are Australia, Kazakhstan, Russia, Canada, South Africa, Niger, Namibia, and China. Australia possesses around 30% of the world's reserves.

Uranium is a highly political commodity as the world attempts to control the proliferation of nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, the price of the metal has traded in a range from $17.50 to $148.00 since 2007.

Since June and July, the prices of the shares of two uranium-producing companies have been falling. Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is a leading Canadian producer of the metal. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) produces uranium in the United States and Mexico. While Canada has the fourth-largest reserves in the world, the US ranks much lower. The McArthur River mine, which is 620 kilometers north of Saskatoon, Canada is the world's largest producing uranium. Cameco owns a majority of the property and the Key Lake processing mill where the ore is processed.

The price of uranium has declined

As of August 12, the price of uranium remains a lot closer to the lows than the highs since 2007.

Source: Barchart

As $25.70 per pound on the NYMEX December futures contract for Uranium 308, the price was $8.20 above the low from late 2016 and $122.30 below the high from 2007. The uranium contract has no mechanism for physical delivery as it is cash-settled against the month-end spot price for U308 in Ux Weekly. With limited liquidity, uranium futures serve as a pricing benchmark rather than a trading instrument for the metal. The price remains near the lows, and while trading the metal is highly challenging, shares in companies that produce the metal are far more liquid.

CCJ is a leader

The company that most often comes to mind for those considering a risk position in the uranium market is Cameco Corporation. The Canadian producer's shares tend to track the price of the metal over time. The corporate profile for CCJ states:

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors; and provides consulting services to CANDU operators. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

CCJ has a market cap of $3.335 billion and trades an average of over 2.3 million shares each day. The company pays a small dividend of around six cents per share or 0.68%. The shares have traded in a range from $8.40 to $13.04 over the past 52 weeks, and at $8.47 as of Monday, August 12, they were making new lows at the bottom end of the trading range.

Source: Barchart

From a longer-term perspective, the chart shows CCJ's high degree of correlation with uranium futures. On 2007 when the price of the metal hit $148 per pound, CCJ traded to a high at $56 per share, which was the all-time high. CCJ serves as an excellent proxy when it comes to an investment in the price of uranium and is a market leader.

UUUU suffered after a decision by the Trump administration

Energy Fuels Incorporated is in a different class compared to CCJ. The company produces uranium and vanadium in the United States and Mexico. The company's profile states:

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

With a market cap of $153.46 million, the shares have been approaching penny stock territory lately dropping from over $3 per share to $1.59 as of Monday, August 12. However, in 2007, UUUU shares traded at a higher price than CCJ when it reached a peak at $240.22 per share.

Source: Barchart

The long-term chart shows the descent of the price of UUUU shares. Most recently, the stock dropped after the Trump administration dismissed the company's proposal that the US government favor domestic uranium producers. UUUU argued that procurement of the metal is a matter of national security. However, President Trump created the US Nuclear Fuel Working Group on July 12. The group has 90 days to "examine the current state of domestic nuclear fuel production to reinvigorate the entire nuclear fuel supply chain, consistent with United States security and nonproliferation goals."

The latest Q2 earnings report from UUUU stated the company had an operating loss of $11.5 million during the quarter because of an "impairment" to inventories of $4.9 million and because of declining uranium and vanadium prices during Q2. The company decided to hold off on selling inventories of the two commodities because of the low level of prices. Therefore, the future of the stock is now even more closely correlated to the short-term price action in the metals.

At $1.59 per share, UUUU is a cheap call option on the price of uranium.

A double bottom in UUUU defines the risk

From a technical perspective, UUUU shares are not far above a significant technical support level for the stock.

Source: Barchart

The chart illustrates that UUUU shares traded to a low at $1.29 in November 2016 and hit that low again in October 2017, creating a double bottom formation in the shares. Therefore, at $1.59on April 9, there are around 30 cents risk on the downside in the company if technical support holds. On the upside, the price traded above the $3 per share level on July 1. The risk-reward profile of UUUU shares is highly attractive at the current share price, but it is also a highly speculative investment.

Uranium prices will recover

In a recent article on Seeking Alpha on August 7, Nairu Capital spelled out a compelling bullish case for the price of uranium after an eleven-year bear market. The piece concluded that an investment in the Global X ETF product (URA) is the best path for participating in a rally in the uranium market. However, by holding back inventory in Q2 because of low prices, and after its recent move to the downside, UUUU shares may have a more attractive risk-reward profile these days.

If the price of uranium is on the verge of a substantial price recovery, both URA and CCJ shares will move higher with the price of the commodity. Meanwhile, at its current depressed price level, UUUU could be a call option on the price of the metal with no expiration date.