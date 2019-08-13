Paradigm Shifts And The Individual Investor (Podcast)

We dig into the argument and find ourselves pushed into questions about the philosophy of investing.

His softly landed conclusion? Go long gold. How does that work for fundamental value investors?

By Daniel Shvartsman

Two things we usually don't do on Behind the Idea are talk about big picture macro-economic ideas, and delve into asset classes outside of stocks. We've focused on individual investing ideas through the vast majority of our episodes over the last 18 months, and that's where we've made our bones.

But Mike Taylor rejoins the podcast this week after paternity leave (congrats, Mike!) and he's jazzed up about Ray Dalio's recent argument that a paradigm shift is coming. So jazzed up that he invested in GLD, GDX, and GDXJ itself, based on Dalio's article.

Gold leads to a lot of psychological analysis and self-consideration, and to considering the philosophical basis for an investing strategy. Without spoiling it, I have the more skeptical, 'what is behind the results that gold has achieved it in the past' orientation, while Mike has the more instrumental, 'gold has proven to be a ballast to many a portfolio, so why not' approach. Click play above to have a listen.

Topics covered:

2:30 minute mark - Introduction to Ray Dalio and his recent article

5:45 - What stands out in the argument

11:30 - Whether these shifts can really explain the market's direction over the decades

16:30 - The trade-off between higher pricing and lower future returns

26:30 - Discussion of "gold bugs" and the historical reasons for owning gold.

31:30 - What makes gold the way it is?

37:30 - The difference between owning gold and indexing (or is there one?)

50:30 - Why will this time not be different?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no positions in any instruments mentioned. Mike Taylor is long GDX, GLD, and GDXJ. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.