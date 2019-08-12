Crestwood Equity Partners Is A No-No
Summary
The outlook for crude oil and natural gas is bullish.
The company is having trouble producing enough operating income to pay the interest expense.
The company has not covered its equity distributions in the past six quarters.
I would not invest in Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP). I believe that the demand for crude oil and natural gas will remain high in the interim. However, I also think that CEQP