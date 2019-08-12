KeyCorp: A Cleveland-Community Bank, Paying A Healthy Dividend

KeyCorp Background and History

KeyCorp (KEY) was actually founded by the merger of two large national financial institutions - Society National (based in Cleveland) and Key (based in New York) during the early 1990s.

KeyCorp was formed to become one of the biggest banks in the US, at that time. Further, and more recently, KeyCorp acquired First Niagara, a $40 billion asset sized institution in 2016, pushing Key up on the asset size charts, as well as riding the acquisition wave that has spread throughout the industry.

Therefore, through a tremendous number of mergers and acquisitions throughout the 1900s and even 2000s, Key stands as one of the top 30 US-based financial institutions, at over $144 billion in total assets.

In addition to how they have grown in total asset size, Key is also staying current with the current consumer mindset. First, they acquired HelloWallet in 2017, which is now Key's well-touted Financial Wellness tool that all consumers at Key can use. This tool allows consumers to measure how they are doing financial, from a credit card debt, mortgage loan, investment balance, and savings perspective. Further, the tool offers insight on how to improve your wellness score. Consumers are and have been in love with products that help in this area of their life, such as Mint and PNC's wallet.

Most recently, as of last week, Key also released their latest technology called, EasyUp. We've seen this before with applications such as roundup, Acorns, etc. The application moves $1 from your checking to savings, automatically, on each debit card transaction. Instead of having a separate application for doing this, on a 3rd party platform, this now saves the consumers one less app and one less place to have this performed. This demonstrates that not only is Key a major player, as a financial institution, but that they also want to stay on top of, and occasionally, ahead of the technology curve. This has been extremely impressive, from a consumer standpoint.

Now that we have a brief history, current acquisition and a technology-release background, how about their financial statements? My goal is to review the Quarter 2/year-to-date financial performance of Key and will use that, plus a dividend analysis, to determine if they are suitable for a dividend investor's portfolio!

KeyCorp Q2 Performance Analysis

Time to dive into Key's recent press release for June 30, 2019.

To start, their balance sheet grew from December 31, 2018, from a total asset of $139 billion to $144.5 billion. This is nice growth, and a $5 billion add is no small feat. Loans grew from $89.6 billion to $91.9 billion or 2.6% growth. The allowance for loan loss grew from $883 million to $890 million or 0.80% growth. Nice to see the loan growth growing at a faster pace than the allowance for loan loss. Reason being, charge offs and delinquencies are at a historically low level for the industry, at this time.

Long-term debt grew from $13.7 billion to $14.3 billion or 4.37%. Total deposits also grew from $107.3 billion to $109.9 billion or 2.4%. Therefore, the increases at these two levels are what fueled the loan growth, and there was also $2 billion in growth in investments.

Honestly, nothing really exciting going on from a balance sheet perspective, and nothing that scares me or makes me jump for joy. Time to look at the financial performance/operations.

The three months ended June 30, 2019, was better than the 3 months ended March 31, 2019, as total revenue was $1.611 billion versus $1.521 billion or an increase of 5.9%. However, for the six months ended 2019 vs. 2018, total revenue was down slightly from $3.2 billion to $3.1 billion. This is primarily due to an increase in interest expense of $256 million, which was 50% more than 2018. Reason being, as we all saw as consumers, the cost and war for deposits were and have been intense amongst banks. Most were offering promotional CDs with high interest rates, as well as large dollar amounts for sign-on bonuses to open an account. Fairly certain Key had a $400 opening bonus for all new checking account customers.

On a net income basis, net earnings were down almost $80 million for the six months ending 2019 vs. 2018. On a three months ending basis, earnings improved from last quarter but are lower than 2018's net income for three months ending June 30th by $62 million. This translated into an earnings per share for the three and six months ending 2019 of $0.40 and $0.78, versus 2018's three and six months ending of $0.044 and $0.82, respectively. The question is, why the sudden change? From reading, Key has cut over 1,000 employees, and that came at quite a steep severance and termination costs. In addition, with rising interest rates on deposits and promotions, that impacted their earning potential thus far in 2019 by a significant amount. If the interest expense growth was halved, they would have shown improvement in earnings. The cost of funds increase was that significant.

Overall, that was what has been consistent across the industry. Key continues to grow their total asset base, and it appears they are trying to cut costs on a go-forward basis, with less employees. Doing more with less, right? That usually equates to future higher earnings. In addition, even with a lower net income base, this is not stalling Key from investing in new technologies and shows they are looking to satisfy consumers now and the future. Lastly, and worthy to note, they have been on a stock repurchase spree, as common shares outstanding have declined by 7 million shares since last quarter.

Given all of this information, I think it's about time to look at Key's dividend metrics!

KeyCorp Dividend Analysis

Stock Price* Dividend Forward EPS^ Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 3-Year Growth Rate 5-Year Growth Rate P/E Ratio $16.47 $0.74 $1.73 4.49% 42.77% 19.17% 17.22% 9.52

*Based on 8/9/19 close price

^Taken from Yahoo! Finance Estimates, 25 Analysts

I would want to see a payout ratio below 60, a price to earnings (P/E) ratio below 13 (lower, due to historically lower P/E ratios in the industry, and the market has pushed downward), a yield above 4.00% (i.e. higher than the market and most community-based bank yields), and a dividend growth rate of 6.00% (given strength in desired yield).

1.) Payout Ratio - Key is taking a great nod here. Their payout ratio of 42.77% is right in the middle of where I like it, in between 40% and 60%. They have room to continue to grow their dividend but also aren't setting themselves up to cut it. In addition, as discussed above, this allowed them to invest into new technologies to be the premier financial institution for consumers.

2.) Price to Earnings (P/E) - This metric is used to see if the company is undervalued. According to my source, the S&P 500 P/E ratio is 21.7. Therefore, Key's 9.52 P/E ratio is below that and below the 13-mark that I set. This demonstrates that their stock is slightly undervalued.

3.) Dividend Yield - The current dividend of $0.74 per year is generating a solid 4.49% yield. This is above the S&P 500 average dividend yield as well as is above the 4.00% yield for my baseline in my expectation. For every $1,000 invested, one can expect $44.90 in dividends going forward. Since the yield is at 4.49%, let's see if the dividend growth rate is also sound.

4.) Dividend Growth Rate - Key is incredible in this category. Their recent dividend increase growth rate was 8.8%. The 3-year dividend growth rate is 19.17% on average and is 17.22% over the last 5 years. Though the average over these time periods is excellent, their recent high single digits will be more of the trend going forward. Key passes my floor of 6% desired growth rate.

Conclusion

Key is a fantastic, historic, and growing community bank, though on the larger scale. They are a top 30 bank, and their ability to shift and adjust to market trends is definitely seen. Further, it appears that their employee base ballooned after the First Niagara acquisition in 2016, and now, they are starting to clean up the full-time base, hence their employee count is down over 1,000 since last year.

Now, this has come at a cost and has hurt current earnings. However, to be better going forward, sometimes, you must take hits now. This hasn't stopped Beth Mooney, CEO, and Key from making significant investments in consumer technology to bring more solutions in house, making the customers' life easier, by banking and handling more in one place. This is great to see and makes me happy to see a smaller bank than JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Citi (C), accomplish this.

On the dividend front - Key crushes all metrics. They have a fantastic price to earnings ratio, perfectly placed payout ratio and a great yield, with a strong dividend growth rate. Really, this is a dividend dream, almost, as the yield is strong enough, with an above-average dividend growth rate.

Given this information, I will be looking to have a KeyCorp position in my dividend portfolio and believe it is a strong consideration for your portfolio as well.

Please share your thoughts and feedback on the analysis and conclusion above. I would love to hear from everyone and look forward to the comments. As always, good luck and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KEY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.