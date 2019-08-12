Orca Gold: A Gold Stock Worth Following

Sudan has been in a state of flux since former President Omar-al-Bashir was overthrown in April, which has stalled a lot of the momentum and progress (e.g., final permitting) that Orca Gold had previously been building up.

Utilizing today's gold price of ~$1,500/oz and assuming a 100% ownership basis in the project, Block 14 would produce an after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $752 million and an after-tax IRR of 38.4%. The market cap of CANWF is ~$55 million, in comparison.

The company's Block 14 Gold Project (70% ownership) is well advanced as a Feasibility Study for it was completed in November 2018 and the project economics look solid.

Orca Gold has missed out entirely on this summer's gold rally, as shares of CANWF are down -1.43% since June 1 and have fallen a staggering -34.91% since January 1.

Gold has been on a tear lately and even managed to break through $1,500/oz this past week, before (finally) pulling back a tad, closing at ~$1,497/oz as we head into the weekend.

Since the price of gold was "only" trading at ~$1,300/oz when the summer first started, it's probably safe to say at this juncture that a new bull market has started to form for the yellow metal. With that backdrop in mind, it should come as no surprise, then, to anyone to observe some of the impressive gains being put in by some leading gold stocks (since June 1).

Perseus Mining (OTCPK:PMNXF) is up 72.73%.

Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF) is up 71.66%.

Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) is up 35.23%.

Orezone Gold (OTCPK:ORZCF) is up 62.64%.

Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF) is up 46.10%.

Entering the realm of mining stocks, in the case where a commodity is running hot and many of the leading names have also caught fire (see the above chart), naturally, it becomes sort of a mission for a speculator to go out and try to find some other prospective companies who haven't quite gotten the memo yet, for whatever the reason.

Sticking to Africa (where the aforementioned companies primarily operate their flagship gold projects), one might be rather surprised to pull up a chart of Orca Gold (OTCPK:CANWF) and notice that relative to its peer group, this is a stock that has completely missed out on the gold bull market, so far.

While many gold stocks have been soaring to new heights in recent months, shares of CANWF have actually been trending in the opposite direction (since June 1).

CANWF is down -1.43%.

In fact, if we zoom out even further, we can see that so far in 2019, it's been an altogether dismal year for Orca Gold's share price (since January 1).

CANWF is down -34.91%.

Shares of ORG.V (the native ticker symbol of CANWF) are currently trading at C$0.345/share.

What is exactly going on at Orca Gold that is causing this stock to completely miss out on gold's ferocious summer rally?

Let us now take a closer look and examine what the Orca Gold story is all about.

Block 14 Gold Project

Orca Gold has a 70% controlling interest (10% local partner, 20% government) in their flagship Block 14 Gold Project, located in Sudan.

While Sudan has been a top producing country in recent years and there's arguably a gold rush still very much going on, to date, the bulk of the exploration and extraction work taking place is via artisanal mining (not full-scale commercial production).

Nevertheless, Sudan was still able to produce an astounding 93 tonnes of gold in 2018, ranking it 3rd in Africa (behind South Africa and Ghana).

Without question, Sudan is a clearly a country that is most prospective for finding gold, which if we rewind the tape back several years, greatly explains why a company such as Orca Gold was originally so keen on setting up shop here in the first place.

To date, Orca Gold has so far been able to drill out and delineate 2.853 million ounces of probable reserve at their Block 14 Gold Project.

Currently, most of the defined mineral reserve is contained within the company's Galat Sufar South (GSS) main deposit, but there are also additional ounces to be found at the nearby Wadi Doum satellite deposit.

From the Feasibility Study (FS) published on November 2018, it can be seen that the Block 14 Gold Project should be able to output 172k oz/year over a 13.6-year life-of-mine, with a higher production rate of 228k oz/year over the first 7 years.

Initial CAPEX is estimated to be $328 million, which on a relative basis to other gold projects in Africa likely wouldn't be considered "cheap", but it also isn't by any means so exorbitantly high as to render Block 14 into an "optionality" one, either; it's not.

As also highlighted in the table above, the Block 14 Gold Project should be able to deliver solid project economics once in production, even at a much lower gold price of "only" $1,250/oz (which is the base case scenario used in the FS), generating (on a 100% ownership basis) an after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $403 million and an after-tax IRR of 24.2%.

When factoring in for today's much higher gold price of ~$1,500/oz, the leverage of a project like Block 14 becomes apparent, as on paper, it should be able to crank out (on a 100% ownership basis) a robust after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $752 million and an after-tax IRR of 38.4%.

For context, the current market cap of Orca Gold is paltry ~$55 million (~C$73 million).

Although it should be noted, Orca Gold is not yet fully funded to production, and the next step in the development of the Block 14 Gold Project remains to secure the $328 million initial CAPEX needed to commence construction.

It's All About The Jurisdiction

Upon completion and release of the Block 14 FS in November 2018, the next major milestone that the Orca Gold team set out to check off the list was to obtain the requisite mining (exploitation) license needed to operate commercially in Sudan.

As mentioned in the subsequent February press release, Orca Gold hinted that everything appeared to be going smoothly since not only did the government of Sudan approve of the Block 14 FS but that the company had also submitted the application for the mining license and was expecting approval of their Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) by the end of Q1.

Source: Orca Gold February 2019 Press Release

If the above update provided by Orca Gold earlier this year didn't sound encouraging enough, earlier in October 2017, even more optimism was stirred that Sudan might soon be opening its borders up for business after the U.S. formally lifted sanctions against Sudan.

Source: The New York Times

Unfortunately, for Orca Gold, though, much of the progress that the company had been made in advancing the Block 14 Gold Project closer to production was seemingly grinded to a halt, later in April, when breaking news hit that Sudan's president of 30 years, Omar-al-Bashir, had been overthrown.

Source: BBC News

The company has since provided the following details in their latest July update. From Orca Gold:

In December 2018, the people of the Sudan rose up in peaceful protest against the regime of then President, Omar Al-Bashir. After 30 years of rule, the people of the Sudan expressed their desire for a change for themselves and future generations. This movement resulted in the removal and imprisonment of President Al-Bashir in April 2019. Since April, the civilian protest movement has been in negotiations with a "Transitional Military Council" towards the establishment of a blueprint for political change and the path leading to that change. On July 17, 2019, the objective was achieved with the signing of an agreement between the military council and opposition alliance to share power for a transitional period of three years before holding general elections. This historical achievement was reached principally through the mediation efforts of Ethiopia and the African Union. This arrangement has the support of Sudan's neighbours in the Gulf and the international community at large. Over the coming weeks, it is expected that a functioning government and administrative system will be established to govern the Sudan and its people.

And the impact such turn of events has had on the company's Block 14 Gold Project:

Towards the end of 2018, Orca was in serious discussions on the advancement of its Block 14 gold project in the Sudan towards development. This was following the successful delivery of a positive Feasibility Study, clearly demonstrating the robust economic and production profile of the project (see Company News Release on November 7, 2018). Those discussions have been on hold during the negotiations towards a new political future for the Sudan. With the new accord, Sudan is poised to embark on a new era of growth and prosperity for its people and investors, built upon the establishment of a government focused on economic growth and open markets as well as strong alliances globally. During the protest period spanning approximately six months, Orca has continued exploration at Block 14 and carried out a detailed engineering review of the 2018 Feasibility Study. Results of this work confirm the robust economics, production profile and growth potential of the project. Orca is ready to re-engage with interested parties on financing initiatives for the development of Block 14. Upon the re-establishment of a ministerial structure in Khartoum, Orca will commence discussions with the new government of the Sudan in conjunction with potential banking and industry partners. Block 14 is ready for development and with a financing commitment, could be in production within 24 months. The Company is confident that Block 14 will be a priority project for the new government and people of the Sudan. Block 14 will capitalize on the Sudan's significant gold endowment and create a sustainable business, which will generate significant skills, community improvement, employment opportunities, internal revenue and foreign exchange for the country.

Also worth noting is that final permitting is still in progress (which evidently could not be approved by the government in Q1, as was originally expected by the company, due to all the turmoil that has unfolded in recent months in Sudan), with respect to the latest July update provided by Orca Gold to the market.

No doubt, the instability and uncertainty engulfing Sudan as a workable mining jurisdiction has contributed by far the most to the malaise that has been felt in the share price of CANWF, but until the market has a better grasp of the situation (and hope is instilled that a brighter future operating in Sudan is indeed possible), it seems very likely that interest in Orca Gold from speculators will remain muted, at best.

Share Structure, Major Shareholders, Balance Sheet

In terms of share structure, Orca Gold has a reasonably tight registry in place for a company as far along the development path as it is, with 205 million shares issued and outstanding; there are also 17 million options and 11 million warrants (currently out of the money), which is only a modest amount.

Arguably, though, what has always been one of the key bullet points to enhance the story (e.g., perceived value) of Orca Gold is that this is a company that is backed by some of the most prominent names and companies found in the gold sector.

As shown in the following slide, key shareholders of Orca Gold include names such as: Zebra Holdings/Lorito (The Lundin family), Resolute Mining (OTCPK:RMGGF), Ross Beaty, and Kinross Gold (KGC).

As a refresher, back in May 2018, Resolute Mining entered the picture by making a C$22 million strategic investment in Orca Gold (by means of purchasing shares of ORG.V at C$0.675/share).

Source: Orca Gold May 2018 Press Release

Obviously, the fact that Orca Gold was able to convince a leading large-cap gold producer such as Resolute Mining to take up a meaningful stake in the company has to be interpreted as being a strong vote of confidence for the prospectivity and quality of the Block 14 Gold Project.

In addition to having the backing of some very strong shareholders, the management team behind Orca Gold is no slouch either, with many key team members having been involved with Red Back Mining (about a decade ago).

Source: Orca Gold June 2019 Corporate Presentation

Although it may seem like a different lifetime ago at this juncture, back in August 2010, Kinross Gold once agreed to pay $7.1 billion to take over Red Back Gold, which controlled the Tasiast Gold Mine, located in Mauritania.

Source: Kinross Gold August 2010 Press Release

So, while Sudan might at this time might be perceived as a somewhat "scary" jurisdiction for many people, well off the beaten path, it's worthwhile to remember that the team behind Orca Gold has a track record of success dealing with and operating in countries (i.e., Mauritania) where most everyone else isn't.

In regards to the balance sheet, the company had ~C$11.6 million in cash and no debt, as of March 31, 2019.

Conclusion

The next bull market in gold has taken flight, and the yellow metal managed to even trade above $1,500/oz this past week. As a consequence of the recent strong move in the price of gold, many gold stocks have followed suit and seen their share prices rip a lot higher, as well.

Nevertheless, as is usually the case during the early stages of a greater macro trend movement, there are laggards to be found. In the case of Orca Gold, although the company has controlling interest (70% ownership) in a prospective large-scale development project in Block 14, the share price of CANWF has managed to fall -1.43% since June 1 and is in fact down a staggering -34.91% since the start of 2019.

Granted, most (if not all) of the stagnation and negative downward pressure that has been applied to shares of CAWNF can be attributed to the recent turmoil and uncertainty surrounding Sudan's future (which even before the events of April, this had already been a country perceived to be "high risks" by the average retail speculator), which has caused delays at the Block 14 Project (e.g., final permitting, financing, etc.).

As such, it should be emphasized that even though a company like Orca Gold has been a clear laggard so far in the gold sector (despite the gold price ascending to lofty new highs not seen since 2013) because it operates in a "tougher" location (Sudan), shares of CANWF may not be suitable for all portfolios out there (particularly in accounts belonging to a speculator who only prefers to look at companies conducting business in "safe and stable jurisdictions").

In any event, because the current market cap of Orca Gold is a meager ~$55 million (~C$73 million) and the project economics on the Block 14 Gold Project (on a 100% ownership basis) may be able to someday produce an after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $752 million, there may be some speculators out there who want to keep tabs on shares of CAWNF since from a risk vs. reward perspective, there may be some appeal there.

Please keep in mind that adding shares of a company to a watch list is risk-free; this should not imply that one has to make any sudden moves to buy stock anytime soon.

Also, it's worth remembering that markets are highly dynamic (even geopolitics) and situations that look most murky today can improve (slowly, or otherwise) over time. Now, currently, there's no way of knowing what the future holds for Sudan, but, for example, should Orca Gold manage to complete the permitting process and receive its mining (exploitation) license, shares of CANWF could experience a re-rating of sorts. Moreover, if the company can eventually secure the full financing package it needs to start construction work at Block 14, it would be difficult to envisage a scenario (especially in the current bullish landscape for gold) where the share price of CANWF wouldn't re-rate significantly.

With all that said, though, for now anyway, one thing that is clear is that Orca Gold has been a standout laggard in the gold space; moving forward, this is a company most worth following.

