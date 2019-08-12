Maxim Integrated: Getting Hit By Export Bans

Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) has fallen about 16% since it reported FY19 earnings on July 30. Results were in-line but guidance was lowered due to the drop in direct orders from Samsung and Huawei that together accounted for about 12% of FY19 revenue. Along with new tariffs hitting virtually all goods imported from China to the U.S., and a potential delay in export licenses for Huawei suppliers, Maxim's shares took a significant hit and will likely remain under pressure.

Data by YCharts

4Q results wrap

F4Q19 revenue of $557m was down -12% yoy or +3% qoq was inline with consensus. Gross margin of 64% fell 2.1% yoy and operating margin was 31.5% which declined 3.7% yoy. Production yields were lower as sales were weak and thus expenses became higher relatively.

In terms of end markets, revenue from consumers fell 1% qoq from 26% of F3Q19 revenue to 25% of F4Q19 revenue as smartphone shipments weakened. Also, communications and data center end markets were also a soft spot as revenue decreased 3% QoQ from 18% of F3Q19 revenue to 17% of F4Q19 revenue.

On the bright side, revenue from the industrial end market increased 6% QoQ from 28% of F3Q19 revenue to 29% of F4Q19 revenue but was helped by seasonality. The automotive end market was strong, increasing by 3% QoQ to contribute 25% of revenue in F4Q19 because of the growth in electric vehicles and automated driving which helped mitigate declines in auto production.

Source: Seeking Alpha, Himalayas Research

Lowered guidance

The company guided revenue to be $510-550m which implies -5% sequential slowdown or -17% decline yoy. Maxim is beginning to feel the pain for Huawei's order reduction due to ongoing trade war. They also guided auto end market to be lower for F1Q20. EPS guidance for F1Q20 is set between $0.46-$0.52 which is roughly 15% lower than street.

Maxim's falling operating margin is also worrying because as revenue is shrinking, utilization rates are going down hurting gross margins. Even though their operating expenses are declining in absolute terms, opex-to-sales ratio is going up. Thus, operating margin remains under pressure.

Source: Seeking Alpha, Himalayas Research

Uncertainty around Huawei

In the last earnings call, let's recap what the management said:

Huawei is kind of realigning their demand. And we don't really have good visibility from a backlog standpoint as to what they want. So to be on the safe side, we've basically taken their forecast way down. And that means they're kind of roughly having an effect about $10 million or so in the quarter.

Now, $10m is roughly 2% of F1Q20 sales guidance, but given their lack of visibility, it could get a lot worse if the U.S. continues to delay making a decision on export licenses to Huawei. This statement was also made before the report on the delay.

Losing order allocation from Samsung

Going forward we expect Samsung Consumer revenue to decline from approximately 10% of our total revenue in the fiscal 2019 to a mid-single-digit percentage of total revenue in fiscal 2020 due to lower content and unit shipments.

The company attributed consumer end market weakness to Samsung's weak smartphone sales but also mentioned lower content in phones which could mean they may not have been getting the allocation they were getting.

Altogether, the company assumes about $30m impact to sales from Samsung and Huawei and also weaker battery management systems customer demand due to changing subsidies in China and lower auto demand from consumers.

Valuation

Maxim is trading at about 24x forward earnings which is at the high end of its historical range of 16x-26x. The valuation would make sense if semiconductor revenues were truly bottoming in 2H19 but that goal seems unlikely given the uncertainty around global trade, weak smartphone demand, and unresolved export ban to Huawei.

Despite direct orders to Samsung and Huawei only accounting for about 12% of revenue (as mentioned on their last earnings call), their distribution business is roughly 50% of sales. Distributors are not end customers and may end up with supplying indirectly to Huawei or Samsung even.

So, given the soft operating margins and deteriorating revenue outlook, I think it is best to avoid this stock especially given how rich the current valuation is.

Source: Koyfin

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis do not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.